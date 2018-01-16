Sports
Ford, Trivette sign with Surry Community College
Callie Trivette signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Surry Community College starting this Fall. Trivette was a three-year varsi...
Elkin soccer falls in opening game
The Elkin Lady Elks soccer team hosted Surry Central on Wednesday night in its opening game of the 2018 season. The Lady Elks put forth a tough effort...
Lady Rams soccer opens season with a shutout
PILOT MOUNTAIN — After a rain out and a game being cancelled due to the wind, the Starmount Lady Rams finally took the field for their 2018 socc...
ACC Barnstorming Tour making stop in East Bend
EAST BEND — ACC All-Stars and Legends will be making a stop in East Bend as the ACC Barnstorming Tour will be coming to Forbush High School. On ...
Elkin tennis starts 2018 season with a win
The Elkin Buckin’ Elks tennis team started its season on Monday night with a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference match against West Wilkes. Elki...
Starmount falls in fourth round
DENVER — The Starmount Rams (24-4) basketball team travelled to Lincoln Charter (25-4) last week to take on the defending 1A State Champions in ...
East Wilkes soccer falls to North Iredell
RONDA — The East Wilkes Lady Cardinals soccer team opened up its 2018 season on Monday night against North Iredell. The Cardinals put up a tough...
Starmount baseball falls in season opener
BOONVILLE — On a windy Saturday afternoon, the Starmount Rams opened up their 2018 baseball season against cross-county rivals, Forbush. Things ...
Defending champs end EW’s season, 63-37
MOUNT AIRY — East Wilkes had to feel like it had top-ranked Mount Airy right where it wanted them in the first half of Tuesaday’s fourth-r...
East Wilkes spring sports schedules
With the weather changing, spring sports are just around the corner. Over the next two weeks, teams will start taking the field for the 2018 seasons. ...
Elkin spring sports schedule
The Elkin Buckin’ Elks are gearing up for the 2018 spring sports season, and the schedules have been released. Schedules are subject to change.B...
Lady Cardinals take third-round win
RONDA — The East Wilkes Cardinals hosted Chatham Central on Saturday night in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A third round...
Walters named to All-ODAC Team
FOREST, Va. — Guilford College’s Lauren Ramsey (Lexington/North Davidson) and Miracle Walters (Elkin/Elkin) earned All-Old Dominion Athlet...
Starmount advances in NCHSAA Playoffs
BOONVILLE — In the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A Playoffs, things have started to heat up as teams pick...
Elkin girls bring home medals and top awards
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kathryn Jennings and Caroline Cason, both residents of Elkin, lead their team to top honors this past weekend at Washington, ...
Tryout dates and coaches announced for State Games
The Powerade State Games are gearing up for the upcoming event, as the tryout dates, coaches and locations have been announced for various sports. The...
Lady Cardinals fall in MVAC semifinals
BOONVILLE — After taking down Starmount in the opening round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference tournament, the East Wilkes Lady Cardina...
Rams fall in MVAC championship game
BOONVILLE — In the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Championship game, the Starmount Rams hosted Wilkes Central in a game that saw four quart...
Lloyd claims individual title as Elks finish sixth at NCHSAA Wrestling Championships
GREENSBORO — Jude Lloyd, Mikey Grubb and Tyjae Townsend led Elkin High School to a sixth-place finish in the 2018 1A North Carolina High School ...
Regular season champions awarded
The 2017-2018 regular season champion team for ages 11-13 at the Elkin Rec Center includes, front row, from left, Lydia Teachey, Brooke Moore, Matthew...
Lady Cardinals take win over Elkin
The Lady Elks hosted East Wilkes in the last regular season basketball game last week. East Wilkes put together a tough performance as it outscored th...
Elkin advance five to State Championship
NEWLAND — With only eight wrestlers participating, the Buckin’ Elk grapplers fared extremely well at the North Carolina High School Athlet...
Starmount competes in Wrestling Regionals
NEWLAND — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association held the 1A West Regionals last week in Newland. East Wilkes and Starmount came ou...
MVAC basketball tournament results
The first round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference basketball tournament was held on Friday night. Starmount will host the second and third ro...
Reid signs with Guilford College
East Wilkes football player, Damien Reid, signs his Letter of Intent to play football at Guilford College starting this fall. At the signing is, front...
