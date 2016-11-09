Ford, Trivette sign with Surry Community College

Callie Trivette signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Surry Community College starting this Fall. Trivette was a three-year varsi...

March 9th, 2018 |

Walters named to All-ODAC Team

FOREST, Va. — Guilford College’s Lauren Ramsey (Lexington/North Davidson) and Miracle Walters (Elkin/Elkin) earned All-Old Dominion Athlet...

February 27th, 2018 |

Surry’s Thomas earns All-American honor

DOBSON — Having already been named Region X Player of the Year, Surry Community College’s Anika Thomas is now recognized as one of the top...

December 26th, 2017 |

December 19th, 2017 |

Surry softball gives back to children in need

DOBSON — Winning games is always among the top priorities for Surry Community College’s softball program. The opportunity to help others i...

December 5th, 2017 |

Surry’s Thomas named Region X Player of Year

DOBSON — Moving back to her natural position of outside hitter paid huge dividends in 2017 for Anika Thomas and Surry Community College’s ...

November 16th, 2017 |

Red Hawks name baseball captains for 2018 season

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program has named its captains for the spring 2018 season.Elkin graduate Daniel Brinegar...

November 13th, 2017 |

SCC Athletic Club hosts bingo fundraiser

DOBSON — The Surry Community College Knights Athletic Club will hold its ninth annual bingo event on Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the college gym. Th...

November 9th, 2017 |

Guilford students honored for Academic Excellence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Guilford College’s softball team placed a school-record 14 student-athletes on the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Ass...

October 31st, 2017 |

Wells named to Averett University’s Hall of Fame

DANVILLE, Va. — As part of Averett University’s 2017 homecoming weekend, Oct. 20-22, the university honored five alumni with Distinguished...

October 31st, 2017 |

SCC Knights dominate golf match

RALEIGH — Surry Community College swept the top spots in a weekend men’s golf tournament.The Knights took the top four spots on the leader...

September 14th, 2017 |

Knights win four straight, lead Region X

DOBSON — After winning four games in a five-day span, Surry Community College’s volleyball team now stands atop the Region X standings.The...

September 13th, 2017 |

Surry Knights split with pair of NCAA D-III teams

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s volleyball team challenged itself by taking on two NCAA Division III schools Saturday in the Greensboro...

September 5th, 2017 |

Surry improves to 2-0 with win over Montreat

DOBSON — With Katie Moncus controlling the offense, Surry Community College’s volleyball team improved to 2-0 Monday with a four-set win o...

August 31st, 2017 |

Lady Knights open season with sweep in renovated gym

DOBSON – Surry Community College’s volleyball team unveiled its newly renovated gym in style on Saturday, defeating Patrick Henry Communit...

August 29th, 2017 |

Robbie Monday named assistant baseball coach at Winthrop

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Robbie Monday, a 2005 East Wilkes graduate, was recently named the assistant baseball coach at Winthrop University in Rock Hil...

August 11th, 2017 |

Big turnout at SCC camp

DOBSON — More than 80 young ladies from the Surry County area came to Dobson during the week of July 17 to take part in Surry Community College&...

August 6th, 2017 |

Swaim commits to Greensboro College

Recent Forbush graduate, Kelsey Swaim, committed to play softball at Greensboro College starting this fall. Swaim played softball at Forbush High Scho...

July 28th, 2017 |

Camp kicks off volleyball season for SCC Knights

DOBSON — With three seasoned sophomores and a talented crop of freshmen, Surry Community College’s volleyball team is ready to tip off the...

July 18th, 2017 |

Surry volleyball named NJCAA All-Academic team

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. — The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced the top academic programs for the 2016-2017 school year ...

July 16th, 2017 |

Elkin High alumnus named head coach at Ferrum

FERRUM, Va. — Director of Athletics Abe Naff has announced the hiring of Tyler Sanborn as head men’s basketball coach at Ferrum College. S...

July 9th, 2017 |

Surry places five on NJCAA All-Academic Team

DOBSON — Having already completed one of the more successful athletic seasons in school history, Surry Community College’s student-athlete...

July 6th, 2017 |

Surry’s Huntley, Lambert named baseball All-Americans

DOBSON — It’s been nearly a month since Surry Community College’s baseball team played its last game, but the Knights are still reap...

June 27th, 2017 |

SCC volleyball camp coming

The Surry Community College volleyball team will hold its annual All Skills Volleyball Camp from July 17-20 at the newly renovated Surry Community Col...

June 18th, 2017 |

Starmount’s Heaven Walters among top athletics honorees at Guilford College

GREENSBORO — Guilford College recognized 13 top student-athletes at the annual year-end ceremony in Dana Auditorium May 9. Guilford’s athl...

