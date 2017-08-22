Elkin soccer falls in opening game

The Elkin Lady Elks soccer team hosted Surry Central on Wednesday night in its opening game of the 2018 season. The Lady Elks put forth a tough effort...

March 8th, 2018 |

Lady Rams soccer opens season with a shutout

PILOT MOUNTAIN — After a rain out and a game being cancelled due to the wind, the Starmount Lady Rams finally took the field for their 2018 socc...

March 8th, 2018 |

East Wilkes soccer falls to North Iredell

RONDA — The East Wilkes Lady Cardinals soccer team opened up its 2018 season on Monday night against North Iredell. The Cardinals put up a tough...

March 6th, 2018 |

East Wilkes spring sports schedules

With the weather changing, spring sports are just around the corner. Over the next two weeks, teams will start taking the field for the 2018 seasons. ...

February 27th, 2018 |

Elkin spring sports schedule

The Elkin Buckin’ Elks are gearing up for the 2018 spring sports season, and the schedules have been released. Schedules are subject to change.B...

February 27th, 2018 |

Playoff scores and schedules

Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...

November 20th, 2017 |

MVAC soccer All Conference and Honorable Mention

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference has released All Conference and Honorable Mention for the men’s 2017 soccer season. Starmount came away ...

November 19th, 2017 |

November 15th, 2017 |

Starmount soccer falls in fourth round

KERNERSVILLE — The Starmount Rams saw their 2017 playoff run come to a close on Saturday night with a 2-1 loss to Bishop McGuinness. Starmount p...

November 14th, 2017 |

November 13th, 2017 |

November 10th, 2017 |

And then there were eight

BOONVILLE — For only the third time in school history, the Starmount Rams punched their ticket to the fourth round of the North Carolina High Sc...

November 9th, 2017 |

Fall 2017 scores

November 8th, 2017 |

November 6th, 2017 |

Starmount soccer moves on to third round

BOONVILLE — After a first-round bye, the Starmount Rams were back in action on Saturday night for the second round of the North Carolina High Sc...

November 5th, 2017 |

November 3rd, 2017 |

State soccer playoff brackets released

CHAPEL HILL — Several local teams will begin play for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) men’s soccer playoffs W...

October 31st, 2017 |

Rams take conference title

The Starmount High School Rams soccer team has won back-to-back conference championships undefeated. They defeated Wilkes Central Oct. 26, 2-1, to cap...

October 31st, 2017 |

October 30th, 2017 |

October 27th, 2017 |

October 24th, 2017 |

October 23rd, 2017 |

October 19th, 2017 |

October 18th, 2017 |

Before Monday night’s game, the Buckin’ Elks soccer team was sitting on a six-game losing streak and an overall record of 1-14. After the ...

October 17th, 2017 |

October 15th, 2017 |

October 12th, 2017 |

Starmount takes 8-0 win over East Wilkes

RONDA — With only two weeks left in the 2017 regular season, soccer teams around the area are putting their best foot forward to earn as many wi...

October 12th, 2017 |

October 10th, 2017 |

October 9th, 2017 |

October 6th, 2017 |

Starmount soccer shuts down Elkin, 9-0

BOONVILLE — Starmount soccer continued its mercy rule run through the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference on Wednesday afternoon. The Rams hoste...

October 5th, 2017 |

Starmount remains undefeated in the MVAC

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams soccer team has been on a roll lately providing entertainment for the fans in the stands. On Monday afternoon, St...

October 3rd, 2017 |

October 3rd, 2017 |

September 30th, 2017 |

September 29th, 2017 |

East Wilkes takes 9-0 win over Elkin

After getting off to a rough start to the 2017 soccer season, the East Wilkes Cardinals have finally found their groove. On Wednesday afternoon, the C...

September 28th, 2017 |

September 26th, 2017 |

Elks and Blackhawks battle for 100 minutes

On Monday night, Elkin hosted West Wilkes in a hard-fought double-overtime game. After a 1-1 tie in regulation, the Elks and the West Wilkes Blackhawk...

September 26th, 2017 |

September 25th, 2017 |

September 22nd, 2017 |

September 19th, 2017 |

Rams beat Cardinals in 43 minutes

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams soccer team continued its dominating streak of performances with a 9-0 win over East Wilkes on Monday night. The ...

September 19th, 2017 updated: September 20th, 2017. |

East Wilkes soccer earns first win of season

RONDA — The East Wilkes men’s soccer team earned its first win of the season with a 7-3 victory over West Wilkes. The Cardinals had not sc...

September 16th, 2017 |

Elkin falls to undefeated Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY — The Mount Airy Granite Bears began their soccer season exactly one month ago with high expectations. In a month’s time, the B...

September 16th, 2017 |

September 14th, 2017 |

September 13th, 2017 |

September 10th, 2017 |

September 7th, 2017 |

Local soccer results

The 2017 men’s soccer season is in full swing for all of the local teams. Elkin soccer kicked off its soccer season on Monday night, while Starm...

August 22nd, 2017 |