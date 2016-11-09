College Sports
Ford, Trivette sign with Surry Community College
Callie Trivette signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Surry Community College starting this Fall. Trivette was a three-year varsi...
Walters named to All-ODAC Team
FOREST, Va. — Guilford College’s Lauren Ramsey (Lexington/North Davidson) and Miracle Walters (Elkin/Elkin) earned All-Old Dominion Athlet...
Surry’s Thomas earns All-American honor
DOBSON — Having already been named Region X Player of the Year, Surry Community College’s Anika Thomas is now recognized as one of the top...
Surry softball gives back to children in need
DOBSON — Winning games is always among the top priorities for Surry Community College’s softball program. The opportunity to help others i...
Surry’s Thomas named Region X Player of Year
DOBSON — Moving back to her natural position of outside hitter paid huge dividends in 2017 for Anika Thomas and Surry Community College’s ...
Red Hawks name baseball captains for 2018 season
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program has named its captains for the spring 2018 season.Elkin graduate Daniel Brinegar...
SCC Athletic Club hosts bingo fundraiser
DOBSON — The Surry Community College Knights Athletic Club will hold its ninth annual bingo event on Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the college gym. Th...
Guilford students honored for Academic Excellence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Guilford College’s softball team placed a school-record 14 student-athletes on the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Ass...
Wells named to Averett University’s Hall of Fame
DANVILLE, Va. — As part of Averett University’s 2017 homecoming weekend, Oct. 20-22, the university honored five alumni with Distinguished...
SCC Knights dominate golf match
RALEIGH — Surry Community College swept the top spots in a weekend men’s golf tournament.The Knights took the top four spots on the leader...
Knights win four straight, lead Region X
DOBSON — After winning four games in a five-day span, Surry Community College’s volleyball team now stands atop the Region X standings.The...
Surry Knights split with pair of NCAA D-III teams
DOBSON — Surry Community College’s volleyball team challenged itself by taking on two NCAA Division III schools Saturday in the Greensboro...
Surry improves to 2-0 with win over Montreat
DOBSON — With Katie Moncus controlling the offense, Surry Community College’s volleyball team improved to 2-0 Monday with a four-set win o...
Lady Knights open season with sweep in renovated gym
DOBSON – Surry Community College’s volleyball team unveiled its newly renovated gym in style on Saturday, defeating Patrick Henry Communit...
Robbie Monday named assistant baseball coach at Winthrop
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Robbie Monday, a 2005 East Wilkes graduate, was recently named the assistant baseball coach at Winthrop University in Rock Hil...
Big turnout at SCC camp
DOBSON — More than 80 young ladies from the Surry County area came to Dobson during the week of July 17 to take part in Surry Community College&...
Swaim commits to Greensboro College
Recent Forbush graduate, Kelsey Swaim, committed to play softball at Greensboro College starting this fall. Swaim played softball at Forbush High Scho...
Camp kicks off volleyball season for SCC Knights
DOBSON — With three seasoned sophomores and a talented crop of freshmen, Surry Community College’s volleyball team is ready to tip off the...
Surry volleyball named NJCAA All-Academic team
COLORADO SPRING, Colo. — The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced the top academic programs for the 2016-2017 school year ...
Elkin High alumnus named head coach at Ferrum
FERRUM, Va. — Director of Athletics Abe Naff has announced the hiring of Tyler Sanborn as head men’s basketball coach at Ferrum College. S...
Surry places five on NJCAA All-Academic Team
DOBSON — Having already completed one of the more successful athletic seasons in school history, Surry Community College’s student-athlete...
Surry’s Huntley, Lambert named baseball All-Americans
DOBSON — It’s been nearly a month since Surry Community College’s baseball team played its last game, but the Knights are still reap...
SCC volleyball camp coming
The Surry Community College volleyball team will hold its annual All Skills Volleyball Camp from July 17-20 at the newly renovated Surry Community Col...
Starmount’s Heaven Walters among top athletics honorees at Guilford College
GREENSBORO — Guilford College recognized 13 top student-athletes at the annual year-end ceremony in Dana Auditorium May 9. Guilford’s athl...
