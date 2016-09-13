East Wilkes spring sports schedules

With the weather changing, spring sports are just around the corner. Over the next two weeks, teams will start taking the field for the 2018 seasons. ...

February 27th, 2018 |

Elkin spring sports schedule

The Elkin Buckin’ Elks are gearing up for the 2018 spring sports season, and the schedules have been released. Schedules are subject to change.B...

February 27th, 2018 |

Women’s golf wraps up state tournament

PINEHURST — After a windy day one, conditions ripened up for the final day of competition in the 2017 NCHSAA Women’s Golf State Championsh...

November 2nd, 2017 |

Tee times set for NCHSAA Golf State Championship

CHAPEL HILL — The 2017 North Carolina High School Athletic Association Women’s Golf State Championship field is set and tee times have bee...

October 22nd, 2017 |

East Wilkes golf places second in Regionals

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A Central Regionals were held at Cedarbrook Country Club on Tuesday afternoon. After an outsta...

October 19th, 2017 |

MVAC golf All Conference and Honorable Mention

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference has released All Conference and Honorable Mention for the 2017 women’s golf season.East Wilkes had an ou...

October 12th, 2017 |

East Wilkes golf wins MVAC regular season

JEFFERSON — The final regular season women’s golf tournament for the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference was held on Monday at Jefferson L...

October 10th, 2017 |

Elkin and East Wilkes tennis results

With the regular season coming to a close for women’s tennis, Elkin and East Wilkes are gearing up for the start of conference tournament action...

October 10th, 2017 |

East Wilkes golf wins MVAC match

TRAPHILL — The final regular season Mountain Valley Athletic Conference girls golf match was held on Wednesday at Stone Mountain Golf Course. Th...

October 5th, 2017 |

East Wilkes golf earns two MVAC wins

RONDA — The East Wilkes women’s golf team won two Mountain Valley Athletic Conference golf matches this week.The first match was held at t...

September 21st, 2017 |

East Wilkes tennis earns fourth win in a row

MILLERS CREEK — East Wilkes tennis has kept its momentum up as it earned another vital Mountain Valley Athletic Conference win on Tuesday aftern...

September 21st, 2017 |

East Wilkes golf earns first MVAC win of season

WEST JEFFERSON — The first Mountain Valley Athletic Conference girl’s golf match was held on Wednesday at Mountain Aire golf course in Wes...

September 17th, 2017 |

East Wilkes spring sports roundup

As the spring season has come to a close, it’s time to take a look back at East Wilkes’s spring athletics and everything they accomplished...

June 1st, 2017 |

Elkin spring sports roundup

As the spring season has come to a close, it’s time to take a look back at Elkin’s spring athletics and everything they accomplished.Baseb...

May 28th, 2017 |

Local golfers compete in state championship

PINEHURST — The Men’s Golf Championships concluded in Pinehurst after two days and 36 holes of competition. An individual champions and a ...

May 14th, 2017 |

Local golfers qualify for State Championship

NORWOOD — The 1A High School Golf Regionals took place last week at Piney Point Golf Club in Norwood. The course was a Par 72 at 6,265 yards.All...

May 7th, 2017 |

MVAC golf award recipients

As the 2017 golf regular season has come to a close, the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference has awarded its All-Conference and Honorable Mention play...

May 2nd, 2017 |

Elkin golf places third in conference tournament

ROARING GAP — The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference golf regular season and conference tournaments have come to a close. Teams played in rainy...

April 27th, 2017 |

Elkin golf paces second

WEST JEFFERSON — Elkin, Starmount, and East Wilkes’ golf teams competed in their 6th and 7th Mountain Valley 2A/1A Conference Golf Match o...

April 17th, 2017 |

MVAC golf results

The Buckin’ Elks and the rest of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference golf teams have kept things interesting this season with low scores and...

April 11th, 2017 |

Elkin golf results

The Elkin men’s golf team earned another third place finish in the third MVAC golf match of 2017. The Buckin’ Elks battled against the res...

April 8th, 2017 |

Elkin golf places second and third

The Elkin golf team participated in its first two Mountain Valley 2A/1A Conference golf matches on Thursday afternoon. The teams played 18 holes with ...

April 1st, 2017 |

Elkin golf finishes third

BOONVILLE — The Elkin High School golf team played a non-conference match on Monday at Silo Run in Boonville. The match was played on the front ...

March 21st, 2017 |

Elkin tennis earns 9-0 win over North Wilkes

The Buckin’ Elks men’s tennis team completed its first match on Wednesday. The Elks took on North Wilkes on a sunny, but chilly afternoon....

March 9th, 2017 |

Elkin golf earns non-conference win

Elkin High School’s men’s golf team had a non-conference match Tuesday at Cedarbrook Country Club. The participating teams played the fron...

March 8th, 2017 |

Elkin golf ready for 2017 season

The Elkin golf team is excited to get another season underway. The non-conference schedule starts this week, while the conference part of the season b...

March 5th, 2017 |

Local golfers fare well at championship

PINEHURST — The 2016 women’s golf season has come to a close, and four local golfers made their mark on the State Championship course.Forb...

October 30th, 2016 |

Four local golfers qualify for state championship

On Tuesday afternoon, the 1A and 2A Regionals were held at Cedarbrook Country Club in Elkin. Forbush’s Mallroy Forbes qualified for the State Ch...

October 20th, 2016 |

East Wilkes golf wins regular season

The MVAC golf regular season ended last week, and the conference tournament was held on Oct. 10. East Wilkes came away with the title of regular seaso...

October 13th, 2016 |

Lady Cards win first conference golf match

The East Wilkes girl’s golf team made history as it won the first Mountain Valley Athletic Conference golf match in school history at High Meado...

September 13th, 2016 |