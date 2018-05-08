Surry Cellars celebrates wins in the NY Finger Lakes International Wine Competition

DOBSON — Surry Cellars at Surry Community College entered three sparkling wines in the prestigious NY Finger Lakes International Wine Competition, and all three wines — Blue Ridge Bubbles, Lot 152, and Lot 153 — were awarded silver medals in the competition, held in Rochester, New York, on March 24-26. Sparkling wines is an area of specialty for Surry Cellars.

The Blue Ridge Bubbles also has been awarded Best of Class in the 2018 NC Fine Wines Competition and Gold in the 2017 Mid-Atlantic Southeastern Wine Competition. Blue Ridge Bubbles is off-dry and made from Traminette. Lot 152, made from a blend of Petit Manseng, Chardonnay, and Traminette, was previously awarded Best in Class in the 2017 NC Fine Wines Competition.

David Bower, SCC enology instructor and winemaker, said, “The Lot 153 is a new release, and we are pleased that it showed well in such stiff competition. We are the only college campus on the East Coast that teaches traditional method sparkling wine production. Receiving recognition for all the wines we entered is a testament to the education and hands-on experience our students are gaining at Surry Community College.”

Surry Cellars has earned more than 60 international and regional medals in the past five years, including three Best in Category awards from the NC Fine Wines Competition and Best in Category from the NC State Fair Competition. Surry Cellars, the teaching winery at Surry Community College, is housed in the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture and Enology. The wines are produced by students under the direction of faculty members.

The 2018 Finger Lakes International Wine Competition had more than 3,000 wines submitted from 16 different countries. The competition, now in its 18th year, is the world’s largest charitable wine competition. All proceeds from the competition benefit Camp Good Days and Special Times, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for children and families all over the world, whose lives have been touched by cancer and other life-threatening challenges. The camp offers residential programs, year-round activities, and events for both adults and children.

Surry’s Viticulture and Enology program offers a degree, diploma and certificate options with tracks in viticulture, enology, and marketing. Surry offers additional viticulture and enology workshops throughout the year through the Corporate and Continuing Education department at the college. Plans are in the works for the 7th Annual Southeastern Grape & Wine Symposium that will be held at the college on Nov. 8.

To learn more about SCC’s VEN program, visit www.surry.edu/wine where you can also request a prospective student tour. Follow the program on Facebook @ncviticulturecenter or Instagram @surrycellars.