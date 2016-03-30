Letter to the editor

To the editor,In this day and age, it is not often that we speak of community coming before self, it is also common knowledge that, as a whole, we loo...

February 21st, 2018 |

To the editor,Loved by AllI was very sad when I heard about Dr. Nabors passing. He was my Doctor at a time in my life when things were not going so we...

December 12th, 2017 |

To the editor,As we shop for Christmas presents for our family and friends, it is important for us to remember to give to the less fortunate. I learne...

November 29th, 2017 |

To the editor,Alumni from the Elkin High School Class of 1967 were recently in town to celebrate our 50th high school reunion. We were pleased to see ...

November 3rd, 2017 |

To the editor,“If it ain’t broke …”What is so broken about Elkin’s traffic situation that regressing from lights to 4-wa...

October 6th, 2017 |

To the editor,Thank you John Boy’sWhether it is a benefit for one of their employees or other members of the community to help with medical bill...

September 29th, 2017 |

To the editor,It astonishes me that the last time our elected officials passed comprehensive tax reform was in 1986. Thirty-one years ago Ronald Reaga...

September 27th, 2017 |

To the editor,In its frenzy to nullify American History, the Left has levelled several Confederate statues. Especially provocative to those who retain...

August 25th, 2017 |

To the editor,Kudos to the town of Elkin Public Works Department for their prompt repair of a water main break in front of our house the week of July ...

July 13th, 2017 |

To the editor,The Liberal-Left has finally convinced many Americans that (a) ‘free’ healthcare is a right, (b) that property in America is...

July 10th, 2017 |

To the editor,Our state legislators are taking a giant stride toward ensuring fair elections in North Carolina through their consideration of House Bi...

July 9th, 2017 |

To the editor,Many thanks for the article. I believe however that the quote by the Mayor and Vicki Whelan made it sound as if I single handedly organi...

July 8th, 2017 |

To the editor,The following is in response to the letter, regarding Elkin cheer registration, that ran Friday, May 26, 2017.I have had the pleasure of...

June 5th, 2017 |

To the editor,I was extremely disturbed Sunday when my daughter told me about an experience she had while registering my six year old granddaughter fo...

May 26th, 2017 |

To the editor,This brief letter appears as a requirement for a story in the local newspaper and is published as a humble and regrettable appeal for co...

May 12th, 2017 |

To the editor,I am writing in response to the 4-26-17 Letter to the Editor, written by Danielle Stanley, NP from the Addiction Recovery Medical Servic...

May 8th, 2017 |

To the editor,Alexander Tyler and Polybius, among others, considered Democracy a temporary state, and believed in historical cycles in which Democracy...

May 3rd, 2017 updated: May 3rd, 2017. |

To the editor,I am writing in response to the recent comments regarding a “methadone clinic” coming to downtown Elkin. I don’t think...

April 26th, 2017 |

To the editor,President Trump’s attempt to reduce Federal funding for the ‘Meals on Wheels’ (MOW) programs has been met with critici...

April 10th, 2017 |

To The Editor,The recent Rev War Days event in Elkin was a sweeping success in many ways for the Wilkes/Surry Chapter of the Overmountain Victory Trai...

April 5th, 2017 |

To the editor,As if a metaphor were needed for Government corruption, maggots have been found at a Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Oklahoma...

December 16th, 2016 |

To the editor,It is again the holiday season, the giving season — and the season for rumors. The one about Santa Claus is true, but many others ...

December 16th, 2016 |

To the editor,Yesterday, Sunday, November 13, I was driving home to western Maryland, from the Charlotte area, after a 5-day visit to see my daughter,...

November 20th, 2016 |

To the editor,The climate of our recent election, with its frequent insults, accusations and name calling, is completely counter to Christ’s mis...

November 11th, 2016 |

To the editor,Hillary champions women’s rights, yet enables the worst serial abuser in political history.Hillary wants us to believe she is read...

November 4th, 2016 |

To the editor,An Effective School Board:An effective school board plays an important role in keeping our schools on track, and setting policies that a...

