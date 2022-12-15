Adventures in Elkin Elementary sixth grade

Frances Sprinkle Harris

Mrs. Lee Neaves was my teacher in the sixth grade; I have a picture of her and our class, taken on the steps in front of Elkin Elementary School. Members of our class were Roger Parks, Billy Gentry, Dale Aldridge, Ola Mae Bostic, Mary Mitchell, Tommye Jo Darnell, Anna Jean Holbrook, Eva Mae Brinegar, Dickie Ogburn, Virginia Blackburn, Tommy Cooley, Jo Barnette, Tiny Sue Sloop, Brady Sloop, Charles Cox Graham, Helen Childress, Charles Hanks, Mary Lee Day, Colleen Gentry, Anna Katharine Dobson, Betty Lineberry, Earl Masten, Bob James, Bernice Badgett, Dorothy Felts, Daniel Collins, Mary Katharine Swaim, Dickie Stuart, Betty Ruth Cockerham, Marie Gentry, Frances Gentry, Betty Woodruff, Pansy Durham, Jack Smith, Junior Tulbert, Katharine Lyons, and yours truly.

We were a rather incongruous group of thirty-seven, made up of various shapes and sizes. In the picture I wore a pretty short-sleeved dress made of pink wool; it was appliqued with lovely leaves and flowers. I’m not sure who made my dress, but it was either my Grandma Chapman, Elsie Nixon, or Mae Robertson who all did sewing for me when I was growing up.

Mrs. Dorothy Neaves was an energetic , enthusiastic teacher, and I liked her very much. Her husband Lee was in the navy, and she was afraid to stay by herself at night. Sometimes some of us sixth-grade girls spent the night with her; Tommye Jo and I did several times. She was absent a lot that year, and we had several substitute teachers.

To me the sixth grade was hard; we had more subjects and more homework than we had ever had before. From one of our textbooks, either reading or geography, we had to read a chapter at a time, then answer all of the questions at the end. I had trouble with this assignment and had to search long and hard for the answers.

One unpleasant memory that I have of sixth grade involves the other sixth grade teacher, Mrs. Robinson, whose classroom was just down the hall from ours. For some reason I had an insatiable desire to write on walls with chalk and at home on the walls of our unpainted bathroom with pencil. I guess that I was fantasizing about being a teacher when I grew up. On this particular day I had stayed in at recess. I, thinking that Mrs. Robinson’s class was empty, began writing on her door with chalk. The door opened slowly, and she peeped out at me with those dark brown eyes of hers, scaring me half-to-death. She reprimanded me sternly, then told Mrs. Neaves what I had done. When recess was over and all of my classmates were back at their desks, Mrs. Neaves made a long speech about my behavior. She lectured for about thirty minutes, saying how disappointed she was in me and how she just could not believe that I had done such a terrible deed. Of course, I was sick with embarrassment and stricken with guilt, feeling like a hope.

One day the girls had to bring lunch for the boys. Each girl drew a boy’s name and brought enough lunch for both of them to eat the next day. They sat together, shared lunch, and enjoyed polite conversation. I don’t remember whose name that I drew, but Colleen Gentry shared her lunch with Earl Masten. She was extremely nervous, hoping that he would enjoy the lunch that her mother had prepared. This was the year that someone introduced slam books to our class, and they became the rage. Soon almost everyone in the sixth grade had one. A slam book was an ordinary composition book. First you put your name on it, letting everyone know whose slam book it was. Then you left a few pages at the front of the book for the sign-in pages where everyone who wrote in the book could put his or her name and number. Each classmate had a page in the book with his or her name on it. The objective was to pass the book around, have people sign in, and then go through page by page, writing a comment or comments about each person listed in the book. We went through the book writing adjectives like this: pretty, cute, nice figure, beautiful, and so forth. Sometimes the signer might write a phrase like “Woo! Woo!” or “Hubba! Hubba!” which meant that you were really cool. It was so much fun to read the different slam books and see what others had written about you. It was a great boost to your ego if you got a lot of nice compliments. Of course, it was just the opposite if someone wrote something negative or insulting. The students who did this usually did it anonymously, too cowardly to sign their real names. As the slam books reached the peak of their popularity, we were passing them around the room feverishly. We hid them behind our other books and tried to keep the teacher from seeing them. Needless to say, this took our attention away from our class work , and Mrs. Neaves began taking them up, finally doing away with them altogether. I have no idea how this trend got started, but it was fun while it lasted.

