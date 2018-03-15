Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care joins collaborative network

MOUNT AIRY — Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care is now a member of the Teleios Collaborative Network (TCN). The TCN model allows each member agency to leverage best practices and achieve economies of scale in order to better serve the needs of patients and their families.

“This collaboration is especially important to non-profit hospice agencies like ours because we can share resources and take advantage of services that will help lower our costs,” said Denise Watson, CEO of Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. “Best of all, being part of a strong national network will not in any way change our local identity, board of directors, or staff, nor will it diminish our mission, which is to offer compassionate care to patients with life-ending illnesses.

“Other non-profit agencies in western North Carolina who have joined TCN include: Catawba Regional Hospice; Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care; and Four Seasons Compassion for Life” said Watson. “We are now serving currently 44 counties which translates into 4,163,785 patients, and more than 37 percent of the population of our state. Now the average Daily census is more than 1000 patients and palliative medicine care is more than 1,600 patients”.

To learn more about hospice visit www.mtnvalleyhospice.org, or call 888-789-2922 to make an appointment.

https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/18.2.19-Teleios-Coverage-Map-VA-Current-Population-Stats.pdf