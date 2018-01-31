Change your clock, change your battery

RALEIGH — As daylight saving time approaches, N.C. Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey wants to remind all North Carolinia...

March 9th, 2018 |

Elkin High School students get a close look at advanced manufacturing

Career and technical education students at Elkin High School didn’t know exactly what they were getting into when they loaded on a big white act...

March 7th, 2018 |

Successes recognized in Elkin schools

Dozens of students and several teachers were recognized for their success during the recent February meeting of the Elkin City Schools Board of Educat...

March 7th, 2018 |

Strategic plan to guide Elkin’s future

While many new activities like food truck days and live music events have come out of the Explore Elkin initiative, one key item that has sprung from ...

March 6th, 2018 |

Democratic 5th Congressional District candidates share opinions on the issues facing voters, the community

One candidate for the Fifth Congressional District said she wants to see the minimum wage increased to $15 an hour, while the other Democratic candida...

March 6th, 2018 |

Area students meet the robots at SCC

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing Day on Friday brought in 350 students from area schools to get information about...

March 6th, 2018 |

No injuries in rollover Sunday at Walmart

No injuries were reported in a wreck on CC Camp Road in front of the eastern entrance to Walmart Sunday afternoon, despite one vehicle rolling over.Th...

March 5th, 2018 |

Elkin continues to beef up safety at schools

Staff and administrators with Elkin City Schools continue to increase safety measures at the system’s three schools, with an update on that prog...

February 27th, 2018 |

Strangers to Neighbors — recognizing ways for Elkin to be more welcoming

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series on the new Strangers to Neighbors movement in Elkin and its first gathering, which was he...

February 27th, 2018 |

VIDEO: Return of ordinances fill Ronda meeting with animosity

RONDA — Foul language and fouler moods caused an unexpected break to be called during the February meeting of the Ronda Board of Commissioners.M...

February 26th, 2018 |

VIDEO: Friends of the Mountains-To-Sea Trail conference to return to Elkin in March

The Gathering of the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail will return to Elkin on March 23-25. Expected to bring about 300 people to the area, the fr...

February 26th, 2018 |

HCMH Foundation scholarship approaches first applicant deadline

Students interested in pursuing education in the medical field are reminded to submit applications for the Hugh Chatham Memorial Foundation Scholarshi...

February 26th, 2018 |

2018 Filing period closed — Filing closes, candidates lined up

Filing closed at noon Wednesday for many political races in the 2018 election cycle, and a number of incumbents and newcomers have opted to run for of...

February 26th, 2018 updated: February 28th, 2018. |

Family-friendly pro wrestling returns to Yadkinville for live TV taping

The Elkin Athletic Association is bringing AML Wrestling back to Yadkinville Elementary School for the third consecutive year. This event is a family-...

February 22nd, 2018 |

Girl Scouts serve on smaller scale

Although the Boy Scouts often receive attention for large and very visible projects, the Girl Scouts often serve in quieter but just as important ways...

February 22nd, 2018 |

Vera’s Community Garden in Elkin has several open raised-bed gardens available for the spring growing season

The weather may be cool and damp, and even frosty between now and spring, when people typically think about fresh plants and produce breaking through ...

February 21st, 2018 |

Elkin and Jonesville leaders hope tourism conflict over trademark leads to togetherness

Trademarked phrase, “Heart of the Yadkin Valley,” which is on the town of Jonesville’s seal and has previously been owned by the tow...

February 21st, 2018 |

From strangers to neighbors: Elkin group brings American, immigrant communities together

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series on the new Strangers to Neighbors movement in Elkin and its first gathering, which was hel...

February 20th, 2018 |

New program raising funds for cardiac, pulmonary rehab

Each year, nationally attention is brought to the issue of heart health through a Wear Red Day campaign. Locally, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital staff...

February 20th, 2018 |

Food Lion generosity enhances Tri-C Ministries move

Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministries Director Heather Macy bared her gratitude for the assistance given by Food Lion as the nonprofit prepares to mo...

February 20th, 2018 |

Surry County Commissioner Buck Golding retires

DOBSON — Three seats are up for grabs this fall for the Surry County Board of Commissioners, but the first change started Monday night when a lo...

February 20th, 2018 |

Victims of Monday night wreck on CC Camp Road identified

Two men, one from Elkin and one from North Wilkesboro, died after their vehicle wrecked with a tractor-trailer on CC Camp Road at its interchange with...

February 19th, 2018 updated: February 21st, 2018. |

Tractor-trailer fire backs up traffic on I-77 South near Jonesville

JONESVILLE — A tractor-trailer fire in the southbound lane of I-77 near the 79-mile marker just south of the Center Road overpass is causing tra...

February 19th, 2018 updated: February 19th, 2018. |

Jonesville police officers promoted during commissioners meeting

JONESVILLE — While members of the Arlington Fire Department were covering a call, members of the Jonesville Police Department were receiving har...

