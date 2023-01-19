Stone Mountain News

There will be Mountain Music Jammin’ at the Traphill Branch Library on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring your instrument and play along with them.

The library will have Food for Fines Jan. 22―28. If you hesitate to return items because of fines, bring them in this week along with food to cancel out the fines. Each can will take $1 off your fines. Pet food is also accepted and each pound of pet food takes $1 off. This is for fines only, not lost books.

Congratulations to Justin Reavis who has been promoted to Sergeant in the US Army. Justin enlisted in July 2018 and has been stationed at Fort Drum, NY. He has re-enlisted for three years and will be stationed at Fort Stewart, GA which is a whole lot closer to home. Thank you, Justin, for your service. We’re proud of you.

Get well wishes go to Dean Walsh who was in the hospital last week and is home doing better.

Condolences go to the family of Jeanette Rhodes Johnson who died on Jan. 20. Her memorial service will be at Little Stone Mtn Baptist Church next Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m.

Happy birthday wishes go to Amanda Johnson Severt and Crystal Billings on Jan. 24, Jacob Johnston on Jan. 25, Addison Knight on Jan. 26, Brian McDaniel and Ashley Holcomb on Jan. 28, and Chase Wood, Lucy Cothren, Neil Cothren, Patricia Sidden, Angela Holbrook, Hardin Collins, Lora Nicole Kennedy, Daylon Finger and Brayden Luke Behrens on Jan. 29.

Happy anniversary wishes go to John and April Kennedy Bentley who celebrate their 33rd anniversary on Jan. 26.

Traphill had a low temperature of 28 degrees on Jan. 16 and a high temperature of 62 degrees on Jan. 18. There was .3 inch of rain during the week of Jan. 15—21.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.