Tilley signs with Surry Community College
Mackenzie Tilley from Elkin High School signed her letter of intent with Surry Community College on May 30.Tilley will be double majoring in accountin...
Surry’s run in CWS ends
GREENEVILLE, TENN. — If you were born the last time Surry Community College had earned a spot in the National Junior College Athletic Associatio...
Joah Logan signs with Guilford
East Wilkes athlete Joah Logan signs his letter of intent to play basketball at Guilford College starting this fall. Logan is joined at the signing by...
Josh Parker signs with Frank Phillips College
Josh Parker signs his letter of intent to join the rodeo team at Frank Phillips College. Parker is joined at the signing by his sister Olivia Parker, ...
Blackburn signs with Surry Community College
East Wilkes volleyball player, Kallie Blackburn, signs her letter of intent to play volleyball at Surry Community College starting this fall. Blackbur...
SCC back in College World Series for first time in 19 years
DOBSON — For the first time since 1998, the Surry Knights are headed to the College World Series.Surry Community College’s baseball team o...
SCC baseball wins Region X crown
DOBSON — For the first time since 2004, Surry Community College’s baseball team is the Region X champion. In the process, the Knights swep...
SCC hands out top athletic awards
DOBSON — It was a banner year in all sports for the Surry Knights. In baseball, SCC captured the 2017 regular season Region X championship. Winn...
Reagan Parks signs with Methodist University
Elkin softball player Reagan Parks signed her letter of intent to attend Methodist University for softball on Tuesday afternoon. While at Elkin, Parks...
SCC Knights win Region X golf title
DOBSON — This season’s success was no different than in the years prior, as Surry Community College’s golf team claimed their fourth...
Cheek signs with Methodist University
One of Elkin’s standout football players, McKinley Cheek, signed his national letter of intent to play football for Methodist University startin...
Shores signs to play volleyball at Salem
On Wednesday afternoon, Elkin’s Corrin Shores signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Salem College. Shores has been a stand-out volle...
Bayle Wood signs with Lees-McRae
Bayle Wood signed her letter of intent to attend Lees-McRae College for track and field on Wednesday afternoon. Wood has been a stand-out athlete for ...
Walters sisters complete basketball season at Guilford
GREENSBORO — Senior Heaven Walters (Starmount) and freshman Miracle Walters (Elkin) recently completed the 2016-2017 season with the Guilford Co...
Surry golf places third
DOBSON — Nick Gunnell and Grayson Ruble both placed in the top 10 to lead Surry Community College’s golf team to a third-place finish at t...
Lambert is NJCAA Player of the Week
DOBSON — Matthew Lambert can now add the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Division III Pitcher of the Week accolade ...
Lambert throws no-hitter
DOBSON — Matthew Lambert’s no-hitter Saturday highlighted Surry Community College’s three-game weekend baseball sweep of Danville Co...
SCC’s Huntley earns national honor
DOBSON — After leading his team to five wins in the past seven games, Surry Community College’s Jordan Huntley has earned national player ...
Walters named to All-District V Team
GREENSBORO — Guilford College senior and Starmount High School graduate, Heaven Walters, was named to the College Sports Information Directors o...
Surry baseball teams up with sheriff’s department for food drive
When Surry Community College’s baseball club teams up with the Surry County Sheriff’s Department, there is no game to be played, but there...
Welborn named scholar athlete
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that 335 women’s cross country student-athle...
Giving back to less fortunate a tradition for SCC softball
DOBSON — During the week of Nov. 21-27, most Americans spent a majority of their time giving thanks. Surry Community College’s softball te...
Starmount alumni receive volleyball award
DOBSON — Ashley Johnson, a Starmount graduate, is among four Surry Community College players honored for their volleyball season. After finishin...
Gunnell 7th at Region X finals
DOBSON — Nick Gunnell finished tied for seventh as an individual and Surry Community College’s golf team placed sixth over the weekend in ...
Hurst shines at Guilford College
GREENSBORO — Starmount graduate and Guilford College freshman, Amber Hurst, recently completed her first fall season with the Guilford womenR...