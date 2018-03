Hall announces reelection in new 91st district

KING — N.C. Representative Kyle Hall (R-Stokes) announced his intentions to seek reelection in the newly drawn 91st State House District. As a r...

January 27th, 2018 |

Governor names new judge for Surry and Stokes counties

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced a new judicial appointment for courts serving Surry and Stokes counties.“These appointees wil...

January 26th, 2018 |

Anderson announces candidacy for State Senate

NORTH WILKESBORO — On Jan. 15, Brandon Anderson announced his candidacy for North Carolina State Senate District 45, which includes Wilkes Count...

January 25th, 2018 updated: January 26th, 2018. |

Poindexterrunning forstate office

Saying he wants to see elected leaders who “put people before politics,” a local businessman has announced he will be seeking the Republic...

October 29th, 2017 |

Jonesville seeks to fill vacancy

JONESVILLE — Due to the recent passing of Council Member Judy Wolfe, the Jonesville Town Council is seeking an individual to fill the vacant sea...

October 21st, 2016 |

Children are ‘passion’ for Sullivan

After serving the community as a member of the Elkin Board of Education for four years, Haley Sullivan has decided to run for the east district seat o...

October 14th, 2016 |

Walker wants to be sure Elkin stays a city system

Citing a desire to make sure students’ needs are met, not just academically, but in other ways, too, Judy Walker is running as one of two candid...

October 14th, 2016 |

Brinegar wants to protect tradition of Elkin City Schools

While the chairman of the Elkin Board of Education missed his opportunity to attend Elkin City Schools due to his father’s job and his family...

October 12th, 2016 |

Elkin High graduate running for school board

Years of civic-minded volunteering and working with youth in the community led Jason “Levi” Shore to run as one of three candidates for th...

October 12th, 2016 updated: October 13th, 2016. |

Gaddis running for school board seat

Three candidates are vying for the one city district seat for the Elkin Board of Education on this year’s November ballot, and Joseph Taylor Gad...

October 12th, 2016 |

Candidate forum in Elkin planned; Questions sought from community members

The Tribune, in conjunction with the town of Elkin, is planning a candidate forum and meet-and-greet for Oct. 13, giving members of the community a ch...

October 5th, 2016 updated: October 5th, 2016. |