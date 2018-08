Paisley N. West

Brianna N. and Adam L. West of Ronda announce the birth of a daughter, Paisley N., on Aug. 14 at 8:38 p.m. at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and measuring 19 inches.

The grandparents are Carl and Teresa Hanlin of Ronda and Ruth Moretz of Mountain View (Hays). The great-grandparents are Louise Willard of Ronda and the late Rev. J.T. Willard, Nancy Thomas of Warren, Ohio, and the late Brenda and Avery Moretz of Hays.