June 11th, 2017 |

Tilley signs with Surry Community College

Mackenzie Tilley from Elkin High School signed her letter of intent with Surry Community College on May 30.Tilley will be double majoring in accountin...

June 8th, 2017 |

Surry’s run in CWS ends

GREENEVILLE, TENN. — If you were born the last time Surry Community College had earned a spot in the National Junior College Athletic Associatio...

June 2nd, 2017 |

Joah Logan signs with Guilford

East Wilkes athlete Joah Logan signs his letter of intent to play basketball at Guilford College starting this fall. Logan is joined at the signing by...

June 1st, 2017 |

Josh Parker signs with Frank Phillips College

Josh Parker signs his letter of intent to join the rodeo team at Frank Phillips College. Parker is joined at the signing by his sister Olivia Parker, ...

May 30th, 2017 |

Blackburn signs with Surry Community College

East Wilkes volleyball player, Kallie Blackburn, signs her letter of intent to play volleyball at Surry Community College starting this fall. Blackbur...

May 28th, 2017 |

SCC back in College World Series for first time in 19 years

DOBSON — For the first time since 1998, the Surry Knights are headed to the College World Series.Surry Community College’s baseball team o...

May 25th, 2017 |

SCC baseball wins Region X crown

DOBSON — For the first time since 2004, Surry Community College’s baseball team is the Region X champion. In the process, the Knights swep...

May 21st, 2017 |

SCC hands out top athletic awards

DOBSON — It was a banner year in all sports for the Surry Knights. In baseball, SCC captured the 2017 regular season Region X championship. Winn...

May 13th, 2017 |

Reagan Parks signs with Methodist University

Elkin softball player Reagan Parks signed her letter of intent to attend Methodist University for softball on Tuesday afternoon. While at Elkin, Parks...

May 4th, 2017 |

SCC Knights win Region X golf title

DOBSON — This season’s success was no different than in the years prior, as Surry Community College’s golf team claimed their fourth...

May 2nd, 2017 |

Cheek signs with Methodist University

One of Elkin’s standout football players, McKinley Cheek, signed his national letter of intent to play football for Methodist University startin...

April 24th, 2017 |

Shores signs to play volleyball at Salem

On Wednesday afternoon, Elkin’s Corrin Shores signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Salem College. Shores has been a stand-out volle...

April 17th, 2017 |

Bayle Wood signs with Lees-McRae

Bayle Wood signed her letter of intent to attend Lees-McRae College for track and field on Wednesday afternoon. Wood has been a stand-out athlete for ...

April 13th, 2017 |

Walters sisters complete basketball season at Guilford

GREENSBORO — Senior Heaven Walters (Starmount) and freshman Miracle Walters (Elkin) recently completed the 2016-2017 season with the Guilford Co...

April 9th, 2017 |

Surry golf places third

DOBSON — Nick Gunnell and Grayson Ruble both placed in the top 10 to lead Surry Community College’s golf team to a third-place finish at t...

April 8th, 2017 |

Lambert is NJCAA Player of the Week

DOBSON — Matthew Lambert can now add the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Division III Pitcher of the Week accolade ...

April 4th, 2017 |

Lambert throws no-hitter

DOBSON — Matthew Lambert’s no-hitter Saturday highlighted Surry Community College’s three-game weekend baseball sweep of Danville Co...

March 30th, 2017 |

SCC’s Huntley earns national honor

DOBSON — After leading his team to five wins in the past seven games, Surry Community College’s Jordan Huntley has earned national player ...

March 10th, 2017 |

Walters named to All-District V Team

GREENSBORO — Guilford College senior and Starmount High School graduate, Heaven Walters, was named to the College Sports Information Directors o...

February 14th, 2017 |

Surry baseball teams up with sheriff’s department for food drive

When Surry Community College’s baseball club teams up with the Surry County Sheriff’s Department, there is no game to be played, but there...

December 27th, 2016 |

Welborn named scholar athlete

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that 335 women’s cross country student-athle...

December 9th, 2016 |

Giving back to less fortunate a tradition for SCC softball

DOBSON — During the week of Nov. 21-27, most Americans spent a majority of their time giving thanks. Surry Community College’s softball te...

December 4th, 2016 |

Starmount alumni receive volleyball award

DOBSON — Ashley Johnson, a Starmount graduate, is among four Surry Community College players honored for their volleyball season. After finishin...

November 17th, 2016 |

Gunnell 7th at Region X finals

DOBSON — Nick Gunnell finished tied for seventh as an individual and Surry Community College’s golf team placed sixth over the weekend in ...

November 10th, 2016 |

Hurst shines at Guilford College

GREENSBORO — Starmount graduate and Guilford College freshman, Amber Hurst, recently completed her first fall season with the Guilford womenR...

November 9th, 2016 |