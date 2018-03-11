Area students participate in Rotary speech contest

On Feb. 24, Rotary District 7690 held its annual Four Way Test high school speech contest at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown. Students presented speeches aimed at their fellow students using Rotary’s Four Way test as a guideline for a lifetime of ethical behavior. Rotary’s Four Way Test states:

Of the things we think, say, or do

1. Is it the truth?

2. Is it fair to all concerned?

3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

The students were asked to make a speech addressed to their classmates on how the Four Way Test can be used to make ethical decisions in their lives.

Twelve students participated in the District Competition. The winners of the 2018 District Contest were:

• 1st Place – Sonja Woolley of Pinecrest High School, sponsored by the Southern Pines Rotary Club.

• 2nd Place – Gabby Zeigler of Wesleyan Christian Academy, sponsored by the High Point Club.

• 3rd Place – Edith Mata-Torres of Asheboro High School, sponsored by the Asheboro Club.

• 4th Place – Miranda Frazier of Randleman High School, sponsored by the Asheboro Club.

• 5th Place – Suzy Brito of Lee Early College, sponsored by the Jonesboro Club.

Other participants were:

• Hannah Bates of Chatham Central High School, sponsored by the Siler City Club.

• Emily Cazarez of Surry Early College, sponsored by the Mount Airy Club.

• Missy Fuentes-Delgado of Elkin High School, sponsored by the Yadkin Valley Club.

• Harley Hughes of Davidson County Community College Early College, sponsored by the Thomasville Club.

• Jacquez Johnson of Thomasville High School, sponsored by the Thomasville Club.

• Emily Saarm of Davie County Early College, sponsored by the Mocksville Club.

• Landon Smith of East Surry High School, sponsored by the Surry Sunrise Club.

Participants in the District 7690 Four Way Test Speech contest are, from left, Hannha Bates, Suzy Brito, Emily Cazarez, Miranda Frazier, Missy Fuentes-Delgado, Harley Hughes, Jacquez Johnson, Edith Mata-Torres, Emily Saarm, Landon Smith, Sonja Woolley and Gabby Zeigler. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_rotary-formatted.jpg Participants in the District 7690 Four Way Test Speech contest are, from left, Hannha Bates, Suzy Brito, Emily Cazarez, Miranda Frazier, Missy Fuentes-Delgado, Harley Hughes, Jacquez Johnson, Edith Mata-Torres, Emily Saarm, Landon Smith, Sonja Woolley and Gabby Zeigler. Submitted photo