Travel inspires appreciation

Bonjour from the bayou!If you have never been, you are certainly missing out.There is a mysterious kind of beauty in the swamps with the Spanish moss ...

March 7th, 2018 |

Stone Mountain News

The Austin Fire Department will have a Bingo supper on Saturday. They will begin serving food at 5 p.m. and Bingo starts at 6 p.m.There will be a hot ...

March 7th, 2018 |

Some facts about life at the drive-in

Here’s a toast to nostalgia. In our modern era with home theaters and movies on demand on smartphones, they’re talking about building a bi...

March 7th, 2018 |

Stone Mountain News

Bobby Trott will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If Stone Mountain State Park is closed due to ba...

February 28th, 2018 |

A front-porch chat with Billy Graham

The world took a pause from its troubles and helped lay to rest Billy Graham, who died last Wednesday at the age of 99. Many wistfully agreed that we ...

February 28th, 2018 |

Exposing kids to real death can instill the value of life

We need to make it a point to allow our children to experience the negative.It is through the negative that we learn to value life.This is the first s...

February 28th, 2018 |

Gathering presents opportunity

Last spring my experience of this community expanded thanks to the Gathering of the Friends of the Mountains-To-Sea Trail. I made quite a few new frie...

February 21st, 2018 |

Stone Mountain News

Bobby Trott will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on March 4 at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If Stone Mountain State Park is closed due to b...

February 21st, 2018 |

Lazy elitists turn up noses at gas pumps

I was driving in Vermont one time and had to stop and fill up. While I pumped, my eye fell upon a little sticker on the gas pump. It said that Vermont...

February 21st, 2018 |

Take action – file or vote

Action, action, we want action!While the cheerleaders may chant that as a way of encouraging the ball team to give the best performance, when it comes...

February 21st, 2018 |

Persistence can lead to revelation during Lent

In Christianity, the Lenten season is the time for renewal.In reflections on the sacrifices of their savior, Christians take the 40 days before the ce...

February 14th, 2018 |

Stone Mountain News

There will be a spaghetti supper at the Traphill Fire Department on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. This will be followed with a silent auction and a cake walk....

February 14th, 2018 |

Time to throw a little cold water

Four young native sons of the hometown came back just long enough to help bury their dead. During two funerals I couldn’t help but look on and w...

February 14th, 2018 |

Revelations reveal vast opportunities

I made a startling discovery this morning.The last year was all about discovering I could not just have a life but a good life without family.I don...

February 7th, 2018 |

Stone Mountain News

There will be a hot dog supper at the BROC Austin Meal Site on Friday at 5 p.m. followed by Bingo at 6 p.m. There will be door prizes and lots of good...

February 7th, 2018 |

It’s been a quiet week in hometown Elkin

“It’s been a quiet week in Lake Wobegon, my hometown.”So goes the most famous line from the most famous radio variety show of our ti...

February 7th, 2018 |

Former Boonville resident, actress, comedian Mamrie Hart publishes second book

Searching for a good read can sometimes be overwhelming, especially if you’re like me and you read a lot already for work. By the time you get d...

January 31st, 2018 |

Stone Mountain News

Bobby Trott will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If the Stone Mountain State Park is closed due t...

January 31st, 2018 |

Reporting on tragedy inspires to aid

When I cover a car accident, I go cringing. The first thing I always want to know is, is everyone OK, immediately followed by how can I help.That may ...

January 31st, 2018 |

If Cam doesn’t dab, the terrorists win

They are armed and dangerous. They can be lurking anywhere. Americans must be on guard and braced for an attack at any time.I’m sounding an alar...

January 31st, 2018 |

Stone Mountain News

Preston Simpson, grandson of Jerry and Evelyn Sidden, was honored and presented with his Eagle Scout Award on Jan. 20.Make plans to support the Traphi...

January 24th, 2018 |

Now is time to make changes for complete health

When I was a kid, “healthy” was the ideal physical state of being, “secure” was a superior financial state of being, and ̶...

January 24th, 2018 |

Oh, stop bellyaching about the cold

No, I didn’t get out and about much during the ice-age Arctic blast and subsequent snowstorm that has everybody talking still. I hibernated. And...

January 24th, 2018 |

Stone Mountain News

Colbey Foster was honored at Old Roaring River Baptist Church last Sunday for being Junior Firefighter of the Year at Traphill Fire Department. Keep u...

