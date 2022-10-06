Community and Church calendar

Send community and church events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition. Please include event name, time, date, location and contact information.

Oct. 9

• 10 a.m., New Birth Worship Center (NBWC) will celebrate Dr. James L.E. Hunt and Lady Elvita A. Hunt for Clergy Appreciation Day. You can visit our webpage at newbirthworshipcenter.org, or visit us live on Sun Mornings or by Zoom Webinar at 10 am:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84789021891 ID#:84789021891. For Wed. Night Bible Study please go to our Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89195349778 or Dial-In: 13017158592 ID#89195349778#. Our address is 1033 Newbirth Dr. East Bend, NC 27018 and telephone 336-699-3583.

Ongoing

• Elkin Community Chorus announces its 60th season of bringing Christmas concerts to our community! After a two year pause, the officers, directors, and musicians have planned an exciting program and invite all interested area singers to join in making a Joyful Noise. Everyone is welcome to come and sing; there are no auditions. The minimum age for singers is 9th grade; free child care for rehearsals is provided for children 5th grade and younger. Rehearsals begin Oct. 13, every Thursday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Avenue. Our two concerts will be Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Elkin Community Chorus is committed to providing a safe experience and protecting the most vulnerable, and we encourage all participants to be vaccinated for COVID and influenza.

• Yadkin Farmers Market, 1141 Tennessee Street, Yadkinville, Tuesdays 3 p.m. to 3p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Elkin Farmers Market, 226 N Bridge Street, Elkin, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Downtown Elkin Cruise-in at 3 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month now through October, sponsored by Combs Butcher Shoppe.

• The SECU Hospice Care Center Alzheimer’s Support Group in Yadkinville meets the fourth Tuesday of each month from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Currently, it is meeting virtually due to COVID-19. Please call 888-789-2922 for more information or you can join the group by dialing the call-in number 701-801-1211 followed by the access code 433-348-686#. Anyone from the surrounding communities is welcome to participate.

• Mountain Valley Hospice is hosting a virtual caregiver support group the first Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. This group is for families dealing with serious illnesses, such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, congestive heart failure, COPD, etc. To join the group, use the dial-in number (701) 801-1211 and access code 433-348-686#. If you have questions prior to the meeting, call 888-789-2922. Sponsored by the Yadkin Baptist Association of Churches.