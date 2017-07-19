Video
VIDEO: Return of ordinances fill Ronda meeting with animosity
RONDA — Foul language and fouler moods caused an unexpected break to be called during the February meeting of the Ronda Board of Commissioners.M...
VIDEO: Friends of the Mountains-To-Sea Trail conference to return to Elkin in March
The Gathering of the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail will return to Elkin on March 23-25. Expected to bring about 300 people to the area, the fr...
VIDEO: Shared history shown during Black History Celebration
JONESVILLE — Fellowship and friendship were featured during the learning period celebrated as Black History Month thanks to the Jonesville Histo...
VIDEO: Big Elkin Creek Floods park, river roaring
After several inches of rain fell quickly residents of Jonesville and Elkin woke up to swollen rivers and creeks Sunday.“From 1 to 3 inches have...
VIDEO: HCMH seeks patient safety, satisfaction
In spite of continued accolades, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital CEO Paul Hammes is not satisfied.“We never say our goal this year is to win X nu...
VIDEO: Explore Elkin coordinates information for all with new website
Marketing to millennials is one of several focuses of the Explore Elkin initiative, all of which can be seen on ExploreElkin.com.Going live at the str...
VIDEO: Ronda commissioners hold impromptu discussion about image, responsibilities
RONDA — Ronda commissioners welcomed a variety of opinions at the conclusion of the January meeting in spite of deep-rooted complaints.After Com...
VIDEO: Vine Church turns Abstract into concrete Christianity downtown
Guitar solos brought life to downtown Elkin on Sunday morning as Vine Church displayed an exuberant exhibition of Christianity.Formerly Abstract Churc...
VIDEO: Local quilters keep tradition, hope alive
Throughout the year members of the Foothills Quilters busy their hands and hearts in order to hold safe the traditions contained in their craft as wel...
VIDEO: New regional director enjoying journey through library
The Northwest Regional Library system has seemed like home to newest director Joan Sherif after nearly three decades of service through many changes.&...
VIDEO: Elkin Masonic Lodge 454 holds open installation continuing history of philanthropy older than North Carolina
December ended with several openings hearkening to a long history in Elkin. One of them was the open installation of Elkin Masonic Lodge #454.“T...
VIDEO: Appreciation evident during Jonesville Town Council meeting
JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Town Council flowed quickly through a short agenda punctuated by appreciation during the January meeting on Monday e...
VIDEO: First Day Hikes greeted by frozen friends
Frozen fingers and toes competed with watery eyes and noses as locals gathered at Grassy Creek Vineyard and Stone Mountain State Park for freezing Fir...
VIDEO: Reeves Theater enjoys full house for opening events
After 23 years, the Reeves Theater has once again opened its doors, offering a farm-to-table café as well as a venue for music.“They say it...
Fairfield invities Santa Claus and Zombie Claus for Christmas Bazaar
Operation Zombie Claus at Fairfield Inn and Suites Winter Christmas Bazaar provides fun for the kids from a local children’s home.Santa enjoys f...
New commissioners, old problem leads to swearing at Ronda board meeting
RONDA — The joy of the holiday season was heightened for certain citizens of Ronda as they joined the board of commissioners Tuesday evening.Joa...
VIDEO: Elkin Community Chorus shares honors during Christmas concert
The 57th annual Christmas Community Chorus Concert was held on Sunday at the Elkin First United Methodist Church with special honor given to a long-ti...
VIDEO: Light Up Elkin shines on variety of activities downtown
Some children, and adults, could barely contain their excitement as Santa Claus arrived to Light Up Elkin Friday night.“Lights, lights, lights, ...
VIDEO: Black Friday full of gratitude in Elkin
In spite of reports that internet shopping was expected to impact Black Friday sales at brick and mortar stores, local businesses seemed to do well wi...
VIDEO: Elkin library promotes trail activity
Darkness may come earlier in the day, but Elkin still shines a light on local trails with continued activity throughout the winter and beyond.“I...
VIDEO: December opens with Elkin Community Chorus
The Community Chorus of Elkin will hold its annual Christmas concert on Dec. 3 at the Elkin First United Methodist Church, 240 Hawthorne Road. Perform...
VIDEO: Old Ronda board addresses issues before new board convenes
RONDA — After recent elections which unseated two sitting commissioners in the town of Ronda, members of the outgoing board made certain to addr...
Ronda resident wants $1,000 from town
RONDA — Recent local elections mean the Ronda Board of Commissioners will turn over at the December monthly meeting, leading to a push to resolv...
VIDEO: Jonesville town and TDA have good year, good accounting according to audit
JONESVILLE — During the regular monthly meeting of the Jonesville Town Council, auditor Richard Tamer declared both the town of Jonesville and t...
VIDEO: Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital honors veterans’ continuous service
Elkin High School helped Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital celebrate veterans like Fred Norman Sr. as well as a significant number of staff at its Vetera...