February 18th, 2018 |

Retreat series for women planned at Soul Compass Center

A three-part retreat series for women, entitled Embrace, will be hosted beginning this month at Soul Compass Center, by Jennifer Bracey and daughter C...

February 14th, 2018 |

Mom’s Clothes Closet to hold pintos and cornbread dinner

STATE ROAD — Supporting locals in crisis is a mission from God, according to Mom’s Clothes Closet founder Tammy Spicer. An upcoming fundra...

February 14th, 2018 |

Elkin board addresses major projects like water line and trail extensions

Elkin commissioners took steps to continue major projects to address the town’s need for a back-up water line for the drinking water reservoir a...

February 14th, 2018 |

Boy and Girl Scouts recognized on Scout Sunday

Celebrated by several churches on the same day due to weather concerns the previous weekend, Scout Sunday is an opportunity to recognize not only the ...

February 13th, 2018 |

Scouting for Food collects nearly two tons

Boy Scouts all across the Laurel District collected food over the weekend for local pantries, with Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministries handling ton...

February 13th, 2018 |

VIDEO: Shared history shown during Black History Celebration

JONESVILLE — Fellowship and friendship were featured during the learning period celebrated as Black History Month thanks to the Jonesville Histo...

February 13th, 2018 |

2018 Filing period open — Three incumbents, newcomer running for three school board seats

Filing for many of the 2018 political races opened Feb. 12 at noon in North Carolina, and a number of candidates took advantage of the first days avai...

February 13th, 2018 updated: February 21st, 2018. |

Election, communication changes may be coming to Ronda

RONDA — The February meeting of the Ronda Board of Commissioners has been changed.“The meeting has been changed to next Tuesday,” sa...

February 13th, 2018 |

VIDEO: Big Elkin Creek Floods park, river roaring

After several inches of rain fell quickly residents of Jonesville and Elkin woke up to swollen rivers and creeks Sunday.“From 1 to 3 inches have...

February 12th, 2018 |

Young Democrats hosting candidate forum for 5th Congressional District

Democratic candidates for the Fifth Congressional district will be making themselves available for voters’ questions during a town hall-style fo...

February 8th, 2018 |

Students honored for accomplishments

As is monthly tradition, the Elkin City Schools Board of Education recognized a number of students for their accomplishments during their Jan. 22 meet...

February 8th, 2018 |

Three facing drug charges after incident at Jonesville hotel

JONESVILLE — Three people in their mid-30s are facing drug charges after a routine patrol at a Jonesville hotel by Yadkin County Sheriff’s...

February 7th, 2018 |

Shelter expectations for long-term improvement

Homelessness can be caused by a shift in situation, steadily sinking skills or simply not having the necessary knowledge for success.Many shelters suc...

February 7th, 2018 |

VIDEO: HCMH seeks patient safety, satisfaction

In spite of continued accolades, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital CEO Paul Hammes is not satisfied.“We never say our goal this year is to win X nu...

February 7th, 2018 |

Cold weather emphasizes need during homeless count

Preliminary numbers for the Point-In-Time (PIT) count remind local residents of the continued need for shelter.On Jan. 31, participants from several l...

February 6th, 2018 |

Black History Celebration to take place in Jonesville

JONESVILLE — In honor of Black History Month, the Jonesville Historical Society in conjunction with the Jonesville Public Library will hold a ce...

February 6th, 2018 |

Filing for 2018 political races begins Monday

Filing for the 2018 elections for many local, state and federal seats will open Monday at noon, and close Feb. 28 at noon. District lines at the state...

February 6th, 2018 updated: February 8th, 2018. |

Hollin Stewart wins Elkin City Schools spelling bee with ‘sonata’

From 11 spellers to one champion, Elkin City Schools held its district-wide spelling bee Thursday to determine who would go on to represent the distri...

February 5th, 2018 |

Boy Scout food drive pickups will be Saturday

Many local residents may have received a delivery of empty plastic bags on their doors over the past weekend thanks to the annual Boy Scout food drive...

February 5th, 2018 |

VIDEO: Explore Elkin coordinates information for all with new website

Marketing to millennials is one of several focuses of the Explore Elkin initiative, all of which can be seen on ExploreElkin.com.Going live at the str...

February 5th, 2018 |

Wake Forest Baptist and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital partner to improve patient access to clinical services and enhance healthcare coordination in Alleghany County

SPARTA — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Friday announced a partnership to ensure the future of Alleghany ...

February 2nd, 2018 |

Local resources available for fire recovery

Disaster can bring out the best in people, especially in the Yadkin Valley.As fire and freezing continues to decimate families and the communities the...

January 31st, 2018 |

George Smith, Martha Bassett coming to Reeves

Explore Elkin will kick off the first of its musical events this weekend with a free concert by Mount Airy resident George Smith.Seats are filling qui...

January 31st, 2018 |

Downtown Elkin shopping encouraged through Love Your Locals February campaign

Thursday will begin a new initiative to entice people to visit and shop in downtown Elkin, the Love Your Locals campaign. The month-long event is a wa...

January 31st, 2018 |