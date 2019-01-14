RiverRun, Indie Lens present free screening

Free screening of RUMBLE scheduled for Jan. 17 at Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville. -

The RiverRun International Film Festival and Indie Lens Pop-Up, presented by ITVS, are presenting a free screening of “RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World,” an electrifying look at Native American influence in popular music, despite attempts to ban, censor, and erase Indigenous culture.

RiverRun will screen RUMBLE at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the Willingham Theater inside the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center located at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville. The screening will be followed by a discussion.

As the film reveals, early pioneers of the blues such as Charlie Patton had Native as well as African American roots, and one of the first and most influential jazz singers, Mildred Bailey, had a voice trained on Native American songs.

As the folk-rock era took hold in the ‘60s and ‘70s, Native Americans such as Peter La Farge and Buffy Sainte-Marie helped to define its evolution, and Native guitarists and drummers like Link Wray, Jimi Hendrix, Jesse Ed Davis, and Randy Castillo forever changed the trajectory of rock and roll. Directed by Catherine Bainbridge (Reel Injun), co-directed by Alfonso Maiorana, executive produced by legendary rock guitarist Stevie Salas (Apache) and Tim Johnson (Mohawk), and produced by Christina Fon, VP and Executive Producer of Rezolution Pictures, RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World premieres on Independent Lens at 10 p.m. on Jan. 21 on UNC-TV.

RUMBLE brings the music and musicians to life using innovative re-creations, archival concert footage, and interviews. Their stories are told by some of the music legends who knew them, played with them, and were inspired by them, including Robbie Robertson (Mohawk), George Clinton, Taj Mahal, Slash, Jackson Browne, Taboo (Shoshone/Mexican), Buddy Guy, Quincy Jones, Derek Trucks, Tony Bennett, Iggy Pop, Steven Tyler, and Stevie Van Zandt. Also featured are Native American poet and activist John Trudell, rock critic David Fricke, director Martin Scorsese, and many more.

“This season features films that explore very personal and provocative topics and were specially selected to spark dialogue around the question, what does it mean to be a neighbor in America today?” said Sherry Simpson Dean, senior director of Engagement & Impact at ITVS. “With RUMBLE our hope is that audiences will connect this question with themes throughout the film, and open discussions within the community.”

For more information, visit http://www.pbs.org/independentlens/films/rumble.

Free screening of RUMBLE scheduled for Jan. 17 at Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville.