Starmount falls in fourth round

DENVER — The Starmount Rams (24-4) basketball team travelled to Lincoln Charter (25-4) last week to take on the defending 1A State Champions in ...

March 6th, 2018 |

Defending champs end EW’s season, 63-37

MOUNT AIRY — East Wilkes had to feel like it had top-ranked Mount Airy right where it wanted them in the first half of Tuesaday’s fourth-r...

March 5th, 2018 |

Lady Cardinals take third-round win

RONDA — The East Wilkes Cardinals hosted Chatham Central on Saturday night in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A third round...

February 27th, 2018 |

Starmount advances in NCHSAA Playoffs

BOONVILLE — In the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A Playoffs, things have started to heat up as teams pick...

February 26th, 2018 |

Lady Cardinals fall in MVAC semifinals

BOONVILLE — After taking down Starmount in the opening round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference tournament, the East Wilkes Lady Cardina...

February 20th, 2018 |

Rams fall in MVAC championship game

BOONVILLE — In the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Championship game, the Starmount Rams hosted Wilkes Central in a game that saw four quart...

February 20th, 2018 |

Lady Cardinals take win over Elkin

The Lady Elks hosted East Wilkes in the last regular season basketball game last week. East Wilkes put together a tough performance as it outscored th...

February 13th, 2018 |

MVAC basketball tournament results

The first round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference basketball tournament was held on Friday night. Starmount will host the second and third ro...

February 13th, 2018 |

East Wilkes nabs first win of the season

It’s been a long time coming for the East Wilkes Cardinals, as they have finally won their first game of the season. The Cardinals travelled to ...

February 9th, 2018 |

Starmount takes comeback win over Falcons

BOONVILLE — Wednesday night’s game between the Forbush Falcons and the Starmount Rams was an interesting one. After leading for three quar...

February 6th, 2018 |

Falcons take win over Lady Rams in county rivalry

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams hosted the Forbush Falcons in a cross-county rivalry game last week in Boonville. The Falcons and the Lady Rams h...

February 6th, 2018 |

Cardinals put up 47-29 win over Starmount

BOONVILLE — News broke last week that Starmount had combined its JV and varsity girl’s basketball teams after injuries and illnesses plagu...

January 30th, 2018 |

Rams take MVAC win over Cardinals

BOONVILLE — On Friday night, East Wilkes travelled to Boonville to take on the Starmount Rams. With only a few weeks left in the regular season,...

January 30th, 2018 |

Lady Cardinals complete successful fourth-quarter comeback

RONDA — It’s a well known fact that teams should never doubt the East Wilkes Lady Cardinals, and last Tuesday night they proved why.In the...

January 23rd, 2018 |

East Wilkes falls to Wilkes Central

RONDA — The East Wilkes men’s basketball team has struggled to find a win all season. The Cardinals have fought at every turn, but the fin...

January 23rd, 2018 |

Rams earn MVAC win over Buckin’ Elks

After the winter storm canceled school and athletic events last week, the Buckin’ Elks and Starmount Rams were ready to take the court on Monday...

January 23rd, 2018 |

Lady Elks break losing streak with MVAC win

Coming into Monday night’s game between Elkin and Starmount, both teams were looking for a well-deserved win. The Lady Elks were on a six-game l...

January 23rd, 2018 |

East Wilkes dominates Lady Elks, 50-12

RONDA — It was an East Wilkes dominated night for the women’s basketball team as the Cardinals put up a 50-12 win over the Lady Elks. East...

January 16th, 2018 |

Buckin’ Elks take rivalry win over Cardinals

RONDA — After a rough start to the 2017-2018 season, the Elkin Buckin’ Elks seemed to have turned their season around. On Friday night, El...

January 16th, 2018 |

Starmount splits games with East Wilkes

RONDA — On the second day of the new year, the Starmount Rams traveled to Ronda to take on the East Wilkes Cardinals in a Mountain Valley Athlet...

January 10th, 2018 |

East Wilkes holds off late surge by East Surry

PILOT MOUNTAIN — For the second time this season, the East Wilkes Lady Cardinals took home a win against the East Surry Cardinals. It was a clos...

January 9th, 2018 |

Cardinals battle in Pilot

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Wilkes travelled to East Surry for a battle of the Cardinals. East Wilkes was able to make an impressive comeback after on...

January 9th, 2018 |

Rams take first place in Holiday Tournament

BOONVILLE — The 2017 Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament came to a close on Friday night, and the Starmount Rams took home the Championship ...

January 2nd, 2018 |

Tournament sees Elkin place fourth, Rams seventh

BOONVILLE — On the girl’s side of the 2017 Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament, Elkin placed fourth after fighting hard against North ...

January 2nd, 2018 |

Buckin’ Elks place fourth in Holiday Tournament

BOONVILLE — On the final day of the 2017 Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament, Elkin took on Surry Central in a nail-biting game. It took two...

January 2nd, 2018 |

Rams win opening game in Holiday tournament

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams put their best foot forward on Wednesday afternoon at the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament. Starmount took...

