Top Stories
Change your clock, change your battery
RALEIGH — As daylight saving time approaches, N.C. Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey wants to remind all North Carolinia...
Elkin High School students get a close look at advanced manufacturing
Career and technical education students at Elkin High School didn’t know exactly what they were getting into when they loaded on a big white act...
Successes recognized in Elkin schools
Dozens of students and several teachers were recognized for their success during the recent February meeting of the Elkin City Schools Board of Educat...
Strategic plan to guide Elkin’s future
While many new activities like food truck days and live music events have come out of the Explore Elkin initiative, one key item that has sprung from ...
Democratic 5th Congressional District candidates share opinions on the issues facing voters, the community
One candidate for the Fifth Congressional District said she wants to see the minimum wage increased to $15 an hour, while the other Democratic candida...
Area students meet the robots at SCC
DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing Day on Friday brought in 350 students from area schools to get information about...
No injuries in rollover Sunday at Walmart
No injuries were reported in a wreck on CC Camp Road in front of the eastern entrance to Walmart Sunday afternoon, despite one vehicle rolling over.Th...
Elkin continues to beef up safety at schools
Staff and administrators with Elkin City Schools continue to increase safety measures at the system’s three schools, with an update on that prog...
Strangers to Neighbors — recognizing ways for Elkin to be more welcoming
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series on the new Strangers to Neighbors movement in Elkin and its first gathering, which was he...
VIDEO: Return of ordinances fill Ronda meeting with animosity
RONDA — Foul language and fouler moods caused an unexpected break to be called during the February meeting of the Ronda Board of Commissioners.M...
VIDEO: Friends of the Mountains-To-Sea Trail conference to return to Elkin in March
The Gathering of the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail will return to Elkin on March 23-25. Expected to bring about 300 people to the area, the fr...
HCMH Foundation scholarship approaches first applicant deadline
Students interested in pursuing education in the medical field are reminded to submit applications for the Hugh Chatham Memorial Foundation Scholarshi...
2018 Filing period closed — Filing closes, candidates lined up
Filing closed at noon Wednesday for many political races in the 2018 election cycle, and a number of incumbents and newcomers have opted to run for of...
February 26th, 2018 updated: February 28th, 2018. |
Family-friendly pro wrestling returns to Yadkinville for live TV taping
The Elkin Athletic Association is bringing AML Wrestling back to Yadkinville Elementary School for the third consecutive year. This event is a family-...
Girl Scouts serve on smaller scale
Although the Boy Scouts often receive attention for large and very visible projects, the Girl Scouts often serve in quieter but just as important ways...
Vera’s Community Garden in Elkin has several open raised-bed gardens available for the spring growing season
The weather may be cool and damp, and even frosty between now and spring, when people typically think about fresh plants and produce breaking through ...
Elkin and Jonesville leaders hope tourism conflict over trademark leads to togetherness
Trademarked phrase, “Heart of the Yadkin Valley,” which is on the town of Jonesville’s seal and has previously been owned by the tow...
From strangers to neighbors: Elkin group brings American, immigrant communities together
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series on the new Strangers to Neighbors movement in Elkin and its first gathering, which was hel...
New program raising funds for cardiac, pulmonary rehab
Each year, nationally attention is brought to the issue of heart health through a Wear Red Day campaign. Locally, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital staff...
Food Lion generosity enhances Tri-C Ministries move
Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministries Director Heather Macy bared her gratitude for the assistance given by Food Lion as the nonprofit prepares to mo...
Surry County Commissioner Buck Golding retires
DOBSON — Three seats are up for grabs this fall for the Surry County Board of Commissioners, but the first change started Monday night when a lo...
Victims of Monday night wreck on CC Camp Road identified
Two men, one from Elkin and one from North Wilkesboro, died after their vehicle wrecked with a tractor-trailer on CC Camp Road at its interchange with...
February 19th, 2018 updated: February 21st, 2018. |
Tractor-trailer fire backs up traffic on I-77 South near Jonesville
JONESVILLE — A tractor-trailer fire in the southbound lane of I-77 near the 79-mile marker just south of the Center Road overpass is causing tra...
February 19th, 2018 updated: February 19th, 2018. |
Jonesville police officers promoted during commissioners meeting
JONESVILLE — While members of the Arlington Fire Department were covering a call, members of the Jonesville Police Department were receiving har...
Family-friendly pro wrestling returns to Yadkinville for live TV taping
The Elkin Athletic Association is bringing AML Wrestling back to Yadkinville Elementary School for the third consecutive year. This event is a family-...
