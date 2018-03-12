Sixteen new driver license examiners added to DMV offices statewide

RALEIGH — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will add 16 new driver license examiner graduates to 14 driver license offices next week. Following graduation from DMV’s Basic Examiner Training School on March 2, the examiners began work at area offices on March 5.

The examiners graduated following six weeks of intensive classroom study at the N.C. Justice Academy in Salemburg. They will take applications for learner permits, driver licenses, REAL ID and basic identification cards using modernized systems that create counterfeit-proof documents that protect against identity theft. They will also conduct road tests for new drivers.

“These new examiners are joining a team dedicated to providing a vital service to the citizens of North Carolina,” said DMV Deputy Commissioner Scott Parker. “They are embarking today on a role that comes with great responsibility and public trust.”

The new examiners and their duty stations are: Imran Butt, Elkin; Treonna Archie, Gastonia; Kimala Beechum, Monroe; Jacquetta Boone, West Raleigh; David Coleman, West Greensboro; Juan Contin, Byron Spencer, Garner; Akilah Corder, Laura O’Neil, Cary; Demetrius Harris, East Charlotte; Marva Jackson, South Charlotte; Geraldine Larkin, South Durham; Sheila Sloan, Goldsboro; David Wakefield, North Raleigh; Derek Weatherington, Wendell; Christa Young, North Winston-Salem.

Graduates assigned to 14 driver license offices