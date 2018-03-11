Wilkes Community Foundation announces new board president

The board of advisors of the Wilkes Community Foundation announces Michael Cooper Jr. as the new president of the board, according to Graham Wyche, immediate past president.

Cooper is a Wilkes County native and an attorney in his hometown of North Wilkesboro. In addition to practicing law, he has contributed to The New Republic, U.S. News & World Report, Charlotte Observer, Winston-Salem Journal, National Affairs, and Our State magazine.

He was a 2015 New Leaders Council Fellow in North Carolina and serves on the board of the Wilkes County Hall of Fame, the Downtown North Wilkesboro Partnership and the Catherine H. Barber Memorial Shelter.

“I’m excited to work with the Wilkes Community Foundation and serve the county,” Cooper said. “Last year we received an unprecedented amount of grant applications from nonprofits working on issues ranging from child hunger to addiction, and we’re going to make a special effort going forward to fulfill these needs.”

The Wilkes Community Foundation was founded in 1993 and is an affiliate foundation of the North Carolina Community Foundation. WCF is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership — all for the benefit of Wilkes County. In addition to Cooper, board members include: Charlie White (secretary-treasurer), Amanda Perry (vice president/grants chair), Shanna Bell, Susan Cogdill, Kenneth Foster, Evan Handy, Bill Harris, Jerry Smithey, Barbara Van Meter, Graham Wyche and Scott Young.

Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Wilkes Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave. Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.

For further information, contact NCCF Regional Director Colby Martin at 828-358-0030 or cmartin@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.

The NCCF is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $130 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With nearly $247 million in assets, NCCF sustains 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships.

The NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @NCCF.

