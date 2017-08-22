High School Soccer
Elkin soccer falls in opening game
The Elkin Lady Elks soccer team hosted Surry Central on Wednesday night in its opening game of the 2018 season. The Lady Elks put forth a tough effort...
Lady Rams soccer opens season with a shutout
PILOT MOUNTAIN — After a rain out and a game being cancelled due to the wind, the Starmount Lady Rams finally took the field for their 2018 socc...
East Wilkes soccer falls to North Iredell
RONDA — The East Wilkes Lady Cardinals soccer team opened up its 2018 season on Monday night against North Iredell. The Cardinals put up a tough...
East Wilkes spring sports schedules
With the weather changing, spring sports are just around the corner. Over the next two weeks, teams will start taking the field for the 2018 seasons. ...
Elkin spring sports schedule
The Elkin Buckin’ Elks are gearing up for the 2018 spring sports season, and the schedules have been released. Schedules are subject to change.B...
Playoff scores and schedules
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
MVAC soccer All Conference and Honorable Mention
The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference has released All Conference and Honorable Mention for the men’s 2017 soccer season. Starmount came away ...
Playoff scores and schedules
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Starmount soccer falls in fourth round
KERNERSVILLE — The Starmount Rams saw their 2017 playoff run come to a close on Saturday night with a 2-1 loss to Bishop McGuinness. Starmount p...
Playoff scores and schedules
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Playoff scores and schedules
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
And then there were eight
BOONVILLE — For only the third time in school history, the Starmount Rams punched their ticket to the fourth round of the North Carolina High Sc...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Starmount soccer moves on to third round
BOONVILLE — After a first-round bye, the Starmount Rams were back in action on Saturday night for the second round of the North Carolina High Sc...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
State soccer playoff brackets released
CHAPEL HILL — Several local teams will begin play for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) men’s soccer playoffs W...
Rams take conference title
The Starmount High School Rams soccer team has won back-to-back conference championships undefeated. They defeated Wilkes Central Oct. 26, 2-1, to cap...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Before Monday night’s game, the Buckin’ Elks soccer team was sitting on a six-game losing streak and an overall record of 1-14. After the ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Starmount takes 8-0 win over East Wilkes
RONDA — With only two weeks left in the 2017 regular season, soccer teams around the area are putting their best foot forward to earn as many wi...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Starmount soccer shuts down Elkin, 9-0
BOONVILLE — Starmount soccer continued its mercy rule run through the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference on Wednesday afternoon. The Rams hoste...
Starmount remains undefeated in the MVAC
BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams soccer team has been on a roll lately providing entertainment for the fans in the stands. On Monday afternoon, St...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22Ashe 49 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22East Wilke...
East Wilkes takes 9-0 win over Elkin
After getting off to a rough start to the 2017 soccer season, the East Wilkes Cardinals have finally found their groove. On Wednesday afternoon, the C...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Forbush:West Wilkes 42 - Forbush 17Forbush 37 - North Iredell 13East Wilkes 42 - Forbush 0Starmount 20 - Forbush 0North Wilkes 49 - Forbush 1...
Elks and Blackhawks battle for 100 minutes
On Monday night, Elkin hosted West Wilkes in a hard-fought double-overtime game. After a 1-1 tie in regulation, the Elks and the West Wilkes Blackhawk...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13Starmount 38 - Elkin 22East Wilke...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13East Wilkes:East Wilkes 36 - East...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14Elkin 21 - South Stokes 13East Wilkes:East Wilkes 36 - East...
Rams beat Cardinals in 43 minutes
BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams soccer team continued its dominating streak of performances with a 9-0 win over East Wilkes on Monday night. The ...
September 19th, 2017 updated: September 20th, 2017. |
East Wilkes soccer earns first win of season
RONDA — The East Wilkes men’s soccer team earned its first win of the season with a 7-3 victory over West Wilkes. The Cardinals had not sc...
Elkin falls to undefeated Mount Airy
MOUNT AIRY — The Mount Airy Granite Bears began their soccer season exactly one month ago with high expectations. In a month’s time, the B...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14East Wilkes:East Wilkes 36 - East Surry 20East Wilkes 52 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14East Wilkes:East Wilkes 36 - East Surry 20East Wilkes 52 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14East Wilkes:East Wilkes 36 - East Surry 20East Wilkes 52 - ...
Fall 2017 scores
Football:Elkin:Elkin 31 - Surry Central 14North Surry 35 - Elkin 14Mount Airy 51 - Elkin 14East Wilkes:East Wilkes 36 - East Surry 20East Wilkes 52 - ...
Local soccer results
The 2017 men’s soccer season is in full swing for all of the local teams. Elkin soccer kicked off its soccer season on Monday night, while Starm...