Student Report: EHS teachers not bitter about low pay

Everyone remembers a favorite teacher from their years in school. Teachers have the power to shape our worlds and change who we become as adults, but they are not always shown a lot of respect in our society. Some Elkin High School teachers weighed in on what they feel makes teaching the right career for them.

One of the first issues raised was the low pay for teachers in North Carolina. The average pay for teachers at Elkin City Schools is $27,000 according to ZipRecruiter.com. Somehow, the Elkin High School teachers interviewed are not bitter about their low pay.

Jacob Riley, a teacher at Elkin High School, says he knew he wanted to be a teacher in eighth grade when someone he knew talked about how much he loved teaching. Riley said more pay would be nice, but he is happy with what he makes.

Like many other teachers, Riley has some side hustles to add to his teacher’s salary. He used to have a summer job doing environmental construction, but now only helps out with football and baseball in the summer as well as being a father at home.

Riley thinks his love for history and teaching is part of why he is not bothered by the low pay as much as others might be. Surprisingly, he said if given the chance to go back in time to redo his career, he would still choose to be a teacher.

Adam Beshears, an art teacher for Elkin High School and Middle School, does not usually have a second job in the summer, but he thinks “most people want to get paid more no matter how much they make.” Beshears also coaches wrestling during the school year.

Beshears remembered the tough years getting started in teaching, but he does not regret becoming a teacher. While he may choose to “learn a trade instead” if he had to do it over, Beshears enjoys his students.

“The success of my students and athletes has been the highlight of my career,” he explained.

English teacher Victoria Cox agreed that her students make all the work worthwhile, but also acknowledged that low pay makes it hard to get by in the early years of a teaching career.

She explained, “I do wish I could get paid more. I think that is on the wishlist of every teacher. It is tough as a beginning teacher like myself to make ends meet in the beginning, but hopefully as my career progresses, I will get paid more.”

Cox also described the joy she finds in her work.

“I do feel like I am doing what I am meant to be doing. I feel that way when I am able to help someone understand something in English and see them connect the dots and see the light bulb go off,” she said.

While low pay is certainly a problem for teachers, having difficult students can also discourage teachers from the profession, but even that situation can turn into a positive experience. Cox described a troubled student she had worked with in the past who really changed her.

“She taught me more about myself than I even knew was possible. I think that is a huge perk of teaching when you create these relationships that are long. You just learn more about yourself, and the kids teach you kindness and respect,” she said.

EHS math teacher, Scott Wood, agreed that teacher pay is low, but he appreciates the benefits that come with teaching, such as the paid health insurance he will receive in retirement. He said he has “enjoyed meeting all the kids and their families, and it’s been a lot of fun over the years.”

Like the other teachers, Wood does not regret choosing to become a teacher, but he admits the long hours can be difficult. Like Riley and Beshears, he also coaches sports after school hours.

The satisfaction he gets from seeing students succeed in math and athletics keeps him going, and his biggest regret is “not coming to Elkin sooner” in his teaching career.

Cherie Cooke, EHS family and consumer science teacher, agrees that teaching can be difficult, but the good parts of the job make up for the drawbacks. For her, the best part is having a school schedule similar to that of her children. After having her son, she wanted work that would allow her to spend more time with him, and remembered a job she had taken years before working with children which she had enjoyed. She returned to school to prepare to teach, and she is happy with her choice.

Cooke is also not bitter about low pay for teachers, but she does wish teachers would be paid a little more to compensate for the “continuous training” the job requires.

Whatever the subject or financial situation, these Elkin High School teachers agree that the benefits of working with students keeps them coming back year after year.

As Cox explained, “I feel like I am needed, and they become a huge part of my life. My whole classroom becomes a family.”