November 4th, 2016 |

To the editor,While most indicators suggest that the Great Recession is finally over, if you travel to the side streets of Boone or Greensboro, to the...

November 2nd, 2016 |

To The Editor:Of all the many reasons that Donald Trump is unqualified for the position he is running for, perhaps the most compelling is his blatant ...

October 28th, 2016 |

Dear School Board Voters:When someone asks my advice about running for public office, I usually say “anything but school board”. It’...

October 27th, 2016 |

To the editor,Liberal loonism is alive and well in the national, state and local media. As demonstrated by the reaction to an eleven year old conversa...

October 17th, 2016 |

To the editor,Our government is so corrupt they don’t even try to hide it anymore. Hillary has repeatedly lied under oath (perjury), deleted tho...

October 17th, 2016 |

To the editor,If you want to prepare your children for a political career, teach them first of all to lie, loudly and with conviction. Then they shoul...

October 10th, 2016 updated: October 10th, 2016. |

To the editor,When Judy Wolfe died in the early hours of Sept. 8, Jonesville lost its most dynamic leader for the preservation of its history. She was...

September 14th, 2016 updated: September 14th, 2016. |

To the editor,My husband and I live on Old Hwy. 21 not far off of Hwy. 21. On Tuesday, September 6th, sometime after 3 p.m. in the afternoon someone s...

September 14th, 2016 |

To the editor,Our school system once was and should be again about the students and the teachers that walk into those classrooms everyday! It should b...

August 17th, 2016 |

To the editor,I am a 2016 retiree from Elkin City Schools and over the last few years I’ve watched many of our great teachers and employees leav...

July 25th, 2016 |

To the editor,Thank you for the coverage of the Flag Retirement Ceremony at Chatham Park. The event was organized by the local Sons of the American Re...

July 1st, 2016 |

To the editor,“… do you have a cure for a bad case of Weltschmerz accompanied by a serious variety of the Nihilism bug? In my quest for ba...

June 22nd, 2016 |

To the editor,My name is Melody Hayes and I have worked for Elkin Elementary School for many years. In 1997 I was diagnosed with Breast CANcer and the...

June 22nd, 2016 |

To the editor,Dr. Randy Bledsoe will retire on June 30, after serving as Superintendent of Elkin City Schools for seven years. I want to introduce the...

June 17th, 2016 |

To the Editor,The recent resignation of Dr. Randy Bledsoe as Superintendent of Elkin City Schools poses many questions and few answers. Why the sudden...

June 8th, 2016 |

To the editor,As your Sheriff I have the opportunity to witness firsthand the performance of our criminal justice system. Law Enforcement Officers liv...

June 6th, 2016 |

To the editor,Splitting Hairs: The Right or Privilege to Admit and to Attend Elkin City SchoolsA right is a moral or legal entitlement to have or obta...

June 6th, 2016 |

To the Editor,Farewell, Mrs. ThomassonTo the woman who tamed the 3D printer and utilized the Dewey Decimal System with finesse:I recently heard of you...

May 23rd, 2016 |

Editor’s Note: This letter addressed to Elkin City Schools Board of Education member Frank Beals was submitted as a letter to the editor to The ...

May 18th, 2016 updated: May 18th, 2016. |

To the editor,Before Elkin Schools Superintendent, Dr. Randy Bledsoe retires, he needs to address the budget deficit that has occurred during his admi...

May 18th, 2016 |

To the editor,I would like to give you a report on our Staurolite Crystal show in Jonesville on the 8th, 9th and 10th of April, but first I would like...

April 29th, 2016 |

To the Editor,People in our community (and all over the world) partner with Habitat for Humanity to build a place they can call home. These Habitat ho...

April 27th, 2016 |

To the editor,Stopping Common Core and Shrinking the Federal GovernmentSome are attempting to disparage Rep. Virginia Foxx for her support of a recent...

April 4th, 2016 |

To the editor,Do you believe in angels?Friday, February 26, 2016 at 8:00 PM, my husband and I were traveling from Florida to Pennsylvania when our car...

March 30th, 2016 |