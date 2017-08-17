Elkin tennis starts 2018 season with a win

The Elkin Buckin’ Elks tennis team started its season on Monday night with a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference match against West Wilkes. Elki...

March 6th, 2018 |

East Wilkes spring sports schedules

With the weather changing, spring sports are just around the corner. Over the next two weeks, teams will start taking the field for the 2018 seasons. ...

February 27th, 2018 |

Elkin spring sports schedule

The Elkin Buckin’ Elks are gearing up for the 2018 spring sports season, and the schedules have been released. Schedules are subject to change.B...

February 27th, 2018 |

Playoff scores and schedules

Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...

November 20th, 2017 |

Playoff scores and schedules

November 15th, 2017 |

Playoff scores and schedules

November 13th, 2017 |

Playoff scores and schedules

November 10th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...

November 8th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

November 6th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

November 3rd, 2017 |

Women’s tennis state championship results

CARY — East Wilkes’ Leah Nance competed in the 1A Tennis Singles at Cary Tennis Park on Oct. 27. Nance made it to the Quarterfinals where ...

November 2nd, 2017 |

MVAC announces All Conference for women’s tennis

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference announced the All Conference recipients for the 2017 Women’s Tennis season. Ashe County came away as MVA...

October 31st, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 30th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 27th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 24th, 2017 |

Nance qualifies for tennis state championship

East Wilkes’ Leah Nance qualified for the 1A individual state championships as a result of her play in the 1A Western Tennis Regional in Elkin t...

October 24th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 23rd, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 19th, 2017 |

Lady Elks tennis falls in first round

WINSTON-SALEM — In the first round of the Dual Team playoffs, the Lady Elks traveled to Winston-Salem to take on Bishop McGuinness. Elkin and th...

October 19th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 18th, 2017 |

Dual team tennis brackets announced

Local tennis teams found out their 2017 Dual Team playoff destinations on Monday afternoon. The field is a tough one this season as only East Wilkes a...

October 17th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 15th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 12th, 2017 |

East Wilkes tennis earns MVAC tournament wins

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference tennis tournament has come to a close, and the East Wilkes Cardinals reign supreme as the 1A Singles and Doubl...

October 12th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 10th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 9th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 6th, 2017 |

Elks and Cards battle on the tennis court

RONDA — The Lady Elks tennis team traveled to Ronda on Tuesday afternoon to take on the East Wilkes Cardinals in a vital Mountain Valley Athleti...

October 5th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

October 3rd, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

September 30th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22East Wilke...

September 29th, 2017 |

East Wilkes stays atop MVAC tennis standings

SPARTA — The East Wilkes Cardinals tennis team continued its successful 2017 season with another win this week. The Cardinals traveled to Sparta...

September 28th, 2017 |

Elkin tennis earns two MVAC wins

With the fall season winding down and playoffs approaching, the Elkin women’s tennis team is sitting in third place with a 9-2 Mountain Valley A...

September 28th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

Football:Forbush:West Wilkes 42 - Forbush 17Forbush 37 - North Iredell 13East Wilkes 42 - Forbush 0Starmount 20 - Forbush 0North Wilkes 49 - Forbush 1...

September 26th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

September 25th, 2017 |

Elkin and East Wilkes tennis results

Elkin and East Wilkes tennis teams continued their 2017 success with more wins added to their conference records. Elkin took a 9-0 win over Wilkes Cen...

September 24th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

September 22nd, 2017 |

Lady Elks and Cardinals earn MVAC wins

Elkin and East Wilkes tennis both earned wins to keep up the tight Mountain Valley Athletic Conference battle. Elkin took a 9-0 win over North Wilkes ...

September 19th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

September 19th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

September 14th, 2017 |

Elkin, East Wilkes tennis earn wins

Elkin and East Wilkes tennis both earned wins this week to continue the race for the top spot in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.Elkin took a ...

September 14th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

September 13th, 2017 |

Lady Elks tennis splits matches

The Lady Elks earned a win and a loss over the past few days.First, the Elks hosted East Wilkes on Thursday afternoon. The match was back and forth un...

September 10th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

September 10th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

September 7th, 2017 |

Elkin and East Wilkes tennis results

Elkin and East Wilkes tennis teams earned wins this week on the court. Elkin faced off against Wilkes Central, while East Wilkes battled Starmount and...

August 31st, 2017 |

Elkin women’s tennis loses 4-5 to Mount Airy

The Lady Elks hosted the Granite Bears in a battle of two of the top 1A women’s tennis teams. Both teams came put to play on Monday afternoon as...

August 29th, 2017 |

Lady Elks tennis earn two wins

The Lady Elks tennis team has started off the season with several important wins. Elkin sits at 2-1 overall in the second week of the season.ElkinR...

August 24th, 2017 |

East Wilkes tennis earns 8-1 win

HAYS — The East Wilkes Cardinals tennis team earned its first win of the season on Monday afternoon.The Lady Cardinals traveled to North Wilkes ...

August 22nd, 2017 |

East Wilkes tennis falls to East Surry in season opener

RONDA — The Lady Cardinals of East Wilkes took to the tennis court for their first game of the 2017 season on Wednesday afternoon. The Cardinals...

August 17th, 2017 |