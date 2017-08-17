High School Tennis
Elkin tennis starts 2018 season with a win
The Elkin Buckin’ Elks tennis team started its season on Monday night with a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference match against West Wilkes. Elki...
East Wilkes spring sports schedules
With the weather changing, spring sports are just around the corner. Over the next two weeks, teams will start taking the field for the 2018 seasons. ...
Elkin spring sports schedule
The Elkin Buckin’ Elks are gearing up for the 2018 spring sports season, and the schedules have been released. Schedules are subject to change.B...
Playoff scores and schedules
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Playoff scores and schedules
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Playoff scores and schedules
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Playoff scores and schedules
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Women’s tennis state championship results
CARY — East Wilkes’ Leah Nance competed in the 1A Tennis Singles at Cary Tennis Park on Oct. 27. Nance made it to the Quarterfinals where ...
MVAC announces All Conference for women’s tennis
The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference announced the All Conference recipients for the 2017 Women’s Tennis season. Ashe County came away as MVA...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Nance qualifies for tennis state championship
East Wilkes’ Leah Nance qualified for the 1A individual state championships as a result of her play in the 1A Western Tennis Regional in Elkin t...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Lady Elks tennis falls in first round
WINSTON-SALEM — In the first round of the Dual Team playoffs, the Lady Elks traveled to Winston-Salem to take on Bishop McGuinness. Elkin and th...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Dual team tennis brackets announced
Local tennis teams found out their 2017 Dual Team playoff destinations on Monday afternoon. The field is a tough one this season as only East Wilkes a...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
East Wilkes tennis earns MVAC tournament wins
The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference tennis tournament has come to a close, and the East Wilkes Cardinals reign supreme as the 1A Singles and Doubl...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Elks and Cards battle on the tennis court
RONDA — The Lady Elks tennis team traveled to Ronda on Tuesday afternoon to take on the East Wilkes Cardinals in a vital Mountain Valley Athleti...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22East Wilke...
East Wilkes stays atop MVAC tennis standings
SPARTA — The East Wilkes Cardinals tennis team continued its successful 2017 season with another win this week. The Cardinals traveled to Sparta...
Elkin tennis earns two MVAC wins
With the fall season winding down and playoffs approaching, the Elkin women’s tennis team is sitting in third place with a 9-2 Mountain Valley A...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Forbush:West Wilkes 42 - Forbush 17Forbush 37 - North Iredell 13East Wilkes 42 - Forbush 0Starmount 20 - Forbush 0North Wilkes 49 - Forbush 1...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22East Wilke...
Elkin and East Wilkes tennis results
Elkin and East Wilkes tennis teams continued their 2017 success with more wins added to their conference records. Elkin took a 9-0 win over Wilkes Cen...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13East Wilkes:East Wilkes 36 - East...
Lady Elks and Cardinals earn MVAC wins
Elkin and East Wilkes tennis both earned wins to keep up the tight Mountain Valley Athletic Conference battle. Elkin took a 9-0 win over North Wilkes ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13East Wilkes:East Wilkes 36 - East...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14East Wilkes:East Wilkes 36 - East Surry 20East Wilkes 52 - ...
Elkin, East Wilkes tennis earn wins
Elkin and East Wilkes tennis both earned wins this week to continue the race for the top spot in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.Elkin took a ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14East Wilkes:East Wilkes 36 - East Surry 20East Wilkes 52 - ...
Lady Elks tennis splits matches
The Lady Elks earned a win and a loss over the past few days.First, the Elks hosted East Wilkes on Thursday afternoon. The match was back and forth un...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14East Wilkes:East Wilkes 36 - East Surry 20East Wilkes 52 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14East Wilkes:East Wilkes 36 - East Surry 20East Wilkes 52 - ...
Elkin and East Wilkes tennis results
Elkin and East Wilkes tennis teams earned wins this week on the court. Elkin faced off against Wilkes Central, while East Wilkes battled Starmount and...
Elkin women’s tennis loses 4-5 to Mount Airy
The Lady Elks hosted the Granite Bears in a battle of two of the top 1A women’s tennis teams. Both teams came put to play on Monday afternoon as...
Lady Elks tennis earn two wins
The Lady Elks tennis team has started off the season with several important wins. Elkin sits at 2-1 overall in the second week of the season.ElkinR...
East Wilkes tennis earns 8-1 win
HAYS — The East Wilkes Cardinals tennis team earned its first win of the season on Monday afternoon.The Lady Cardinals traveled to North Wilkes ...
East Wilkes tennis falls to East Surry in season opener
RONDA — The Lady Cardinals of East Wilkes took to the tennis court for their first game of the 2017 season on Wednesday afternoon. The Cardinals...