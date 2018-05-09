Henry Cho coming to the Willingham Theater June 2

YADKINVILLE — Knoxville, Tennessee native and self-proclaimed “Asian with a Southern accent,” Henry Cho has been performing stand-up comedy all over the United States for more than 30 years, and he will be gracing the stage of the Willingham Theater in June.

Cho has a long resume of TV, movie and stand-up credits including NBC’s The Tonight Show, CBS’s The Late, Late, Show, McHale’s Navy with Tom Arnold, Say It Isn’t So with Sally Field, and Material Girls with Anjelica Houston. He served two years as host of NBC’s Friday Night Videos. He was co-creator, co-producer, and co-writer of “The Henry Cho Show” on GAC.

Cho’s one-hour Comedy Central Special, “What’s That Clickin’ Noise?,” is running and he also can be heard daily on Sirius XM and Blue Collar Radio. He’s also a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry. Cho was the keynote entertainer for the 59th annual Radio & Television Correspondents’ Dinner and has worked extensively with Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Willie Nelson, Carrie Underwood, and many others.

Cho is well-known as a “clean” comedian, foregoing profanity and objectionable material, and has sometimes been referred to as “Mr. Clean.” His opener will be Aaron Weber. Weber is a stand-up comic born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama. After barely graduating from Notre Dame in 2014, he moved to Nashville and started doing standup. Since then, he’s become a regular at Zanies Comedy Club and has performed in venues/clubs all over the Southeast. In 2017, Weber competed in the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival in Atlanta and helped break the Guinness World Record for longest stand-up comedy show.

This stand-up comedy performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on June 2 at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in the Willingham Theater. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased online, over the phone, or in person. Group rates are available for groups of 20 or more.

For more information about tickets, contact the Box Office at 336-679-2941 or jacob@yadkinarts.org. Visit the Yadkin Arts Council at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville, or online at www.yadkinarts.org.

Comedian Henry Cho https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Henry-Cho-Headshot-formatted.jpg Comedian Henry Cho Submitted photo