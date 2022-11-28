Stone Mountain News

There will be a Christmas Singing at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The Crabgrass Bluegrass Band will be singing along with the Double Creek Band.

The Reading Trap book club will meet on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. at the Roaring River Vineyards. This month they are reading “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith. Even if you’ve not read it, go join them and tell them what you are reading.

Enjoy Christmas music with old friends including James Ford, Janet Ford, Deborah Britton and Santa Claus at the Traphill Branch Library on Thursday, Dec. 8. Music will be from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Santa Claus from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Bring your camera to make pictures with Santa!

On Thursday, Dec. 15, crochet a ribbon necklace to give for Christmas with Suzanne Moore at Traphill Branch Library at noon. No experience required and supplies will be provided.

Condolences go to the family of Rickie Wiles who died on Nov. 15 and the family of Jim Wilmoth who died on Nov. 24.

Happy birthday wishes go to Rhiannon Holcomb, Debbie Pierce and David Adams on Nov. 28, Juanita Lyons on Nov. 29, Marty Dennis on Dec. 1, Michael Hinson and Abram Francis on Dec. 2, Christopher Wiles on Dec. 3, and David Brinegar, Gloria Walker, Rosie Castevens and Hope Prevette on Dec. 4.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Danny and Susie Royal who celebrate their 44th anniversary on Dec. 1, Alicia and Chris Ray who celebrate their 16th anniversary on Dec. 3, and Barbara & Michael Sellers who celebrate their 51st anniversary on Dec. 4.

Traphill had a low temperature of 25 degrees on Nov. 21 and a high temperature of 64 degrees on Nov. 25. There was only a sprinkle of rain during the week of Nov. 20—26.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.