Elks mush Huskies 48 to 34 on Senior Night
On Senior Night in Carpenter Gymnasium, the Buckin’ Elks put on a show for the wrestling faithful handing the unsuspecting Ashe County Huskies t...
East Wilkes nabs first win of the season
It’s been a long time coming for the East Wilkes Cardinals, as they have finally won their first game of the season. The Cardinals travelled to ...
Starmount wrestlers compete in State Playoffs
MOUNT AIRY — After a successful regular season, the Starmount Rams wrestling team travelled to Mount Airy on Tuesday night to compete in the fir...
Elkin swim team competes in Regional meet
MOORESVILLE — The Elkin High School swim team competed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Regional swim meet on Saturday aft...
Starmount takes comeback win over Falcons
BOONVILLE — Wednesday night’s game between the Forbush Falcons and the Starmount Rams was an interesting one. After leading for three quar...
Falcons take win over Lady Rams in county rivalry
BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams hosted the Forbush Falcons in a cross-county rivalry game last week in Boonville. The Falcons and the Lady Rams h...
Elks advance to second round of NCHSAA Dual Team Tournament before bowing to Ironmen
CHERRYVILLE — The Buckin’ Elk grapplers attempted to make the most of their wildcard invitation into the North Carolina High School Athlet...
Basketball scores and schedules
Women’s Basketball:Starmount:Nov. 28: Surry Central 53 - Starmount 8Dec. 1: Forbush 78 - Starmount 46Dec. 6: Galax 45 - Starmount 33Dec. 12: Sta...
Local sports briefs
Surry Storm to hold tryoutsThe Surry Storm basketball organization is rolling out its spring 2018 season, and tryouts have been scheduled. Surry Storm...
MVAC wrestling tournament results
HAYS — The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference held the 2018 conference wrestling match on Saturday at North Wilkes High School. Elkin, East Wil...
Cardinals put up 47-29 win over Starmount
BOONVILLE — News broke last week that Starmount had combined its JV and varsity girl’s basketball teams after injuries and illnesses plagu...
Rams take MVAC win over Cardinals
BOONVILLE — On Friday night, East Wilkes travelled to Boonville to take on the Starmount Rams. With only a few weeks left in the regular season,...
Elkin’s tenacious 10 tread through opposition in MVAC Tournament
HAYS — Ten Buckin’ Elk grapplers boarded Bus #8 in the parking lot of Carpenter Gymnasium at 6:50 a.m. on Saturday. All 10 of these young ...
Local sports briefs
Basketball scores and schedules
Lady Cardinals complete successful fourth-quarter comeback
RONDA — It’s a well known fact that teams should never doubt the East Wilkes Lady Cardinals, and last Tuesday night they proved why.In the...
Small Elkin contingency fares well at Johnson Stamey Mill Town Invitational
CANTON — The Buckin’ Elks journeyed to Canton on Saturday to participate in the rescheduled Johnson Stamey tournament. This event, which w...
East Wilkes falls to Wilkes Central
RONDA — The East Wilkes men’s basketball team has struggled to find a win all season. The Cardinals have fought at every turn, but the fin...
MVAC swim meet sees Elkin take first and second place
PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference swim meet was held Saturday afternoon at the Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain. S...
Rams earn MVAC win over Buckin’ Elks
After the winter storm canceled school and athletic events last week, the Buckin’ Elks and Starmount Rams were ready to take the court on Monday...
Lady Elks break losing streak with MVAC win
Coming into Monday night’s game between Elkin and Starmount, both teams were looking for a well-deserved win. The Lady Elks were on a six-game l...
UPDATE: Wildlife Commission postpones public hearing in Elkin
Due to the snow that arrived last week in the region, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has rescheduled a public hearing for Feb. 21 at...
Winter conditions bring changes to athletic events for Friday night
With road conditions still questionable, many of tonight’s sporting events have been rescheduled.The basketball games between Elkin and Starmoun...
MVAC wrestling results and standings
Official Mountain Valley Athletic Conference standings as of Jan. 6.Wilkes Central 4-0; 13-15West Wilkes 3-0; 13-1Starmount 2-1; 10-5Ashe County 2-1; ...
Wildlife Commission seeks public comment through Feb. 9 on Draft Coyote Management Plan
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking public comment through Feb. 9 on its draft Coyote Management Plan.Comments can be su...