One unforgettable experience of the year was the extraordinary, school-wide play that we put on. It was a musical or operetta, and we thought it was enchanting. Looking back, I am amazed at the time and effort that was put into this play. Two seamstresses, Anna Jean Holbrook’s mother and aunt, were hired to make the elaborate costumes. They had a room on the second floor that they used for a sewing room and worked for many hours, day after day. Many of the costumes were made from crepe paper; some were made from cotton and other materials. We went to the sewing rooms where our measurements were taken so that our costumes would fit exactly.

We not only spent a lot of time on the costumes, but also spent hours making the scenery, props, and background for our extravaganza. We made lovely crepe paper flowers of many colors. These were placed on the floor at the front of the stage, and some of them hung from the overhead curtains. We made a dark blue sky for the backdrop of the stage with clouds and hundreds of shining stars. The result, we thought, was pure magic. My friend, Colleen Gentry, and several other students added to the scenery by standing behind trees and holding them up. The trees were made of cardboard. The following is a list of my sixth-grade classmates who were in the operetta and the roles that they played. These are the ones that I remember; I don’t know all of them. Ola Mae Bostic, Mary Mitchell, Tommye Jo Darnell, Virginia Blackburn, Jo Barnette, Tiny Sue Sloop, Mary Lee Day, Anna Katharine Dobson, Betty Lineberry, Mary Katharine Swaim, Dorothy Felts, Betty Woodruff, Pansy Durham, Katharine Lyons, and I were chorus girls. We wore lovely crepe paper dresses. The dresses were of pastel colors. They were trimmed with ruffles of a contrasting color around the neck, the waist, and the hem line. Each of us wore a headpiece that was high like a crown. In order to be in the chorus we had to prove that we could carry a tune by selecting some song to sing for the teachers. For her audition Jo Barnette chose the song, “Must Be Jelly Cause Jam Don’t Shake Like That.” She must have made quite an impression. We stood at the back of the stage on graduated steps; these steps were on both sides of the stage also. My good friend, Betty Lineberry, stood on the very top step in the center at the back. I was one position below her. One day she became dizzy during practice, and I had to hold her until someone got her down from her lofty perch. I felt very much the heroine. Billy Gentry and Roger Park were cuddly bunny rabbits in cute little soft white cotton costumes. Earl Masten, Dale Aldridge, Brady Sloop, Charles Cox Graham, and Charles Hanks were bees. They had crepe paper outfits with frilly layers of black and yellow bands around their costumes. They wore tight fitting black caps on their heads. Tommy Cooley and Bob James were birds; guessing from the costumes that they were wearing in the picture, they must have been robins. I’m just guessing; I don’t really know. Tommy Cooley had a long piece of crepe paper that cupped down over his stomach. Anna Jean Holbrook was a fairy, and she wore a lovely little short-skirted dress that was made of net and a shiny looking fabric. She carried a magic wand. Betty Ruth Cockerham and Frances Gentry were spring breezes. They had paper streamers tied to their arms and ran around the stage waving their arms to simulate the blowing of the wind. I don’t know what the theme or the plot of the play was, but it was definitely supposed to be uplifting. In addition to the other characters that I have mentioned there were princesses and ladies-in-waiting. The main characters were a king and a queen. Josephine Laffoon was the queen; Hal Stuart was the king. Gale Mayberry was a baker. Colleen Darnell was a lady-in-waiting or a princess. Because it was an operetta , we had lots of lyrics and melodies to memorize. The entire student body gathered regularly in the auditorium on the second floor and practiced our songs. My double second cousin, Jerry Ann Wall, sang a solo. One of the songs that we sang was: “Cheer up everybody, cheer up, Things aren’t as bad as they seem. Cheer up, everybody, cheer up, And look for the sun’s golden gleam. Every cloud is silver-lined. Much that glitters is gold, you’ll find. If it isn’t, never mind. Cheer up everybody, cheer up!” I love this song and still sing it sometimes when I am down.

The sixth grade was a time of academic growth, social development, and, for me, great drama. I loved Mrs. Dorothy Neaves very much; she had a heart of gold.