January 1st, 2018 |

Lady Elks take first round win

BOONVILLE — The Elkin Lady Elks took a first round win on Wednesday night in the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament. Elkin took on Salem Ba...

December 28th, 2017 |

Rams win opening game in Holiday tournament

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams put their best foot forward on Wednesday afternoon at the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament. Starmount took...

December 28th, 2017 |

East Wilkes basketball teams fall to Surry Central

BOONVILLE — In the opening round of the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament at Starmount, the East Wilkes men’s and women’s team...

December 28th, 2017 |

Elkin earns first win of the season

BOONVILLE — It’s been a long time coming for the Elkin men’s basketball team, as it notched its first win since Feb. 9, 2016. On Wed...

December 28th, 2017 |

Starmount to host basketball tournament

BOONVILLE — Starmount High School will be hosting the 2017 Cook’s Holiday Classic basketball tournament from Dec. 27-29. This is a three-d...

December 21st, 2017 |

Buckin’ Elks fall short against North Stokes

The Elkin men’s basketball team has struggled to find a win this season. On Wednesday night, the Buckin’ Elks (0-9, 0-4) lost 65-53 to Nor...

December 21st, 2017 |

Lady Cardinals take win; Pardue scores 1,000

RONDA — On Tuesday night, East Wilkes hosted North Stokes in a non-conference game that saw the Lady Cardinals take a 43-29 win.A special highli...

December 21st, 2017 |

Lady Elks get first win of the season

The Lady Elks have struggled all season to get their first win. On Wednesday night, the tides finally turned as Elkin was able to hang on to take its ...

December 21st, 2017 |

Falcons down Cardinals, 64-46

EAST BEND — Last week, the East Wilkes Cardinals (0-5, 0-1) traveled to East Bend to take on the Forbush Falcons (4-3, 1-0). Both teams put up a...

December 17th, 2017 |

Lady Cardinals take down undefeated Falcons

EAST BEND — Thursday night’s game between the Lady Cardinals and the Lady Falcons brought out the fire and the intensity of both teams. Fo...

December 17th, 2017 |

Lady Rams take 62-42 win over Elkin

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Lady Rams put on a show on Tuesday night as they hosted the Lady Elks in Boonville. Starmount came out firing and took...

December 14th, 2017 |

Starmount picks up first conference win of season over Elkin

BOONVILLE — With the start of Mountain Valley Athletic Conference basketball games underway, the Starmount Rams hosted the Elkin Buckin’ E...

December 14th, 2017 |

Starmount basketball splits games against South Stokes

Starmount basketball traveled to South Stokes on Dec. 4 to take on the Sauras. The Rams were able to win the girl’s game, while falling in the b...

December 12th, 2017 |

Lady Elks fall in home opener

The Lady Elks came up short in their home opener on Wednesday night against East Surry. Both teams battled through two quarters, until the Cardinals w...

December 10th, 2017 |

Lady Elks lose MVAC opener

Things didn’t go the way the Lady Elks wanted on Tuesday night in Elkin as the West Wilkes Blackhawks rolled into town. It was the first Mountai...

December 7th, 2017 |

Buckin’ Elks fall short against West Wilkes

The Buckin’ Elks basketball team hosted West Wilkes on Tuesday night in Elkin for the first Mountain Valley Athletic Conference game of the seas...

December 7th, 2017 |

Lady Falcons take win over Starmount

EAST BEND — Things were smooth sailing for the Forbush Falcons women’s basketball team on Friday night. The Falcons hosted their cross-cou...

December 5th, 2017 |

Rams outlast Falcons comeback

EAST BEND — It’s no surprise that when Forbush and Starmount meet on the court or the field, sparks tend to fly. On Friday night, the Rams...

December 5th, 2017 |

Lady Cardinals earn first win of the season

RONDA — The East Wilkes women’s basketball team put on a show last week in Ronda to earn its first win of the season. The Cardinals put up...

December 3rd, 2017 |

East Wilkes falls in home opener to East Surry

RONDA — The East Wilkes Cardinals opened up their 2017-18 basketball season with a home game against East Surry last Thursday night. The Wilkes ...

December 3rd, 2017 |

Rams pull away late to down Eagles

DOBSON — Tuesday night’s showdown between visiting Starmount and Surry Central was a tale of three games in one.The Rams opened the game l...

November 30th, 2017 |

Buckin’ Elks drop second loss of the season

With a new coach on the sidelines and new players on the court, the Buckin’ Elks basketball team is looking for its first win in over a year. Th...

November 30th, 2017 |

Lady Elks fall in home opener

The Lady Elks came up short in their home opener on Wednesday night against East Surry. Both teams battled through two quarters, until the Cardinals w...

November 30th, 2017 |

East Wilkes basketball schedules

RONDA — The East Wilkes Cardinals basketball schedules have been released for the upcoming 2017-2018 season.The Cardinals will start things off ...

November 23rd, 2017 |