State
Governor launches ‘Hometown Strong’ to support North Carolina’s rural communities
RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper recently announced Hometown Strong, a new initiative to partner with local governments to support local economies,...
NC Rural Center receives grant to deliver leadership training in North Carolina’s Appalachian Region
RALEIGH — The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded the NC Rural Center a $100,000 grant to increase regional leadership development...
Animal welfare hotline gives North Carolinians new tool to report animal cruelty, AG Cooper says
RALEIGH — North Carolinians now have a new tool to report animal cruelty, Attorney General Roy Cooper announced.“As a pet owner, I underst...