Lloyd claims individual title as Elks finish sixth at NCHSAA Wrestling Championships

GREENSBORO — Jude Lloyd, Mikey Grubb and Tyjae Townsend led Elkin High School to a sixth-place finish in the 2018 1A North Carolina High School ...

February 20th, 2018 |

Elkin advance five to State Championship

NEWLAND — With only eight wrestlers participating, the Buckin’ Elk grapplers fared extremely well at the North Carolina High School Athlet...

February 13th, 2018 |

Starmount competes in Wrestling Regionals

NEWLAND — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association held the 1A West Regionals last week in Newland. East Wilkes and Starmount came ou...

February 13th, 2018 |

Elks mush Huskies 48 to 34 on Senior Night

On Senior Night in Carpenter Gymnasium, the Buckin’ Elks put on a show for the wrestling faithful handing the unsuspecting Ashe County Huskies t...

February 9th, 2018 |

Starmount wrestlers compete in State Playoffs

MOUNT AIRY — After a successful regular season, the Starmount Rams wrestling team travelled to Mount Airy on Tuesday night to compete in the fir...

February 7th, 2018 |

Elks advance to second round of NCHSAA Dual Team Tournament before bowing to Ironmen

CHERRYVILLE — The Buckin’ Elk grapplers attempted to make the most of their wildcard invitation into the North Carolina High School Athlet...

February 6th, 2018 |

MVAC wrestling tournament results

HAYS — The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference held the 2018 conference wrestling match on Saturday at North Wilkes High School. Elkin, East Wil...

January 30th, 2018 |

Elkin’s tenacious 10 tread through opposition in MVAC Tournament

HAYS — Ten Buckin’ Elk grapplers boarded Bus #8 in the parking lot of Carpenter Gymnasium at 6:50 a.m. on Saturday. All 10 of these young ...

January 30th, 2018 |

Small Elkin contingency fares well at Johnson Stamey Mill Town Invitational

CANTON — The Buckin’ Elks journeyed to Canton on Saturday to participate in the rescheduled Johnson Stamey tournament. This event, which w...

January 23rd, 2018 |

MVAC wrestling results and standings

Official Mountain Valley Athletic Conference standings as of Jan. 6.Wilkes Central 4-0; 13-15West Wilkes 3-0; 13-1Starmount 2-1; 10-5Ashe County 2-1; ...

January 16th, 2018 |

Elkin bests East Wilkes and Oak Grove in wrestling tri-match

RONDA — On Friday evening, the Buckin’ Elks picked up two team victories in Carpenter Gymnasium. Elkin slid past East Wilkes, 36-25, in th...

January 16th, 2018 |

Elkin wrestling results

Elks drop two to Falcons and VikingsTROUTMAN — Ultimately regarding the outcome of most sporting events, an old children’s adage holds tru...

January 9th, 2018 |

Elkin’s Stealthy Seven surface in second place at RJR Invitational

WINSTON-SALEM — Over-achievement is an attribute that is highly desirable in both individuals and groups. The Buckin’ Elk grapplers, with ...

January 2nd, 2018 |

Elkin wrestling results

Elkin wrestling competed in two events over the past week, and the Buckin’ Elks put on a show. Elkin will travel to Winston-Salem on Dec. 28 to ...

December 26th, 2017 |

The magnificent seven ride again at Greyhound Classic

STATESVILLE — Elkin took seven wrestlers to the Greyhound Classic at Statesville High School on Saturday and placed fifth in the team standings....

December 19th, 2017 |

Blackhawks hand Elks a loss in conference opener

MILLERS CREEK — Last season Elkin and West Wilkes were in a fierce competition for the wrestling conference championship when the two teams face...

December 14th, 2017 |

Elkin nine shine in quad meet at North Davidson

WELCOME — The Buckin’ Elks wrestling squad put their largest number of wrestlers on the mat Wednesday evening in Welcome. Despite this inc...

December 9th, 2017 |

Elkin six-pack competes at Reagan Rumble

PFAFFTOWN — Six Buckin’ Elk wrestlers took part in an individual tournament at Ronald Reagan High School, which featured 14 other teams fr...

