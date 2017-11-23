High School Basketball
Starmount falls in fourth round
DENVER — The Starmount Rams (24-4) basketball team travelled to Lincoln Charter (25-4) last week to take on the defending 1A State Champions in ...
Defending champs end EW’s season, 63-37
MOUNT AIRY — East Wilkes had to feel like it had top-ranked Mount Airy right where it wanted them in the first half of Tuesaday’s fourth-r...
Lady Cardinals take third-round win
RONDA — The East Wilkes Cardinals hosted Chatham Central on Saturday night in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A third round...
Starmount advances in NCHSAA Playoffs
BOONVILLE — In the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A Playoffs, things have started to heat up as teams pick...
Lady Cardinals fall in MVAC semifinals
BOONVILLE — After taking down Starmount in the opening round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference tournament, the East Wilkes Lady Cardina...
Rams fall in MVAC championship game
BOONVILLE — In the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Championship game, the Starmount Rams hosted Wilkes Central in a game that saw four quart...
Lady Cardinals take win over Elkin
The Lady Elks hosted East Wilkes in the last regular season basketball game last week. East Wilkes put together a tough performance as it outscored th...
MVAC basketball tournament results
The first round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference basketball tournament was held on Friday night. Starmount will host the second and third ro...
East Wilkes nabs first win of the season
It’s been a long time coming for the East Wilkes Cardinals, as they have finally won their first game of the season. The Cardinals travelled to ...
Starmount takes comeback win over Falcons
BOONVILLE — Wednesday night’s game between the Forbush Falcons and the Starmount Rams was an interesting one. After leading for three quar...
Falcons take win over Lady Rams in county rivalry
BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams hosted the Forbush Falcons in a cross-county rivalry game last week in Boonville. The Falcons and the Lady Rams h...
Cardinals put up 47-29 win over Starmount
BOONVILLE — News broke last week that Starmount had combined its JV and varsity girl’s basketball teams after injuries and illnesses plagu...
Rams take MVAC win over Cardinals
BOONVILLE — On Friday night, East Wilkes travelled to Boonville to take on the Starmount Rams. With only a few weeks left in the regular season,...
Lady Cardinals complete successful fourth-quarter comeback
RONDA — It’s a well known fact that teams should never doubt the East Wilkes Lady Cardinals, and last Tuesday night they proved why.In the...
East Wilkes falls to Wilkes Central
RONDA — The East Wilkes men’s basketball team has struggled to find a win all season. The Cardinals have fought at every turn, but the fin...
Rams earn MVAC win over Buckin’ Elks
After the winter storm canceled school and athletic events last week, the Buckin’ Elks and Starmount Rams were ready to take the court on Monday...
Lady Elks break losing streak with MVAC win
Coming into Monday night’s game between Elkin and Starmount, both teams were looking for a well-deserved win. The Lady Elks were on a six-game l...
East Wilkes dominates Lady Elks, 50-12
RONDA — It was an East Wilkes dominated night for the women’s basketball team as the Cardinals put up a 50-12 win over the Lady Elks. East...
Buckin’ Elks take rivalry win over Cardinals
RONDA — After a rough start to the 2017-2018 season, the Elkin Buckin’ Elks seemed to have turned their season around. On Friday night, El...
Starmount splits games with East Wilkes
RONDA — On the second day of the new year, the Starmount Rams traveled to Ronda to take on the East Wilkes Cardinals in a Mountain Valley Athlet...
East Wilkes holds off late surge by East Surry
PILOT MOUNTAIN — For the second time this season, the East Wilkes Lady Cardinals took home a win against the East Surry Cardinals. It was a clos...
Cardinals battle in Pilot
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Wilkes travelled to East Surry for a battle of the Cardinals. East Wilkes was able to make an impressive comeback after on...
Rams take first place in Holiday Tournament
BOONVILLE — The 2017 Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament came to a close on Friday night, and the Starmount Rams took home the Championship ...
Tournament sees Elkin place fourth, Rams seventh
BOONVILLE — On the girl’s side of the 2017 Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament, Elkin placed fourth after fighting hard against North ...
Buckin’ Elks place fourth in Holiday Tournament
BOONVILLE — On the final day of the 2017 Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament, Elkin took on Surry Central in a nail-biting game. It took two...
