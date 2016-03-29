Starmount baseball falls in season opener

BOONVILLE — On a windy Saturday afternoon, the Starmount Rams opened up their 2018 baseball season against cross-county rivals, Forbush. Things ...

March 6th, 2018 |

East Wilkes spring sports schedules

With the weather changing, spring sports are just around the corner. Over the next two weeks, teams will start taking the field for the 2018 seasons. ...

February 27th, 2018 |

Elkin spring sports schedule

The Elkin Buckin’ Elks are gearing up for the 2018 spring sports season, and the schedules have been released. Schedules are subject to change.B...

February 27th, 2018 |

East Wilkes, Forbush baseball players compete in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The Powerade State Games baseball games were held at the UNC Greensboro baseball stadium last week. Five local athletes made the ro...

June 25th, 2017 |

Wells Fargo Conference Cup standings announced

Wells Fargo, along with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, has announced the final standings in the Wells Fargo Conference Cup compe...

June 14th, 2017 |

Powerade State Games rosters released

The 2017 Powerade State Games rosters have been released for baseball, softball and soccer. Several local players from Forbush and East Wilkes made th...

June 14th, 2017 |

East Wilkes spring sports roundup

As the spring season has come to a close, it’s time to take a look back at East Wilkes’s spring athletics and everything they accomplished...

June 1st, 2017 |

Elkin spring sports roundup

As the spring season has come to a close, it’s time to take a look back at Elkin’s spring athletics and everything they accomplished.Baseb...

May 28th, 2017 |

Third-round NCHSAA playoffs held

The third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and two teams are moving on to the fourth round while...

May 18th, 2017 |

Second round NCHSAA playoffs held

The second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and several local teams are moving on to the third r...

May 16th, 2017 |

MVAC All Conference and Honorable Mention recipients named

The All Conference and Honorable Mention awards have been handed out to Mountain Valley Athletic Conference athletes after successful 2017 seasons. Be...

May 11th, 2017 |

First round NCHSAA playoffs held

The first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs is in the books, and several local teams are moving on to the second r...

May 11th, 2017 |

Elkin baseball players awarded

Four Elkin High School baseball players were awarded by the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference for All Conference and Honorable Mention.Junior Hayden...

May 9th, 2017 |

NCHSAA playoff brackets announced

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the final 2017 playoff brackets for soccer, softball and baseball. The first round st...

May 8th, 2017 updated: May 9th, 2017. |

Cardinals crowned MVAC baseball tournament champions

WEST JEFFERSON — Going into the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference tournament, the East Wilkes Cardinals baseball team was seeded eighth and ha...

May 4th, 2017 |

Buckin’ Elks fall in final two games

The Buckin’ Elks baseball team ended its regular season campaign with a loss to West Wilkes on Thursday night, and a back-and-forth loss to Ashe...

April 29th, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores and MVAC standings

With the 2017 spring season winding down, teams are still looking for vital conference wins. Final scores from baseball, softball, and soccer are list...

April 27th, 2017 |

Buckin’ Elks take MVAC win over Cardinals

The Buckin’ Elks baseball team took an important conference win over the East Wilkes Cardinals on Tuesday night. The Buckin’ Elks came out...

April 24th, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores

With the 2017 spring season winding down, teams are still looking for vital conference wins. Final scores from baseball, softball, soccer and tennis a...

April 22nd, 2017 updated: April 24th, 2017. |

Rams take 9-8 win over Elkin with a walk-off single

BOONVILLE — For the second game in a row, the Buckin’ Elks baseball team had its fate come down to the last play of the game. On Tuesday n...

April 13th, 2017 |

PSG baseball coaches named

The Powerade State Games High School Baseball Showcase will take place June 14-18 at the UNC Greensboro Baseball Stadium. The High School Baseball Sho...

April 9th, 2017 |

Rams and Cards battle through seven innings

BOONVILLE — Tuesday night’s baseball game between the Starmount Rams and the East Wilkes Cardinals saw both teams put up a seven-inning fi...

March 30th, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores

With the 2017 spring season in full swing, several teams have earned a few wins while some are still searching for their first taste of victory.Final ...

March 28th, 2017 |

Buckin’ Elks beat Cardinals in extra innings

RONDA — In a game of will power, determination and teams that were sitting at one win a piece, the Buckin’ Elks and the East Wilkes Cardin...

March 25th, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores

With the 2017 spring season in full swing, several teams have earned a few wins while some are still searching for their first taste of victory.Final ...

March 21st, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores

With the 2017 spring season in full swing, several teams have earned a few wins while some are still searching for their first taste of victory.Final ...

March 18th, 2017 |

Rams beat Elks in nine innings

The Elkin Buckin’ Elks and the Starmount Rams baseball team always draw a crowd when the two teams meet up on the field. On Friday night, the El...

March 18th, 2017 |

Spring 2017 scores

With the 2017 spring season in full swing, several teams have earned a few wins while some are still searching for their first taste of victory.Final ...

March 16th, 2017 |

Elks fall to West Iredell, 3-0

The Buckin’ Elks baseball team struggled to find its groove in a 5-1 loss to West Iredell on Wednesday night. The Elks went through four pitcher...

March 9th, 2017 |

Eagles power past Buckin’ Elks

DOBSON — The Buckin’ Elks moved to 1-3 on the season Monday night with a 6-4 loss to Surry Central, earning its second loss against the Ea...

March 7th, 2017 |

Starmount spring sports schedules

BOONVILLE — The Starmount baseball, softball and soccer teams have successfully completed the first full week of the 2017 spring season. Soccer ...

March 7th, 2017 |

East Wilkes baseball schedule

RONDA — The East Wilkes baseball team opens its 2017 home season on March 7 against North Stokes. The Cardinals have two away games on March 2 a...

March 2nd, 2017 |

Elkin 2017 baseball schedule

Last season the Buckin’ Elks baseball team held on to a 16-10 overall record, and an 8-6 conference record. This season the Elks are looking to ...

February 28th, 2017 |

Local athletes make State games

2016 Powerade GamesCARY — The 2016 Powerade Games are set to begin this week as baseball kicks off this weekend, with softball and soccer starti...

June 17th, 2016 |

Forbush holds off Eagles’ rally

DOBSON — Surry Central spent the entire regular season in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference chasing Forbush, but there wasn’t much ...

May 1st, 2016 |

Two wins away from WPAC title, Surry Central baseball not surprised at all with success in 2016

DOBSON — Surry Central baseball coach Matt Scott came into the 2016 season with a firm belief his team would enter the final week of the regular...

April 25th, 2016 |

Elks defeat Bears on the mound

MOUNT AIRY — There was no questioning the effort of the Mount Airy baseball team in the final game of the ALS Challenge on Saturday evening. The...

April 19th, 2016 |

Elkin baseball results

Elkin 0 - Ashe County 4The Elkin Buckin’ Elks baseball team has been on a roll the past few weeks when facing its conference opponents. Tuesday ...

April 8th, 2016 |

Starmount earns conference win over East Wilkes

RONDA — After snapping a five-game losing streak on Monday night, the Starmount Rams were ready to get back into the swing of things against the...

March 31st, 2016 |

Rusty Eagles drilled by Starmount

DOBSON — One team had perhaps spent a little too much time away from the diamond. The other was due to bust out.The combination led to a surpris...

March 29th, 2016 |