Cooper announces new appointments to state boards and commissions

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper recently announced 56 appointments to various state boards and commissions for North Carolina, including the Criminal Justice Information Network, the North Carolina State Museum of Natural Sciences Advisory Commission and the Forestry Council.

“These North Carolinians bring valuable expertise to these posts and will help move our state forward through their public service,” Cooper said.

Cooper has appointed Lisa Ford of Elkin as a western environmental health specialist to the State Board of Registered Environmental Health Specialist Examiners. Ford is a food and lodging supervisor at the Surry County Health and Nutrition. She is a past president of the North Carolina Environmental Health Supervisors Association.