VIDEO: Veteran claims challenging peers as difficult as being shot at
According to Lt. Col. Melisa A. Ringhisen, being in high school can be as difficult as being in a war zone.“It is just as much an act of bravery...
VIDEO: Trick-or-Treat in downtown Elkin draws unexpectedly large crowd
Trick-or-Treat on Main Street in downtown Elkin is popular on Oct. 31, however this year the street closings brought an overwhelming number of partici...
VIDEO: Motivational speaker well received at local schools
All individuals have the ability to change the world through their choices and voices independent of age, according to motivational speaker Mike Hall ...
VIDEO: Wife of Ronda mayor questions commissioner about water responsibilities
RONDA — During public comments of the Ronda Board of Commissioners Monday, Teri Varela, wife of Mayor Victor Varela, questioned the appropriaten...
October 12th, 2017 updated: October 12th, 2017. |
VIDEO: EHS Interact Club gives back to EVTA who gave to them
Continuing a cycle of giving, the Elkin High School Interact Club announced Tuesday it would be raffling off chances for the kayak it won through the ...
Candlelight vigil held for Domestic Violence Awareness
The silence of the sanctuary was a feeling as much as a sound Thursday evening as survivors and supporters gathered at the Yadkinville United Methodis...
VIDEO: Crowd comes to Jam in spite of weather
A little rain never hurt anyone but it could have, which had organizers of Cycle Jam thinking on their feet Saturday leading them to move the party &#...
Final Food Truck Friday foreshadows fun weekend
The Ridenhour Ranch has a variety of farm animals available for petting while waiting on the hay ride to the pumpkin patch.Cultured creatures from Boo...
Elkin hospitality makes positive impression on Cycle NC Mountains to Coast riders
Elkin increased its population by nearly 1,000 Sunday night when the Cycle NC Mountains to Coast Ride stopped for the night.Arriving throughout the af...
OVTA commemorates Mountain Men’s march for kids, community
On Sept. 26, 1780, 1,000 men from the local Appalachian region marched out from what became Elkin Municipal Park where on Tuesday the great-great-grea...
VIDEO: Insane Terrain raises funds for EVTA
Saturday got a running start with the Insane Terrain at Elkin Municipal Park with 16-year-old Preston Dowell taking first overall.With a time of 20 mi...
VIDEO: Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival impresses visitors, locals
If large pumpkins are the results of genetics as top grower Bruce Burchette suggests, then The Great Pumpkin had an entertaining year in the Yadkin Va...
VIDEO: Library cards lead to classes, computers, books, more
September is Library Card Sign Up Month leading to an expansion of the many programs offered through the Elkin and Jonesville public libraries.“...
VIDEO: ‘Moonshine & Thunder’ returns NASCAR to Wilkes County
WILKESBORO — Local residents can receive a discount on County Night during “Moonshine & Thunder – The Junior Johnson Story,̶...
Local fire departments remember the fallen by doing their jobs
Emergency personnel put their lives on the line every single time they get the call to go to work. Sometimes they do not return as was the case for 41...
September 12th, 2017 updated: September 14th, 2017. |
Perfect ending to summer at the Foothills Arts Council
It is a perfect ending to the summer as the Foothills Arts Council hosts Mike Ramsey and the Corey Hunt Band Saturday night. The crowd picked up as th...
September 10th, 2017 updated: September 12th, 2017. |
VIDEO: Community members help the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail travel entire MST on anniversary
On the 40th anniversary of Harold Lee’s speech that ignited the wildfire known as the Mountains-To-Sea Trail, local residents spread out across ...
September 10th, 2017 updated: September 12th, 2017. |
VIDEO: You Can’t Be Replaced Suicide Awareness Walk joins other suicide prevention campaigns
The gloomy weather may have suited National Suicide Prevention Awareness month on Saturday, but it did not keep the survivors of suicide away from the...
Elkin City Schools start classes
Stacey Carter takes a photo of Raelin (fifth) and Addison (first) on their first day back to Elkin Elementary School. Addison stated she was relieved ...
Eclipse expected in Elkin, elsewhere
It’s a day like any other; the sun is shining as work progresses whether it be in the fields or in the kitchens, and though the shadow may fall,...
VIDEO: Elder expert opens Evergreen in Elkin to help with local elder law
Those who are lucky will get old and be in need of companies like Elkin’s newest business, Evergreen Estate Planning and Elder Law, located at 1...
VIDEO: Elkin Fire Department teaches fire safety at Chatham Woods
Local senior citizens challenged one another to time trials during a fire safety class at Chatham Woods Tuesday.“The Elkin Fire Department broug...
VIDEO: Reevestock sounds strong
Cicadas sound the end of summer for some places, but in Elkin, it is the songs of Reevestock that celebrate the season.Begun in 2011 in an effort to s...
VIDEO: Camp Raven Knob at peak of Boy Scout camp
MOUNT AIRY — Within a short drive of Elkin hides the Old Hickory Council of the Boy Scouts of America’s Camp Raven Knob where several loca...