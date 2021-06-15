Jackson joins Elkin Presbyterian Church staff

It is with great pleasure that Elkin Presbyterian Church announces the addition of Tommy Jackson to its staff. Tommy will serve as the Pianist/Organist as well as Youth Choir Director. He will officially start in July.

Jackson is an experienced and talented musician who is also currently the band leader and keyboardist for The Reeves Theater House Band, which plays a different themed show each month. He has been music director for many shows in theaters in the Triad Area including “Mary Poppins” at the Foothills Theater in Elkin. In addition to directing, he has significant experience in music composition and arranging. He has played piano and studied music theory for over 30 years. His experience includes playing piano for choirs and church services.

Jackson grew up in Radford, Virginia (near Roanoke) and later attended the University of New Orleans, where he received his a BA in Music Performance in 2006.

Jackson and his wife, Melissa, were married in May 2021 and have chosen to live in Elkin. Melissa is a native of Mt. Airy and an accomplished performer herself. They met a few years ago when Melissa starred as Mary Poppins, and Tommy was Music Director of that musical for the Foothills Theatre. Melissa is a practicing attorney.