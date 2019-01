J.D. and Judy Cook -

J.D. and Judy Cook of State Road will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a small gathering of family at their home on Feb. 2. The couple was married Feb. 1, 1969.

Hosting the gathering will be their children, Shannon Hopkins (husband Brian) and Michael Cook (wife Tara). They have six grandchildren.

Mr. Cook worked at R.J. Reynolds, and Mrs. Cook was a respiratory therapist.