VIDEO: Return of ordinances fill Ronda meeting with animosity

RONDA — Foul language and fouler moods caused an unexpected break to be called during the February meeting of the Ronda Board of Commissioners.M...

February 26th, 2018 |

VIDEO: Friends of the Mountains-To-Sea Trail conference to return to Elkin in March

The Gathering of the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail will return to Elkin on March 23-25. Expected to bring about 300 people to the area, the fr...

February 26th, 2018 |

VIDEO: Shared history shown during Black History Celebration

JONESVILLE — Fellowship and friendship were featured during the learning period celebrated as Black History Month thanks to the Jonesville Histo...

February 13th, 2018 |

VIDEO: Big Elkin Creek Floods park, river roaring

After several inches of rain fell quickly residents of Jonesville and Elkin woke up to swollen rivers and creeks Sunday.“From 1 to 3 inches have...

February 12th, 2018 |

VIDEO: HCMH seeks patient safety, satisfaction

In spite of continued accolades, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital CEO Paul Hammes is not satisfied.“We never say our goal this year is to win X nu...

February 7th, 2018 |

VIDEO: Explore Elkin coordinates information for all with new website

Marketing to millennials is one of several focuses of the Explore Elkin initiative, all of which can be seen on ExploreElkin.com.Going live at the str...

February 5th, 2018 |

VIDEO: Ronda commissioners hold impromptu discussion about image, responsibilities

RONDA — Ronda commissioners welcomed a variety of opinions at the conclusion of the January meeting in spite of deep-rooted complaints.After Com...

January 17th, 2018 |

VIDEO: Vine Church turns Abstract into concrete Christianity downtown

Guitar solos brought life to downtown Elkin on Sunday morning as Vine Church displayed an exuberant exhibition of Christianity.Formerly Abstract Churc...

January 17th, 2018 |

VIDEO: Local quilters keep tradition, hope alive

Throughout the year members of the Foothills Quilters busy their hands and hearts in order to hold safe the traditions contained in their craft as wel...

January 15th, 2018 |

VIDEO: New regional director enjoying journey through library

The Northwest Regional Library system has seemed like home to newest director Joan Sherif after nearly three decades of service through many changes.&...

January 15th, 2018 |

VIDEO: Elkin Masonic Lodge 454 holds open installation continuing history of philanthropy older than North Carolina

December ended with several openings hearkening to a long history in Elkin. One of them was the open installation of Elkin Masonic Lodge #454.“T...

January 10th, 2018 |

VIDEO: Appreciation evident during Jonesville Town Council meeting

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Town Council flowed quickly through a short agenda punctuated by appreciation during the January meeting on Monday e...

January 9th, 2018 |

VIDEO: First Day Hikes greeted by frozen friends

Frozen fingers and toes competed with watery eyes and noses as locals gathered at Grassy Creek Vineyard and Stone Mountain State Park for freezing Fir...

January 2nd, 2018 |

VIDEO: Reeves Theater enjoys full house for opening events

After 23 years, the Reeves Theater has once again opened its doors, offering a farm-to-table café as well as a venue for music.“They say it...

January 2nd, 2018 |

VIDEO: Reeves Theater enjoys full house for opening events

After 23 years, the Reeves Theater has once again opened its doors, offering a farm-to-table café as well as a venue for music.“They say it...

January 2nd, 2018 |

Fairfield invities Santa Claus and Zombie Claus for Christmas Bazaar

Operation Zombie Claus at Fairfield Inn and Suites Winter Christmas Bazaar provides fun for the kids from a local children’s home.Santa enjoys f...

December 17th, 2017 |

New commissioners, old problem leads to swearing at Ronda board meeting

RONDA — The joy of the holiday season was heightened for certain citizens of Ronda as they joined the board of commissioners Tuesday evening.Joa...

December 14th, 2017 |

VIDEO: Elkin Community Chorus shares honors during Christmas concert

The 57th annual Christmas Community Chorus Concert was held on Sunday at the Elkin First United Methodist Church with special honor given to a long-ti...

December 7th, 2017 |

VIDEO: Light Up Elkin shines on variety of activities downtown

Some children, and adults, could barely contain their excitement as Santa Claus arrived to Light Up Elkin Friday night.“Lights, lights, lights, ...

December 3rd, 2017 |

VIDEO: Black Friday full of gratitude in Elkin

In spite of reports that internet shopping was expected to impact Black Friday sales at brick and mortar stores, local businesses seemed to do well wi...

November 26th, 2017 |

VIDEO: Elkin library promotes trail activity

Darkness may come earlier in the day, but Elkin still shines a light on local trails with continued activity throughout the winter and beyond.“I...

November 24th, 2017 |

VIDEO: December opens with Elkin Community Chorus

The Community Chorus of Elkin will hold its annual Christmas concert on Dec. 3 at the Elkin First United Methodist Church, 240 Hawthorne Road. Perform...

November 22nd, 2017 |

VIDEO: Old Ronda board addresses issues before new board convenes

RONDA — After recent elections which unseated two sitting commissioners in the town of Ronda, members of the outgoing board made certain to addr...

November 19th, 2017 |

Ronda resident wants $1,000 from town

RONDA — Recent local elections mean the Ronda Board of Commissioners will turn over at the December monthly meeting, leading to a push to resolv...

November 16th, 2017 |

VIDEO: Jonesville town and TDA have good year, good accounting according to audit

JONESVILLE — During the regular monthly meeting of the Jonesville Town Council, auditor Richard Tamer declared both the town of Jonesville and t...

November 15th, 2017 |

VIDEO: Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital honors veterans’ continuous service

Elkin High School helped Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital celebrate veterans like Fred Norman Sr. as well as a significant number of staff at its Vetera...

