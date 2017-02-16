East Wilkes spring sports schedules

With the weather changing, spring sports are just around the corner. Over the next two weeks, teams will start taking the field for the 2018 seasons. ...

February 27th, 2018 |

Elkin spring sports schedule

The Elkin Buckin’ Elks are gearing up for the 2018 spring sports season, and the schedules have been released. Schedules are subject to change.B...

February 27th, 2018 |

East Wilkes spring sports roundup

As the spring season has come to a close, it’s time to take a look back at East Wilkes’s spring athletics and everything they accomplished...

June 1st, 2017 |

Elkin spring sports roundup

As the spring season has come to a close, it’s time to take a look back at Elkin’s spring athletics and everything they accomplished.Baseb...

May 28th, 2017 |

Local track athletes compete at State Championship

GREENSBORO — The 2017 Track and Field season has come to a close, with several local athletes competing at the State Championship on Saturday. E...

May 23rd, 2017 |

Local schools compete in Regional Track meet

DANBURY — Saturday saw Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount track and field teams compete in the 2017 Regional Track meet. Several athletes from Elk...

May 16th, 2017 |

MVAC names All Confence and Honorable Mention for track and field

The Mountain Valley 1A and 2A Conference announced the All Conference and Honorable Mention recepients for the 2017 track and field season. Elkin, Eas...

May 12th, 2017 |

MVAC championship track results

WEST JEFFERSON — The 1A/2A Mountain Valley Conference Track Championship was held last week at the Ashe County High School Track in West Jeffers...

May 7th, 2017 |

Elks and Rams compete in track meet

Elkin High School held its annual track and field meet on Wednesday night. The Buckin’ Elks placed fourth overall in the men’s and women&#...

April 17th, 2017 |

Elkin swimming and East Wilkes indoor track compete in State Championships

WINSTON SALEM — The 2017 NCHSAA Swimming and Indoor Track State Championships were held this past weekend and several local athletes made their ...

February 16th, 2017 |