Stone Mountain News

Traphill Branch Library is planning some great programs for the Summer Reading Program. The theme this year is “All Together Now” focusing on Kindness, Friendship, and Unity.

The Traphill Roots & Branches Genealogy Club will meet the first Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. at Traphill Branch Library. Their next meeting will be May 4. Everyone interested in learning more about their roots are invited to join in the fun.

Christian Home Baptist Church will have a Community Fun Day on Saturday, May 6 beginning at 2 p.m. There will be lots of games, including an inflatable obstacle course, cotton candy and singing by Deliverance, Casey Johnson, Doug Davis and Friends, and Tracy McManus. Pastor Chad Hendren invites everyone to join in the fun. Food will be served about 5 p.m.

Garden Creek Baptist Church will begin having service every Sunday at 9 a.m. on May 7 through October. Adam Collins will be preaching that Sunday.

The Reading Trap book club will meet on Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m. at the Traphill Branch Library. This month’s book is “Barabbas” by Par Lagerkvist. You can see the movie at Two Rivers Cinema on Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m. with the password “Reading is Reel.”

Condolences go to the families of Karen LeRay Holbrook who died on April 21, Donnie Joines who died on April 23, and Gwyn Felts who died on April 24 They will be greatly missed by all that knew them.

Happy birthday wishes go to Lori Johnson Mathis on May 1, Susanne Reavis, Lyvon Vestal and Rebecca Ayers on May 2, Dustin Smith, Sherry Hudspeth & Margie Magan on May 4, Regina Smithey, Blake Benton, Karah Kennedy Logan and Hardin Kennedy IV on May 5, Debbie Higgins on May 6, and Kaitlyn Billings on May 7.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Sonda and Chad Harris who celebrate their 12th anniversary on May 1, Terry and Lisa Cleary who celebrate their 22nd anniversary on May 1, Zack and Brinsley Faircloth who celebrate their third anniversary on May 2, Mike and Barbara Caldwell who celebrate their 44th anniversary on May 2, Alison and Chad Mathis who celebrate their 12th anniversary on May 7, and Bernice and Howard Robinson who celebrate their 46th anniversary on May 7.

Traphill had a low temperature of 41 degrees on April 25 and a high temperature of 70 degrees on April 29. There was 3.5 inches of rain during the week of April 23—29.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.