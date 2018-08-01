Posted on by

Morrisons celebrate 50 years


Taft “Jim” and Frankie Snow Morrison


Taft “Jim” and Frankie Snow Morrison of Boonville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6. The couple was married in South Carolina in 1968.

A reception is being held for the couple Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. at Boonville Baptist Church Family Life Center.

The couple has two children, Daniel Morrison and wife Crystal of Summerfield and Melissa Davis and husband Randy of Mocksville. They have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Morrison is a retired truck driver with Southland Transportation, and Mrs. Morrison is a retired team leader from Wells Fargo.

