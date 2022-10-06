Stone Mountain News

Larry Norman will be preaching at 9 a.m. at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 16. Campers in the park are invited to attend and your camping clothes are fine.

Traphill Elementary School will hold their annual “Campus Clean-Up Day” on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Tasks they need taken care of include picking up broken tree limbs, pulling up old plants in the raised beds, dragging the walking track, hauling off old rotted split rail fencing, painting the gym restrooms, spreading a little mulch, pruning/trimming bushes and trees, laying some landscaping stone. As much as possible will be taken care of in four hours.

Traphill Elementary will be hosting their second annual BooPalooza on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This is similar to a “trunk-or-treat.” Individual families, churches, and civic organizations reserve a table to decorate, sponsor (provide goodies), and man the table during the event. Children from the surrounding communities trick-or-treat safely on the walkways of our campus. Last year, they had over 300 children come through! If your family or organization would like to participate, please call the school at 336-651-7160.

Welcome Home Missionary Baptist Church on the Traphill Road will have Revival Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. Micky Brooks will be bringing the message each night. Anointed by Grace will be singing on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Pastor Howard Luffman invites everyone to come worship with them.

Condolences go to the family of Bert Holbrook who died on Oct. 7.

Happy birthday wishes go to Robert McDaniel and Bob Johnson on Oct. 10, Jeanie Woodie and Steve McCarter on Oct. 11, Cameron Brown, Anita Bauguess, Joshua McGrady and Rylen Michael Bare on Oct. 12, Sonda Harris on Oct. 13, Clayton Sidden, Ann Miller, Shannon Macemore and Glenda Hutchens on Oct. 14, Ina Barker on Oct. 15, and Tabitha Smith on Oct. 16.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Dennis and Janice McGrady who celebrate their 27th anniversary on Oct. 14, Howard and Cricket Luffman who celebrate their 49th anniversary on Oct. 15, and Tammie and Philip Sidden who celebrate their 34th anniversary on Oct. 15.

Traphill had a low temperature of 44 degrees on Sept. 28 and a high temperature of 78 degrees on Sept. 25. There was 2 inches of rain during the week of Sept. 25—Oct. 1. Everyone was glad hurricane Ian didn’t bring as much rain and wind as predicted for our area. Even so there was a major power outage in Traphill.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.