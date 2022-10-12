Happy 73rd reunion to Mountain Park Class of ‘49

Members of the Mountain Park Class of 1949 gather for a class reunion. Seated from left are Bobby Hanes, D.C. Cockerham and Betty McCann Collins. Standing from left to right are Nonnie Adams Collins and Lucile Cheek Groce.

Mountain Park Class of 1949 recently gathered to celebrate their 73rd reunion. At 90 plus years, they’ve seen a lot of changes in life. They’ve also lost a lot of their beloved classmates through the years. At the reunion, they reminisced about their school days and remembered with love those classmates who were no longer with them. There are a total of eight classmates left with five being able to attend.

Those in attendance at the reunion were Bobby Hanes, D.C. Cockerham, Betty McCann Collins, Nonnie Adams Collins, and Lucile Cheek Groce.

Haynes said, “Not many people can say they get to have a 73rd year class reunion!”

“Hang in there, and we’ll do it again next year!” added Groce.

Raydell Wolfe Carter, Elsie Bauguess Lockhart and Elmer Holcomb were unable to attend and were missed by everyone.