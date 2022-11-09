Stone Mountain State Park program calendar

November 10 @ 3 p.m. State Parks: A History: Join a ranger at the visitor center to learn a brief history of North Carolina’s state park system.

November 11 @ 10:30 a.m. Black Bear: Join a ranger at the visitor center to learn about the black bears you may see in Stone Mountain State Park.

November 12 @ 3 p.m. Loving it Too Much: Join a ranger at the visitor center to learn how to enjoy the natural wonders and resources of our local, state, and national parks responsibly so future visitors and generations will be able to have the same great experiences.

November 26 @ 3 p.m. Rut Around the Corner: Join a ranger at the visitor center to learn about some of the chemical and physical changes that take place in white-tailed bucks as the rut approaches.