December 5th, 2017 |

Elkin’s hateful eight win two of three

In an early season quad match at N.H. Carpenter Gymnasium, eight Buckin’ Elk wrestlers won two of three dual matches despite giving up as much a...

November 26th, 2017 |

Elkin, Starmount, and East Wilkes wrestling schedules

Wrestling schedules have been released for Elkin, Starmount and East Wilkes for the 2017-2018 season. Times and dates are subject to change.Elkin:Nov....

November 23rd, 2017 |

The Magnificent Seven compete at Perry Lloyd Invitational

With the North Carolina High School Athletic Association football playoffs in full swing, the Buckin’ Elks Wrestling Team is at present missing ...

November 21st, 2017 |

Jude Lloyd named to the NHSCA Academic All-American Team

The National High School Coaches Association announced the 2017 High School Academic All-Americans for the 2016-2017 school year. Elkin wrestler, Jude...

May 23rd, 2017 |

Local grapplers compete at State Championships

GREENSBORO — Over the weekend, 784 wrestlers from across North Carolina made the annual pilgrimage to Greensboro seeking a coveted state title i...

February 21st, 2017 |

Elkin, Starmount, and Forbush wrestlers compete at State Championship

GREENSBORO — Several wrestlers from Elkin, Starmount and Forbush competed in the first rounds of the NCHSAA Individual Wrestling Championships h...

February 19th, 2017 |

WNCHSAA Wrestling Regional Report

SPARTA — Alleghany High School hosted the annual gathering of the best 16 wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes of 1A wrestlers from wester...

February 14th, 2017 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

The final regular season basketball games have been played and the teams are now getting ready for conference tournaments and playoffs. Final scores f...

February 11th, 2017 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports winding down, many teams are vying for a conference win. Below is the running schedule for the 2016-2017 winter sports for Elkin, E...

February 6th, 2017 |

MVAC All Conference wrestling recipients named

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference released the All Conference and Honorable Mention recipients for the 2016-2017 wrestling season. Elkin, East W...

February 4th, 2017 |

Elks fall in wrestling regionals

Fans of the Elkin and Mount Airy wrestling teams packed the N.H. Carpenter Gymnasium on the campus of Elkin High School on Thursday night in hopes of ...

February 4th, 2017 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports winding down, many teams are vying for a conference win. Below is the running schedule for the 2016-2017 winter sports for Elkin, E...

February 2nd, 2017 |

Elkin wrestling advances to third round

RONDA — On the first night of the Dual Team Wrestling playoffs, two local teams met up on the mat to try and find a way to the third round of th...

February 2nd, 2017 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule fo...

January 31st, 2017 |

MVAC wrestling tournament results

WEST JEFFERSON — Individual wrestling tournaments, like dual matches, are scored based upon several variables related to advancement through the...

January 31st, 2017 |

Buckin’ Elks claim MVAC Championship

WILKESBORO — In what has proven to be a very eventful week for the Elkin wrestling team and its supporters, the Elks laid claim to their first c...

January 28th, 2017 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule fo...

January 28th, 2017 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule fo...

January 25th, 2017 |

Elks rack up 5th MVAC win

BOONVILLE — In a battle for local bragging rights, the Buckin’ Elk grapplers travelled to Boonville and made a clear statement with regard...

January 24th, 2017 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule fo...

January 22nd, 2017 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule fo...

January 19th, 2017 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule fo...

January 18th, 2017 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule fo...

January 12th, 2017 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule fo...

January 11th, 2017 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule fo...

January 7th, 2017 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule fo...

January 3rd, 2017 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule fo...

January 1st, 2017 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule fo...

December 27th, 2016 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule fo...

December 25th, 2016 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule fo...

December 21st, 2016 |

Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule fo...

December 17th, 2016 |

Wrestling results and standings

With wrestling season underway, the MVAC has released the standings and results as of Nov. 26. There have yet to be any conference matches played, as ...

December 6th, 2016 |