Rams win opening game in Holiday tournament
BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams put their best foot forward on Wednesday afternoon at the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament. Starmount took...
Lady Elks take first round win
BOONVILLE — The Elkin Lady Elks took a first round win on Wednesday night in the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament. Elkin took on Salem Ba...
Rams win opening game in Holiday tournament
BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams put their best foot forward on Wednesday afternoon at the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament. Starmount took...
East Wilkes basketball teams fall to Surry Central
BOONVILLE — In the opening round of the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament at Starmount, the East Wilkes men’s and women’s team...
Elkin earns first win of the season
BOONVILLE — It’s been a long time coming for the Elkin men’s basketball team, as it notched its first win since Feb. 9, 2016. On Wed...
Starmount to host basketball tournament
BOONVILLE — Starmount High School will be hosting the 2017 Cook’s Holiday Classic basketball tournament from Dec. 27-29. This is a three-d...
Buckin’ Elks fall short against North Stokes
The Elkin men’s basketball team has struggled to find a win this season. On Wednesday night, the Buckin’ Elks (0-9, 0-4) lost 65-53 to Nor...
Lady Cardinals take win; Pardue scores 1,000
RONDA — On Tuesday night, East Wilkes hosted North Stokes in a non-conference game that saw the Lady Cardinals take a 43-29 win.A special highli...
Lady Elks get first win of the season
The Lady Elks have struggled all season to get their first win. On Wednesday night, the tides finally turned as Elkin was able to hang on to take its ...
Falcons down Cardinals, 64-46
EAST BEND — Last week, the East Wilkes Cardinals (0-5, 0-1) traveled to East Bend to take on the Forbush Falcons (4-3, 1-0). Both teams put up a...
Lady Cardinals take down undefeated Falcons
EAST BEND — Thursday night’s game between the Lady Cardinals and the Lady Falcons brought out the fire and the intensity of both teams. Fo...
Lady Rams take 62-42 win over Elkin
BOONVILLE — The Starmount Lady Rams put on a show on Tuesday night as they hosted the Lady Elks in Boonville. Starmount came out firing and took...
Starmount picks up first conference win of season over Elkin
BOONVILLE — With the start of Mountain Valley Athletic Conference basketball games underway, the Starmount Rams hosted the Elkin Buckin’ E...
Starmount basketball splits games against South Stokes
Starmount basketball traveled to South Stokes on Dec. 4 to take on the Sauras. The Rams were able to win the girl’s game, while falling in the b...
Lady Elks fall in home opener
The Lady Elks came up short in their home opener on Wednesday night against East Surry. Both teams battled through two quarters, until the Cardinals w...
Lady Elks lose MVAC opener
Things didn’t go the way the Lady Elks wanted on Tuesday night in Elkin as the West Wilkes Blackhawks rolled into town. It was the first Mountai...
Buckin’ Elks fall short against West Wilkes
The Buckin’ Elks basketball team hosted West Wilkes on Tuesday night in Elkin for the first Mountain Valley Athletic Conference game of the seas...
Lady Falcons take win over Starmount
EAST BEND — Things were smooth sailing for the Forbush Falcons women’s basketball team on Friday night. The Falcons hosted their cross-cou...
Rams outlast Falcons comeback
EAST BEND — It’s no surprise that when Forbush and Starmount meet on the court or the field, sparks tend to fly. On Friday night, the Rams...
Lady Cardinals earn first win of the season
RONDA — The East Wilkes women’s basketball team put on a show last week in Ronda to earn its first win of the season. The Cardinals put up...
East Wilkes falls in home opener to East Surry
RONDA — The East Wilkes Cardinals opened up their 2017-18 basketball season with a home game against East Surry last Thursday night. The Wilkes ...
Rams pull away late to down Eagles
DOBSON — Tuesday night’s showdown between visiting Starmount and Surry Central was a tale of three games in one.The Rams opened the game l...
Buckin’ Elks drop second loss of the season
With a new coach on the sidelines and new players on the court, the Buckin’ Elks basketball team is looking for its first win in over a year. Th...
Lady Elks fall in home opener
The Lady Elks came up short in their home opener on Wednesday night against East Surry. Both teams battled through two quarters, until the Cardinals w...
East Wilkes basketball schedules
RONDA — The East Wilkes Cardinals basketball schedules have been released for the upcoming 2017-2018 season.The Cardinals will start things off ...