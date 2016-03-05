Governor launches ‘Hometown Strong’ to support North Carolina’s rural communities

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper recently announced Hometown Strong, a new initiative to partner with local governments to support local economies,...

February 11th, 2018 |

NC Rural Center receives grant to deliver leadership training in North Carolina’s Appalachian Region

RALEIGH — The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded the NC Rural Center a $100,000 grant to increase regional leadership development...

February 7th, 2018 |

Animal welfare hotline gives North Carolinians new tool to report animal cruelty, AG Cooper says

RALEIGH — North Carolinians now have a new tool to report animal cruelty, Attorney General Roy Cooper announced.“As a pet owner, I underst...

March 5th, 2016 |