Stone Mountain News

The Reading Trap book club will meet Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Traphill Branch Library. This month’s book is “Berlin Diary 1934—1931 The Rise of the Third Reich” by William L Shirer. Two Rivers Cinema in Wilkesboro will present a documentary on the book on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. To see it with no charge, the password is Reading is Reel.

Saturday, Feb. 11 is Take Your Child to the Library Day Celebration at Traphill Branch Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parents who sign up for a Library Card win a prize for their child! Library cards are FREE with a current photo ID.

Derick Barker will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Feb. 5 at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If Stone Mtn State Park is closed due to bad weather there will be no service.

Condolences go to the family of Rev. Dennis Ball who died on Jan. 22. He has pastored several churches in the area.

Happy birthday wishes go to Dennis Norman and Judy Cleary on Jan. 30, Betty Billings, Shannon Bryant and Caleb James Casey on Jan. 31, Troy Behrens, Judy Smith and Kamyrn Scott on Feb. 1, Leora Sidden, Alton Caudill and Richie Holloway on Feb. 2, Tayner Griffin on Feb. 3, Mary Harris and Sophia Ray on Feb. 4, and Jill Woodie on Feb. 5.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Jill and Joe Woodie who celebrate their 45th anniversary on Feb. 5.

Traphill had a low temperature of 26 degrees on Jan. 24 and a high temperature of 57 degrees on Jan. 28. There was 1.2 inches of rain during the week of Jan. 22—28. Have you noticed the days are getting longer? Sure will be glad when Spring gets here.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.