High School Baseball
Starmount baseball falls in season opener
BOONVILLE — On a windy Saturday afternoon, the Starmount Rams opened up their 2018 baseball season against cross-county rivals, Forbush. Things ...
East Wilkes spring sports schedules
With the weather changing, spring sports are just around the corner. Over the next two weeks, teams will start taking the field for the 2018 seasons. ...
Elkin spring sports schedule
The Elkin Buckin’ Elks are gearing up for the 2018 spring sports season, and the schedules have been released. Schedules are subject to change.B...
East Wilkes, Forbush baseball players compete in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — The Powerade State Games baseball games were held at the UNC Greensboro baseball stadium last week. Five local athletes made the ro...
Wells Fargo Conference Cup standings announced
Wells Fargo, along with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, has announced the final standings in the Wells Fargo Conference Cup compe...
Powerade State Games rosters released
The 2017 Powerade State Games rosters have been released for baseball, softball and soccer. Several local players from Forbush and East Wilkes made th...
East Wilkes spring sports roundup
As the spring season has come to a close, it’s time to take a look back at East Wilkes’s spring athletics and everything they accomplished...
Elkin spring sports roundup
As the spring season has come to a close, it’s time to take a look back at Elkin’s spring athletics and everything they accomplished.Baseb...
Third-round NCHSAA playoffs held
The third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and two teams are moving on to the fourth round while...
Second round NCHSAA playoffs held
The second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and several local teams are moving on to the third r...
MVAC All Conference and Honorable Mention recipients named
The All Conference and Honorable Mention awards have been handed out to Mountain Valley Athletic Conference athletes after successful 2017 seasons. Be...
First round NCHSAA playoffs held
The first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and several local teams are moving on to the second r...
Elkin baseball players awarded
Four Elkin High School baseball players were awarded by the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference for All Conference and Honorable Mention.Junior Hayden...
NCHSAA playoff brackets announced
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the final 2017 playoff brackets for soccer, softball and baseball. The first round st...
Cardinals crowned MVAC baseball tournament champions
WEST JEFFERSON — Going into the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference tournament, the East Wilkes Cardinals baseball team was seeded eighth and ha...
Buckin’ Elks fall in final two games
The Buckin’ Elks baseball team ended its regular season campaign with a loss to West Wilkes on Thursday night, and a back-and-forth loss to Ashe...
Spring 2017 scores and MVAC standings
With the 2017 spring season winding down, teams are still looking for vital conference wins. Final scores from baseball, softball, and soccer are list...
Buckin’ Elks take MVAC win over Cardinals
The Buckin’ Elks baseball team took an important conference win over the East Wilkes Cardinals on Tuesday night. The Buckin’ Elks came out...
Spring 2017 scores
With the 2017 spring season winding down, teams are still looking for vital conference wins. Final scores from baseball, softball, soccer and tennis a...
Rams take 9-8 win over Elkin with a walk-off single
BOONVILLE — For the second game in a row, the Buckin’ Elks baseball team had its fate come down to the last play of the game. On Tuesday n...
PSG baseball coaches named
The Powerade State Games High School Baseball Showcase will take place June 14-18 at the UNC Greensboro Baseball Stadium. The High School Baseball Sho...
Rams and Cards battle through seven innings
BOONVILLE — Tuesday night’s baseball game between the Starmount Rams and the East Wilkes Cardinals saw both teams put up a seven-inning fi...
Spring 2017 scores
With the 2017 spring season in full swing, several teams have earned a few wins while some are still searching for their first taste of victory.Final ...
Buckin’ Elks beat Cardinals in extra innings
RONDA — In a game of will power, determination and teams that were sitting at one win a piece, the Buckin’ Elks and the East Wilkes Cardin...
Spring 2017 scores
With the 2017 spring season in full swing, several teams have earned a few wins while some are still searching for their first taste of victory.Final ...
Spring 2017 scores
With the 2017 spring season in full swing, several teams have earned a few wins while some are still searching for their first taste of victory.Final ...
Rams beat Elks in nine innings
The Elkin Buckin’ Elks and the Starmount Rams baseball team always draw a crowd when the two teams meet up on the field. On Friday night, the El...
Spring 2017 scores
With the 2017 spring season in full swing, several teams have earned a few wins while some are still searching for their first taste of victory.Final ...
Elks fall to West Iredell, 3-0
The Buckin’ Elks baseball team struggled to find its groove in a 5-1 loss to West Iredell on Wednesday night. The Elks went through four pitcher...
Eagles power past Buckin’ Elks
DOBSON — The Buckin’ Elks moved to 1-3 on the season Monday night with a 6-4 loss to Surry Central, earning its second loss against the Ea...
Starmount spring sports schedules
BOONVILLE — The Starmount baseball, softball and soccer teams have successfully completed the first full week of the 2017 spring season. Soccer ...
East Wilkes baseball schedule
RONDA — The East Wilkes baseball team opens its 2017 home season on March 7 against North Stokes. The Cardinals have two away games on March 2 a...
Elkin 2017 baseball schedule
Last season the Buckin’ Elks baseball team held on to a 16-10 overall record, and an 8-6 conference record. This season the Elks are looking to ...
Local athletes make State games
2016 Powerade GamesCARY — The 2016 Powerade Games are set to begin this week as baseball kicks off this weekend, with softball and soccer starti...
Forbush holds off Eagles’ rally
DOBSON — Surry Central spent the entire regular season in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference chasing Forbush, but there wasn’t much ...
Two wins away from WPAC title, Surry Central baseball not surprised at all with success in 2016
DOBSON — Surry Central baseball coach Matt Scott came into the 2016 season with a firm belief his team would enter the final week of the regular...
Elks defeat Bears on the mound
MOUNT AIRY — There was no questioning the effort of the Mount Airy baseball team in the final game of the ALS Challenge on Saturday evening. The...
Elkin baseball results
Elkin 0 - Ashe County 4The Elkin Buckin’ Elks baseball team has been on a roll the past few weeks when facing its conference opponents. Tuesday ...
Starmount earns conference win over East Wilkes
RONDA — After snapping a five-game losing streak on Monday night, the Starmount Rams were ready to get back into the swing of things against the...
Rusty Eagles drilled by Starmount
DOBSON — One team had perhaps spent a little too much time away from the diamond. The other was due to bust out.The combination led to a surpris...