Jean Mae Ruth Galyean

Germaine Ashley Jackson and Jonathan Galyean of Elkin announce the birth of a daughter, Jean Mae Ruth Galyean, on Dec. 10 at 10:45 p.m. at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and measuring 19 1/2 inches.

She has a brother, Anthony Cuoco, and two sisters, Destanie and Galaxy Skrzysinski. The grandparents are Sandra Eldridge of Elkin and Randy Galyean.