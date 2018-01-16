Ford, Trivette sign with Surry Community College

Callie Trivette signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Surry Community College starting this Fall. Trivette was a three-year varsi...

March 9th, 2018 |

Elkin soccer falls in opening game

The Elkin Lady Elks soccer team hosted Surry Central on Wednesday night in its opening game of the 2018 season. The Lady Elks put forth a tough effort...

March 8th, 2018 |

Lady Rams soccer opens season with a shutout

PILOT MOUNTAIN — After a rain out and a game being cancelled due to the wind, the Starmount Lady Rams finally took the field for their 2018 socc...

March 8th, 2018 |

ACC Barnstorming Tour making stop in East Bend

EAST BEND — ACC All-Stars and Legends will be making a stop in East Bend as the ACC Barnstorming Tour will be coming to Forbush High School. On ...

March 7th, 2018 |

Elkin tennis starts 2018 season with a win

The Elkin Buckin’ Elks tennis team started its season on Monday night with a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference match against West Wilkes. Elki...

March 6th, 2018 |

Starmount falls in fourth round

DENVER — The Starmount Rams (24-4) basketball team travelled to Lincoln Charter (25-4) last week to take on the defending 1A State Champions in ...

March 6th, 2018 |

East Wilkes soccer falls to North Iredell

RONDA — The East Wilkes Lady Cardinals soccer team opened up its 2018 season on Monday night against North Iredell. The Cardinals put up a tough...

March 6th, 2018 |

Starmount baseball falls in season opener

BOONVILLE — On a windy Saturday afternoon, the Starmount Rams opened up their 2018 baseball season against cross-county rivals, Forbush. Things ...

March 6th, 2018 |

Defending champs end EW’s season, 63-37

MOUNT AIRY — East Wilkes had to feel like it had top-ranked Mount Airy right where it wanted them in the first half of Tuesaday’s fourth-r...

March 5th, 2018 |

East Wilkes spring sports schedules

With the weather changing, spring sports are just around the corner. Over the next two weeks, teams will start taking the field for the 2018 seasons. ...

February 27th, 2018 |

Elkin spring sports schedule

The Elkin Buckin’ Elks are gearing up for the 2018 spring sports season, and the schedules have been released. Schedules are subject to change.B...

February 27th, 2018 |

Lady Cardinals take third-round win

RONDA — The East Wilkes Cardinals hosted Chatham Central on Saturday night in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A third round...

February 27th, 2018 |

Walters named to All-ODAC Team

FOREST, Va. — Guilford College’s Lauren Ramsey (Lexington/North Davidson) and Miracle Walters (Elkin/Elkin) earned All-Old Dominion Athlet...

February 27th, 2018 |

Starmount advances in NCHSAA Playoffs

BOONVILLE — In the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A Playoffs, things have started to heat up as teams pick...

February 26th, 2018 |

Elkin girls bring home medals and top awards

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kathryn Jennings and Caroline Cason, both residents of Elkin, lead their team to top honors this past weekend at Washington, ...

February 26th, 2018 |

Tryout dates and coaches announced for State Games

The Powerade State Games are gearing up for the upcoming event, as the tryout dates, coaches and locations have been announced for various sports. The...

February 20th, 2018 |

Lady Cardinals fall in MVAC semifinals

BOONVILLE — After taking down Starmount in the opening round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference tournament, the East Wilkes Lady Cardina...

February 20th, 2018 |

Rams fall in MVAC championship game

BOONVILLE — In the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Championship game, the Starmount Rams hosted Wilkes Central in a game that saw four quart...

February 20th, 2018 |

Lloyd claims individual title as Elks finish sixth at NCHSAA Wrestling Championships

GREENSBORO — Jude Lloyd, Mikey Grubb and Tyjae Townsend led Elkin High School to a sixth-place finish in the 2018 1A North Carolina High School ...

February 20th, 2018 |

Regular season champions awarded

The 2017-2018 regular season champion team for ages 11-13 at the Elkin Rec Center includes, front row, from left, Lydia Teachey, Brooke Moore, Matthew...

February 13th, 2018 |

Lady Cardinals take win over Elkin

The Lady Elks hosted East Wilkes in the last regular season basketball game last week. East Wilkes put together a tough performance as it outscored th...

February 13th, 2018 |

Elkin advance five to State Championship

NEWLAND — With only eight wrestlers participating, the Buckin’ Elk grapplers fared extremely well at the North Carolina High School Athlet...

February 13th, 2018 |

Starmount competes in Wrestling Regionals

NEWLAND — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association held the 1A West Regionals last week in Newland. East Wilkes and Starmount came ou...

February 13th, 2018 |

MVAC basketball tournament results

The first round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference basketball tournament was held on Friday night. Starmount will host the second and third ro...

February 13th, 2018 |

Reid signs with Guilford College

East Wilkes football player, Damien Reid, signs his Letter of Intent to play football at Guilford College starting this fall. At the signing is, front...

February 10th, 2018 |

Elks mush Huskies 48 to 34 on Senior Night

On Senior Night in Carpenter Gymnasium, the Buckin’ Elks put on a show for the wrestling faithful handing the unsuspecting Ashe County Huskies t...