January 17th, 2018 |

At least we’re not stinky town, NC

The next time you start throwing off on the hometown, when you find yourself criticizing something or maybe bemoaning that there is nothing to do here...

January 17th, 2018 |

Compliment stirs memories, inspires behaviors

We all have memories of moments when the way we thought about ourselves changed. Most people have had several such experiences with a single individua...

January 17th, 2018 |

Current culture causes chill in popular song

For several years I have been paying attention to the lyrics in the song. I have friends who speak through music so it has always been something I hav...

January 10th, 2018 |

Stone Mountain News

I got the hours wrong last week for the Traphill Branch Library. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 6 p.m.,...

January 10th, 2018 |

Malls: yesterday’s style, yesterday’s news

Those were heady times decades ago, back when the Tri-Counties got our own malls.Bright, shining shopping castles in Mount Airy and Wilkesboro were mo...

January 10th, 2018 |

Stone Mountain News

Adam Collins will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If the Stone Mountain State Park is closed, the...

January 3rd, 2018 |

Celebrating self, service new year

In the next few weeks there will be a multitude of suggestions about ways to improve your life.Hopefully these methods will be more about long-lasting...

January 3rd, 2018 |

Sun rising again on our corner of Italy

“Hey, want to go to Italy this weekend?”My blushing bride many years ago had been with me just long enough to know that I like to tease bu...

January 3rd, 2018 |

Tribune publication change may be hard but will be good

Change is hard, especially when it impacts an entire community.It’s fortunate that the first of the year is a time of expected change. People ta...

December 29th, 2017 |

Stirring the pot in 2017

Did Santa bring you an Elkinopoly board game for Christmas?No? Me neither. Last January on this page I called on them to make a Monopoly game with an ...

December 29th, 2017 |

Stone Mountain News

Adam Collins will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. weather permitting. If Stone Mountain State Park is closed, there wi...

December 26th, 2017 |

A beginning as miraculous as the end

Early-morning sunlight jarred the doctor awake. He had thought that he would not be able to sleep at all, so giddy was he to finally reach the city of...

December 22nd, 2017 |

Christmas memories lead to life as Santa

It’s been a while since I woke up and ran into my parents’ room to jump in the bed and wake them up on Christmas morning.You probably thin...

December 22nd, 2017 |

Stone Mountain News

Congratulations to Kolbey Foster for being named junior firefighter of the year at The Traphill Fire Department. Other awards went to Brian McDaniel a...

December 20th, 2017 |

Turning trash into treasure

One time we boys in the neighborhood here in the hometown got off on a trading kick. Someone got the idea that we needed to do some horse tradin’...

December 18th, 2017 |

‘Canes preview upcoming Panthers agony

No one cares about the Carolina Hurricanes outside of Raleigh. That’s been my observation over the years.But it’s time to start paying som...

December 11th, 2017 |

Acknowledging sorrow during festive season acceptable

Christmas is not always the time of joy. For some people it’s a time of true and great sadness.I think one of the most obvious reasons to have a...

December 8th, 2017 |

Stone Mountain News

There will be a Christmas singing at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Couch Family and Crabgrass will be singing.The Traphill Mas...

December 6th, 2017 |

Welcome to Elkin’s living room

“So, tell me about yourself,” a newfound friend asks.“Well, uh, whaddaya want to know?” you say.“Oh, I don’t know....

December 4th, 2017 |

Misunderstanding with family leads to volunteering at Hospice

My uncle was exceptionally unkind to the kindest woman in the world, my mom, his sister. I was exceptionally unforgiving.He had Lewy body dementia. Th...

November 30th, 2017 |

Stone Mountain News

Little Stone Mountain Baptist Church will have a Hanging of the Green on Saturday at 7 p.m. There will be refreshments afterwards in the fellowship ha...

November 29th, 2017 |

No Christmas cheer in the capital

In this season of peace and goodwill to all men, they had a big fight in the state capital — over the Christmas parade.For 43 years the Raleigh ...

November 27th, 2017 |

Black Friday pinnacle of personality

This is the day I wait for all year. Most people call it Black Friday, but I call it the first day of Christmas.On the first day of Christmas you are ...

November 24th, 2017 |

Stone Mountain News

Little Stone Mountain Baptist Church will have a Hanging of the Green on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. There will be refreshments afterwards in the fellowship hall...

November 22nd, 2017 |

Time for holiday traditions

The holidays are a special time for many. For some larger families, it may be the one time of the year that everyone gets a chance to gather together ...

November 22nd, 2017 |