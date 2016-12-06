High School Wrestling
Lloyd claims individual title as Elks finish sixth at NCHSAA Wrestling Championships
GREENSBORO — Jude Lloyd, Mikey Grubb and Tyjae Townsend led Elkin High School to a sixth-place finish in the 2018 1A North Carolina High School ...
Elkin advance five to State Championship
NEWLAND — With only eight wrestlers participating, the Buckin’ Elk grapplers fared extremely well at the North Carolina High School Athlet...
Starmount competes in Wrestling Regionals
NEWLAND — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association held the 1A West Regionals last week in Newland. East Wilkes and Starmount came ou...
Elks mush Huskies 48 to 34 on Senior Night
On Senior Night in Carpenter Gymnasium, the Buckin’ Elks put on a show for the wrestling faithful handing the unsuspecting Ashe County Huskies t...
Starmount wrestlers compete in State Playoffs
MOUNT AIRY — After a successful regular season, the Starmount Rams wrestling team travelled to Mount Airy on Tuesday night to compete in the fir...
Elks advance to second round of NCHSAA Dual Team Tournament before bowing to Ironmen
CHERRYVILLE — The Buckin’ Elk grapplers attempted to make the most of their wildcard invitation into the North Carolina High School Athlet...
MVAC wrestling tournament results
HAYS — The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference held the 2018 conference wrestling match on Saturday at North Wilkes High School. Elkin, East Wil...
Elkin’s tenacious 10 tread through opposition in MVAC Tournament
HAYS — Ten Buckin’ Elk grapplers boarded Bus #8 in the parking lot of Carpenter Gymnasium at 6:50 a.m. on Saturday. All 10 of these young ...
Small Elkin contingency fares well at Johnson Stamey Mill Town Invitational
CANTON — The Buckin’ Elks journeyed to Canton on Saturday to participate in the rescheduled Johnson Stamey tournament. This event, which w...
MVAC wrestling results and standings
Official Mountain Valley Athletic Conference standings as of Jan. 6.Wilkes Central 4-0; 13-15West Wilkes 3-0; 13-1Starmount 2-1; 10-5Ashe County 2-1; ...
Elkin bests East Wilkes and Oak Grove in wrestling tri-match
RONDA — On Friday evening, the Buckin’ Elks picked up two team victories in Carpenter Gymnasium. Elkin slid past East Wilkes, 36-25, in th...
Elkin wrestling results
Elks drop two to Falcons and VikingsTROUTMAN — Ultimately regarding the outcome of most sporting events, an old children’s adage holds tru...
Elkin’s Stealthy Seven surface in second place at RJR Invitational
WINSTON-SALEM — Over-achievement is an attribute that is highly desirable in both individuals and groups. The Buckin’ Elk grapplers, with ...
Elkin wrestling results
Elkin wrestling competed in two events over the past week, and the Buckin’ Elks put on a show. Elkin will travel to Winston-Salem on Dec. 28 to ...
The magnificent seven ride again at Greyhound Classic
STATESVILLE — Elkin took seven wrestlers to the Greyhound Classic at Statesville High School on Saturday and placed fifth in the team standings....
Blackhawks hand Elks a loss in conference opener
MILLERS CREEK — Last season Elkin and West Wilkes were in a fierce competition for the wrestling conference championship when the two teams face...
Elkin nine shine in quad meet at North Davidson
WELCOME — The Buckin’ Elks wrestling squad put their largest number of wrestlers on the mat Wednesday evening in Welcome. Despite this inc...
Elkin six-pack competes at Reagan Rumble
PFAFFTOWN — Six Buckin’ Elk wrestlers took part in an individual tournament at Ronald Reagan High School, which featured 14 other teams fr...
Elkin’s hateful eight win two of three
In an early season quad match at N.H. Carpenter Gymnasium, eight Buckin’ Elk wrestlers won two of three dual matches despite giving up as much a...
Elkin, Starmount, and East Wilkes wrestling schedules
Wrestling schedules have been released for Elkin, Starmount and East Wilkes for the 2017-2018 season. Times and dates are subject to change.Elkin:Nov....
The Magnificent Seven compete at Perry Lloyd Invitational
With the North Carolina High School Athletic Association football playoffs in full swing, the Buckin’ Elks Wrestling Team is at present missing ...
Jude Lloyd named to the NHSCA Academic All-American Team
The National High School Coaches Association announced the 2017 High School Academic All-Americans for the 2016-2017 school year. Elkin wrestler, Jude...
Local grapplers compete at State Championships
GREENSBORO — Over the weekend, 784 wrestlers from across North Carolina made the annual pilgrimage to Greensboro seeking a coveted state title i...
Elkin, Starmount, and Forbush wrestlers compete at State Championship
GREENSBORO — Several wrestlers from Elkin, Starmount and Forbush competed in the first rounds of the NCHSAA Individual Wrestling Championships h...
WNCHSAA Wrestling Regional Report
SPARTA — Alleghany High School hosted the annual gathering of the best 16 wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes of 1A wrestlers from wester...
Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results
The final regular season basketball games have been played and the teams are now getting ready for conference tournaments and playoffs. Final scores f...
MVAC All Conference wrestling recipients named
The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference released the All Conference and Honorable Mention recipients for the 2016-2017 wrestling season. Elkin, East W...
Elks fall in wrestling regionals
Fans of the Elkin and Mount Airy wrestling teams packed the N.H. Carpenter Gymnasium on the campus of Elkin High School on Thursday night in hopes of ...
Elkin wrestling advances to third round
RONDA — On the first night of the Dual Team Wrestling playoffs, two local teams met up on the mat to try and find a way to the third round of th...
MVAC wrestling tournament results
WEST JEFFERSON — Individual wrestling tournaments, like dual matches, are scored based upon several variables related to advancement through the...
Buckin’ Elks claim MVAC Championship
WILKESBORO — In what has proven to be a very eventful week for the Elkin wrestling team and its supporters, the Elks laid claim to their first c...
Elks rack up 5th MVAC win
BOONVILLE — In a battle for local bragging rights, the Buckin’ Elk grapplers travelled to Boonville and made a clear statement with regard...
Wrestling results and standings
With wrestling season underway, the MVAC has released the standings and results as of Nov. 26. There have yet to be any conference matches played, as ...