November 12th, 2017 |

VIDEO: Veteran claims challenging peers as difficult as being shot at

According to Lt. Col. Melisa A. Ringhisen, being in high school can be as difficult as being in a war zone.“It is just as much an act of bravery...

November 12th, 2017 |

VIDEO: Trick-or-Treat in downtown Elkin draws unexpectedly large crowd

Trick-or-Treat on Main Street in downtown Elkin is popular on Oct. 31, however this year the street closings brought an overwhelming number of partici...

November 2nd, 2017 |

VIDEO: Motivational speaker well received at local schools

All individuals have the ability to change the world through their choices and voices independent of age, according to motivational speaker Mike Hall ...

October 26th, 2017 |

VIDEO: Wife of Ronda mayor questions commissioner about water responsibilities

RONDA — During public comments of the Ronda Board of Commissioners Monday, Teri Varela, wife of Mayor Victor Varela, questioned the appropriaten...

October 12th, 2017 updated: October 12th, 2017. |

VIDEO: EHS Interact Club gives back to EVTA who gave to them

Continuing a cycle of giving, the Elkin High School Interact Club announced Tuesday it would be raffling off chances for the kayak it won through the ...

October 12th, 2017 |

Candlelight vigil held for Domestic Violence Awareness

The silence of the sanctuary was a feeling as much as a sound Thursday evening as survivors and supporters gathered at the Yadkinville United Methodis...

October 11th, 2017 |

VIDEO: Crowd comes to Jam in spite of weather

A little rain never hurt anyone but it could have, which had organizers of Cycle Jam thinking on their feet Saturday leading them to move the party &#...

October 9th, 2017 |

Final Food Truck Friday foreshadows fun weekend

The Ridenhour Ranch has a variety of farm animals available for petting while waiting on the hay ride to the pumpkin patch.Cultured creatures from Boo...

October 8th, 2017 |

Elkin hospitality makes positive impression on Cycle NC Mountains to Coast riders

Elkin increased its population by nearly 1,000 Sunday night when the Cycle NC Mountains to Coast Ride stopped for the night.Arriving throughout the af...

October 3rd, 2017 |

OVTA commemorates Mountain Men’s march for kids, community

On Sept. 26, 1780, 1,000 men from the local Appalachian region marched out from what became Elkin Municipal Park where on Tuesday the great-great-grea...

September 28th, 2017 |

VIDEO: Insane Terrain raises funds for EVTA

Saturday got a running start with the Insane Terrain at Elkin Municipal Park with 16-year-old Preston Dowell taking first overall.With a time of 20 mi...

September 24th, 2017 |

VIDEO: Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival impresses visitors, locals

If large pumpkins are the results of genetics as top grower Bruce Burchette suggests, then The Great Pumpkin had an entertaining year in the Yadkin Va...

September 24th, 2017 |

VIDEO: Library cards lead to classes, computers, books, more

September is Library Card Sign Up Month leading to an expansion of the many programs offered through the Elkin and Jonesville public libraries.“...

September 20th, 2017 |

VIDEO: ‘Moonshine & Thunder’ returns NASCAR to Wilkes County

WILKESBORO — Local residents can receive a discount on County Night during “Moonshine & Thunder – The Junior Johnson Story,̶...

September 19th, 2017 |

Local fire departments remember the fallen by doing their jobs

Emergency personnel put their lives on the line every single time they get the call to go to work. Sometimes they do not return as was the case for 41...

September 12th, 2017 updated: September 14th, 2017. |

Perfect ending to summer at the Foothills Arts Council

It is a perfect ending to the summer as the Foothills Arts Council hosts Mike Ramsey and the Corey Hunt Band Saturday night. The crowd picked up as th...

September 10th, 2017 updated: September 12th, 2017. |

VIDEO: Community members help the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail travel entire MST on anniversary

On the 40th anniversary of Harold Lee’s speech that ignited the wildfire known as the Mountains-To-Sea Trail, local residents spread out across ...

September 10th, 2017 updated: September 12th, 2017. |

VIDEO: You Can’t Be Replaced Suicide Awareness Walk joins other suicide prevention campaigns

The gloomy weather may have suited National Suicide Prevention Awareness month on Saturday, but it did not keep the survivors of suicide away from the...

September 5th, 2017 |

Elkin City Schools start classes

Stacey Carter takes a photo of Raelin (fifth) and Addison (first) on their first day back to Elkin Elementary School. Addison stated she was relieved ...

August 29th, 2017 |

Eclipse expected in Elkin, elsewhere

It’s a day like any other; the sun is shining as work progresses whether it be in the fields or in the kitchens, and though the shadow may fall,...

August 20th, 2017 |

VIDEO: Elder expert opens Evergreen in Elkin to help with local elder law

Those who are lucky will get old and be in need of companies like Elkin’s newest business, Evergreen Estate Planning and Elder Law, located at 1...

August 17th, 2017 |

VIDEO: Elkin Fire Department teaches fire safety at Chatham Woods

Local senior citizens challenged one another to time trials during a fire safety class at Chatham Woods Tuesday.“The Elkin Fire Department broug...

August 10th, 2017 |

VIDEO: Reevestock sounds strong

Cicadas sound the end of summer for some places, but in Elkin, it is the songs of Reevestock that celebrate the season.Begun in 2011 in an effort to s...

August 6th, 2017 |

VIDEO: Camp Raven Knob at peak of Boy Scout camp

MOUNT AIRY — Within a short drive of Elkin hides the Old Hickory Council of the Boy Scouts of America’s Camp Raven Knob where several loca...

July 19th, 2017 |