East Wilkes spring sports schedules

With the weather changing, spring sports are just around the corner. Over the next two weeks, teams will start taking the field for the 2018 seasons. ...

Elkin spring sports schedule

The Elkin Buckin’ Elks are gearing up for the 2018 spring sports season, and the schedules have been released. Schedules are subject to change.B...

Local softball athletes place fourth in Powerade Games

GREENSBORO — The Powerade State Games softball tournament was held last week in Greensboro with regions across the state competing for a medal. ...

Wells Fargo Conference Cup standings announced

Wells Fargo, along with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, has announced the final standings in the Wells Fargo Conference Cup compe...

Powerade State Games rosters released

The 2017 Powerade State Games rosters have been released for baseball, softball and soccer. Several local players from Forbush and East Wilkes made th...

Starmount holds successful softball camp

Starmount High School held its annual softball camp for future Lady Rams last week in Boonville. The camp was a success with more than 40 participants...

Tilley signs with Surry Community College

Mackenzie Tilley from Elkin High School signed her letter of intent with Surry Community College on May 30.Tilley will be double majoring in accountin...

East Wilkes spring sports roundup

As the spring season has come to a close, it’s time to take a look back at East Wilkes’s spring athletics and everything they accomplished...

Elkin spring sports roundup

As the spring season has come to a close, it’s time to take a look back at Elkin’s spring athletics and everything they accomplished.Baseb...

Third-round NCHSAA playoffs held

The third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and two teams are moving on to the fourth round while...

Second round NCHSAA playoffs held

The second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and several local teams are moving on to the third r...

MVAC All Conference and Honorable Mention recipients named

The All Conference and Honorable Mention awards have been handed out to Mountain Valley Athletic Conference athletes after successful 2017 seasons. Be...

First round NCHSAA playoffs held

The first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and several local teams are moving on to the second r...

NCHSAA playoff brackets announced

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the final 2017 playoff brackets for soccer, softball and baseball. The first round st...

Reagan Parks signs with Methodist University

Elkin softball player Reagan Parks signed her letter of intent to attend Methodist University for softball on Tuesday afternoon. While at Elkin, Parks...

Spring 2017 scores and MVAC standings

With the 2017 spring season winding down, teams are still looking for vital conference wins. Final scores from baseball, softball, and soccer are list...

Lady Elks fail to overcome Blackhawks rally

After a downpour of rain over the weekend and into the first of the week, the Lady Elks softball team was back in action at Crater Park on Wednesday n...

Lady Cardinals split weekend games

RONDA — The East Wilkes Lady Cardinals softball team has had a busy past few days. The Cards faced off against Starmount on Friday night, then p...

PSG Softball Coaches Announced

DURHAM — The Powerade State Games High School Softball Showcase will take place June 20 - 21 at UNC Greensboro and Carolyn Allen Park in Greensb...

Spring 2017 scores

With the 2017 spring season winding down, teams are still looking for vital conference wins. Final scores from baseball, softball, soccer and tennis a...

Starmount softball take win over Elkin

BOONVILLE — In a back and forth affair between Starmount Rams and the Elkin Lady Elks, one team was able to prevail to earn a conference victory...

SHS softball advances to 5-3 in MVAC

BOONVILLE — The Lady Rams softball team has kept up its winning streak with a 10-8 win over North Wilkes and a 7-6 win over Ashe County. The win...

Spring 2017 scores

With the 2017 spring season in full swing, several teams have earned a few wins while some are still searching for their first taste of victory.Final ...

Lady Elks earn first win

The Lady Elks softball team earn its first win of the season over East Wilkes on Friday afternoon. The Lady Elks came into the game with an 0-5 overal...

Lady Rams advance to 3-0 in MVAC

BOONVILLE — The Starmount softball team defeated Alleghany 7-6 on Tuesday night and Ashe County 9-1 on Wednesday night.Starmount 7 - Alleghany 6...

Spring 2017 scores

With the 2017 spring season in full swing, several teams have earned a few wins while some are still searching for their first taste of victory.Final ...

Spring 2017 scores

With the 2017 spring season in full swing, several teams have earned a few wins while some are still searching for their first taste of victory.Final ...

Spring 2017 scores

With the 2017 spring season in full swing, several teams have earned a few wins while some are still searching for their first taste of victory.Final ...

Lady Rams earn 4-2 win over Elks

The Lady Elks softball team started off its 2017 season with a home game against Starmount last week. The Elks and the Rams battled through seven inni...

Rams softball defeats Mount Airy, 12-2

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Lady Rams softball team defeated Mount Airy 12-2 in five innings on Tuesday night. With the win, the Rams move to 1-2 ...

Starmount spring sports schedules

BOONVILLE — The Starmount baseball, softball and soccer teams have successfully completed the first full week of the 2017 spring season. Soccer ...

Lady Cardinals softball schedule

RONDA — The Lady Cardinals softball team from East Wilkes is ready to start another season under Head Coach Derrick Hill. Last year the Cards ha...

Elkin softball schedule

The Lady Elks softball team has a break, unlike other sports that start this week. The Elks will open their season up on March 10 against South Stokes...

PSG registration now open for softball

GREENSBORO — The 2017 Powerade States Games are fast approaching and the schedules, venues, and the coaches for each division have been named. F...

Local athletes make State games

2016 Powerade GamesCARY — The 2016 Powerade Games are set to begin this week as baseball kicks off this weekend, with softball and soccer starti...

No. 3 Forbush too much for Lady Eagles

DOBSON — Without a doubt, Surry Central’s softball team has come a long way since last year.The next Lady Eagle victory of the 2016 season...

