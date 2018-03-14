Birth announcement

Jamie Noel Woodle

Carolyn Chantel Hazelwood and Christopher Brian Woodle of State Road announce the birth of a daughter, Jamie Noel Woodle, on March 6 at 7:42 a.m. at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 inches.

She has a sister, Ariane Rose Woodle. The grandparents are Debbie Cook of Dobson, Beth Voelkl of Roaring River and Brad Woodle of State Road. Great-grandparents are George and Diana Bailey of Traphill, Ron and Brenda Carter of Jonesville and Daughton and Betty Jean Woodle of Elkin.