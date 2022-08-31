Come, hop on the interstate bandwagon

What’s in a name? That which we call a rose

By any other name would smell as sweet …

Romeo, doff thy name;

And for thy name, which is no part of thee,

Take all myself.

— William Shakespeare, “Romeo and Juliet,” 1597

We beg to differ with ol’ Bill Shakespeare from the Old Country. We contend that much bounty, indeed, is wrapped up in a name, particularly when out on the highway.

They’re trying to get U.S. Highway 421 rebranded as an interstate. Unlike the famous and vital Interstate 40 from the North Carolina coast to southern California, unlike the famous Interstate 85 from Virginia to Alabama, and finally unlike the East Coast-spanning I-95 (Canadian border to Miami), Highway 421 would be a much more modest, upgraded east-west expressway across North Carolina.

Now don’t get excited, highway-paving contractors. They’re simply out to change the road signs on 421, much like they changed the signs on Highway 220 out of Greensboro to I-73 back in the 1990s.

This latest idea offers the potential of bringing an interstate highway to Yadkinville and the Wilkesboros, and with it perceived economic and other benefits, like the benefits Elkin, Jonesville and Mount Airy have enjoyed from I-77 since the 1970s.

We’ve heard of this kind of thing before. For years the folks in the Alexander County seat of Taylorsville complained of not having even one U.S. highway. Having no federal highway held Alexander back, they said. The North Carolina highway department’s answer came in 1996: rename N.C. Highway 90 to U.S. 64. Voila. Apple Country had its U.S. highway.

The same kind of thing may happen to Highway 421 here. But alas, nothing is as easy as first seems.

The original plan, crafted three years ago, was to just rename the segment of Highway 421 between I-85 in Greensboro and I-95 in Dunn. Simple enough. Seven county boards within what they started calling the Carolina Core passed resolutions of support and took the idea to North Carolina’s two U.S. senators, who got Highway 421 named a “high-priority corridor,” a necessary first step, in the last federal highway bill.

But then Wilmington got in on the act. What about us? they said on the coast. We need economic development, too, especially for the state port there and for Fort Bragg, although the big Army base is next to the Fayetteville outer belt-loop highway that quickly connects to I-95. Also, the coast needs another interstate in case of hurricanes, they said.

They sent their formal request to the state highway department in June.

OK, Wilmington, OK, Raleigh, now what about us here in the hometown area? Aren’t Yadkinville and the Wilkesboros as important as Wilmington?

Wilkes County commissioners submitted their request last month. The idea came from the Greensboro-based Piedmont Triad Partnership industry-recruitment agency. Improved highway safety, mobility and economic development were cited as reasons.

Wilkes (and presumably Yadkinville, too) gets ignored, we were told, when businesses do an internet search of interstate highways. Some big businesses require an interstate before they will talk business.

We were told, however, that our segment of Highway 421 would not be I-685 as in the Carolina Core but instead would carry a different number.

Here in the hometown, I-77 brought us Cracker Barrel in Jonesville, a truck stop in Mount Airy and some more business. The benefits have been modest. But hey, it’s just changing signs, for the most part, so a new, second interstate here can’t hurt.

Oh, by the way, are you listening, Boone? You’d do well to jump on the bandwagon, too, and try and get the signs changed on 421 up the mountain as well. It can’t hurt.

Stephen Harris returned home to live in State Road.