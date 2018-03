CARY — The North Carolina Highway Patrol recently promoted 77 employees in a ceremony held at the Colonial Baptist Church in Cary.

The promotions include 10 civilian and 67 sworn members from various sections within the organization.

Included in those promotions are Trooper J.T. Selba of Troop E, District 5 (Surry County) to sergeant in Troop E, District 3 (Rowan County); and Trooper B.S. Stokes of Troop E, District 5 (Surry) to sergeant of E9, Surry County (S&W).