Retreat series for women planned at Soul Compass Center
A three-part retreat series for women, entitled Embrace, will be hosted beginning this month at Soul Compass Center, by Jennifer Bracey and daughter C...
Mom’s Clothes Closet to hold pintos and cornbread dinner
STATE ROAD — Supporting locals in crisis is a mission from God, according to Mom’s Clothes Closet founder Tammy Spicer. An upcoming fundra...
Jonesville police officers promoted during commissioners meeting
JONESVILLE — While members of the Arlington Fire Department were covering a call, members of the Jonesville Police Department were receiving har...
Elkin board addresses major projects like water line and trail extensions
Elkin commissioners took steps to continue major projects to address the town’s need for a back-up water line for the drinking water reservoir a...
Boy and Girl Scouts recognized on Scout Sunday
Celebrated by several churches on the same day due to weather concerns the previous weekend, Scout Sunday is an opportunity to recognize not only the ...
Scouting for Food collects nearly two tons
Boy Scouts all across the Laurel District collected food over the weekend for local pantries, with Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministries handling ton...
VIDEO: Shared history shown during Black History Celebration
JONESVILLE — Fellowship and friendship were featured during the learning period celebrated as Black History Month thanks to the Jonesville Histo...
2018 Filing period open — Three incumbents, newcomer running for three school board seats
Filing for many of the 2018 political races opened Feb. 12 at noon in North Carolina, and a number of candidates took advantage of the first days avai...
February 13th, 2018 updated: February 21st, 2018. |
Election, communication changes may be coming to Ronda
RONDA — The February meeting of the Ronda Board of Commissioners has been changed.“The meeting has been changed to next Tuesday,” sa...
VIDEO: Big Elkin Creek Floods park, river roaring
After several inches of rain fell quickly residents of Jonesville and Elkin woke up to swollen rivers and creeks Sunday.“From 1 to 3 inches have...
Young Democrats hosting candidate forum for 5th Congressional District
Democratic candidates for the Fifth Congressional district will be making themselves available for voters’ questions during a town hall-style fo...
Students honored for accomplishments
As is monthly tradition, the Elkin City Schools Board of Education recognized a number of students for their accomplishments during their Jan. 22 meet...
Three facing drug charges after incident at Jonesville hotel
JONESVILLE — Three people in their mid-30s are facing drug charges after a routine patrol at a Jonesville hotel by Yadkin County Sheriff’s...
Shelter expectations for long-term improvement
Homelessness can be caused by a shift in situation, steadily sinking skills or simply not having the necessary knowledge for success.Many shelters suc...
VIDEO: HCMH seeks patient safety, satisfaction
In spite of continued accolades, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital CEO Paul Hammes is not satisfied.“We never say our goal this year is to win X nu...
Cold weather emphasizes need during homeless count
Preliminary numbers for the Point-In-Time (PIT) count remind local residents of the continued need for shelter.On Jan. 31, participants from several l...
Black History Celebration to take place in Jonesville
JONESVILLE — In honor of Black History Month, the Jonesville Historical Society in conjunction with the Jonesville Public Library will hold a ce...
Filing for 2018 political races begins Monday
Filing for the 2018 elections for many local, state and federal seats will open Monday at noon, and close Feb. 28 at noon. District lines at the state...
February 6th, 2018 updated: February 8th, 2018. |
Hollin Stewart wins Elkin City Schools spelling bee with ‘sonata’
From 11 spellers to one champion, Elkin City Schools held its district-wide spelling bee Thursday to determine who would go on to represent the distri...
Boy Scout food drive pickups will be Saturday
Many local residents may have received a delivery of empty plastic bags on their doors over the past weekend thanks to the annual Boy Scout food drive...
VIDEO: Explore Elkin coordinates information for all with new website
Marketing to millennials is one of several focuses of the Explore Elkin initiative, all of which can be seen on ExploreElkin.com.Going live at the str...
Wake Forest Baptist and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital partner to improve patient access to clinical services and enhance healthcare coordination in Alleghany County
SPARTA — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Friday announced a partnership to ensure the future of Alleghany ...
Local resources available for fire recovery
Disaster can bring out the best in people, especially in the Yadkin Valley.As fire and freezing continues to decimate families and the communities the...
George Smith, Martha Bassett coming to Reeves
Explore Elkin will kick off the first of its musical events this weekend with a free concert by Mount Airy resident George Smith.Seats are filling qui...
Downtown Elkin shopping encouraged through Love Your Locals February campaign
Thursday will begin a new initiative to entice people to visit and shop in downtown Elkin, the Love Your Locals campaign. The month-long event is a wa...