February 9th, 2018 |

East Wilkes nabs first win of the season

It’s been a long time coming for the East Wilkes Cardinals, as they have finally won their first game of the season. The Cardinals travelled to ...

February 9th, 2018 |

Starmount wrestlers compete in State Playoffs

MOUNT AIRY — After a successful regular season, the Starmount Rams wrestling team travelled to Mount Airy on Tuesday night to compete in the fir...

February 7th, 2018 |

Elkin swim team competes in Regional meet

MOORESVILLE — The Elkin High School swim team competed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Regional swim meet on Saturday aft...

February 6th, 2018 |

Starmount takes comeback win over Falcons

BOONVILLE — Wednesday night’s game between the Forbush Falcons and the Starmount Rams was an interesting one. After leading for three quar...

February 6th, 2018 |

Falcons take win over Lady Rams in county rivalry

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams hosted the Forbush Falcons in a cross-county rivalry game last week in Boonville. The Falcons and the Lady Rams h...

February 6th, 2018 |

Elks advance to second round of NCHSAA Dual Team Tournament before bowing to Ironmen

CHERRYVILLE — The Buckin’ Elk grapplers attempted to make the most of their wildcard invitation into the North Carolina High School Athlet...

February 6th, 2018 |

Basketball scores and schedules

Women’s Basketball:Starmount:Nov. 28: Surry Central 53 - Starmount 8Dec. 1: Forbush 78 - Starmount 46Dec. 6: Galax 45 - Starmount 33Dec. 12: Sta...

February 1st, 2018 |

Local sports briefs

Surry Storm to hold tryoutsThe Surry Storm basketball organization is rolling out its spring 2018 season, and tryouts have been scheduled. Surry Storm...

January 31st, 2018 |

MVAC wrestling tournament results

HAYS — The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference held the 2018 conference wrestling match on Saturday at North Wilkes High School. Elkin, East Wil...

January 30th, 2018 |

Cardinals put up 47-29 win over Starmount

BOONVILLE — News broke last week that Starmount had combined its JV and varsity girl’s basketball teams after injuries and illnesses plagu...

January 30th, 2018 |

Rams take MVAC win over Cardinals

BOONVILLE — On Friday night, East Wilkes travelled to Boonville to take on the Starmount Rams. With only a few weeks left in the regular season,...

January 30th, 2018 |

Elkin’s tenacious 10 tread through opposition in MVAC Tournament

HAYS — Ten Buckin’ Elk grapplers boarded Bus #8 in the parking lot of Carpenter Gymnasium at 6:50 a.m. on Saturday. All 10 of these young ...

January 30th, 2018 |

Local sports briefs

Surry Storm to hold tryoutsThe Surry Storm basketball organization is rolling out its spring 2018 season, and tryouts have been scheduled. Surry Storm...

January 24th, 2018 |

Basketball scores and schedules

Women’s Basketball:Starmount:Nov. 28: Surry Central 53 - Starmount 8Dec. 1: Forbush 78 - Starmount 46Dec. 6: Galax 45 - Starmount 33Dec. 12: Sta...

January 24th, 2018 |

Lady Cardinals complete successful fourth-quarter comeback

RONDA — It’s a well known fact that teams should never doubt the East Wilkes Lady Cardinals, and last Tuesday night they proved why.In the...

January 23rd, 2018 |

Small Elkin contingency fares well at Johnson Stamey Mill Town Invitational

CANTON — The Buckin’ Elks journeyed to Canton on Saturday to participate in the rescheduled Johnson Stamey tournament. This event, which w...

January 23rd, 2018 |

East Wilkes falls to Wilkes Central

RONDA — The East Wilkes men’s basketball team has struggled to find a win all season. The Cardinals have fought at every turn, but the fin...

January 23rd, 2018 |

MVAC swim meet sees Elkin take first and second place

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference swim meet was held Saturday afternoon at the Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain. S...

January 23rd, 2018 |

Rams earn MVAC win over Buckin’ Elks

After the winter storm canceled school and athletic events last week, the Buckin’ Elks and Starmount Rams were ready to take the court on Monday...

January 23rd, 2018 |

Lady Elks break losing streak with MVAC win

Coming into Monday night’s game between Elkin and Starmount, both teams were looking for a well-deserved win. The Lady Elks were on a six-game l...

January 23rd, 2018 |

UPDATE: Wildlife Commission postpones public hearing in Elkin

Due to the snow that arrived last week in the region, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has rescheduled a public hearing for Feb. 21 at...

January 23rd, 2018 |

Winter conditions bring changes to athletic events for Friday night

With road conditions still questionable, many of tonight’s sporting events have been rescheduled.The basketball games between Elkin and Starmoun...

January 19th, 2018 |

MVAC wrestling results and standings

Official Mountain Valley Athletic Conference standings as of Jan. 6.Wilkes Central 4-0; 13-15West Wilkes 3-0; 13-1Starmount 2-1; 10-5Ashe County 2-1; ...

January 16th, 2018 |

Wildlife Commission seeks public comment through Feb. 9 on Draft Coyote Management Plan

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking public comment through Feb. 9 on its draft Coyote Management Plan.Comments can be su...

January 16th, 2018 |