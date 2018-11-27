Walker Center presents ‘Deep in the Heart of Christmas’

WILKESBORO — The Walker Center, on the campus of Wilkes Community College, will present Deep in the Heart of Christmas with The Texas Tenors on Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. This performance is sponsored by the Hampton Inn of Wilkesboro, Holiday Inn Express of Wilkesboro, and visitwilkesboronc.com.

Since their whirlwind debut on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, The Texas Tenors have accumulated a long list of awards, accolades and an enthusiastic fan base, including three Emmy Awards for the PBS special You Should Dream. They have performed more than 1000 concerts around the world, including a 24-city tour of the United Kingdom and China, and collaborations with some of the most prestigious symphonies in the United States, including the Cleveland Pops, Houston Symphony and the Pittsburgh Symphony.

People are clearly enjoying their talent, as they were recently named the #10 Classical Artist in the world according to Billboard magazine. In 2018, The Texas Tenors will make their Canadian debut at the world-renowned Toronto Royal Conservatory of Music.

A limited number of tickets are available for this performance. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at 336-838-6260 or walker.boxoffice@wilkescc.edu. Visit the Walker Center online at www.walkercenteronline.org or on Facebook.

