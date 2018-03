2018 Filing period closed — Filing closes, candidates lined up

Filing closed at noon Wednesday for many political races in the 2018 election cycle, and a number of incumbents and newcomers have opted to run for of...

February 26th, 2018 updated: February 28th, 2018. |

Kirkman sworn in as district court judge

DOBSON — On Jan. 12, Governor Roy Cooper formally announced two new judicial appointments for the North Carolina Court system.He appointed Judge...

February 16th, 2018 |

2018 Filing period open — Three incumbents, newcomer running for three school board seats

Filing for many of the 2018 political races opened Feb. 12 at noon in North Carolina, and a number of candidates took advantage of the first days avai...

February 13th, 2018 updated: February 21st, 2018. |

Hall announces reelection in new 91st district

KING — N.C. Representative Kyle Hall (R-Stokes) announced his intentions to seek reelection in the newly drawn 91st State House District. As a r...

January 27th, 2018 |

Governor names new judge for Surry and Stokes counties

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced a new judicial appointment for courts serving Surry and Stokes counties.“These appointees wil...

January 26th, 2018 |

Anderson announces candidacy for State Senate

NORTH WILKESBORO — On Jan. 15, Brandon Anderson announced his candidacy for North Carolina State Senate District 45, which includes Wilkes Count...

January 25th, 2018 updated: January 26th, 2018. |

Randleman honored by sheriffs’ association

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association (NCSA) has recognized Sen. Shirley Randleman as a 2017 Defender of Public Safety for th...

December 19th, 2017 |

Ballard to face Randleman in primaries

BOONE — North Carolina State Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga) announced her campaign for re-election, setting up a Republican Primary in 2018 wit...

November 24th, 2017 |

Poindexterrunning forstate office

Saying he wants to see elected leaders who “put people before politics,” a local businessman has announced he will be seeking the Republic...

October 29th, 2017 |

Senator Shirley Randleman seeks re-election to NC Senate

State Senator Shirley Randleman (R-Wilkes) announced Monday that she will seek re-election to the North Carolina Senate in 2018 to the new Senate Dist...

October 17th, 2017 |

County Republicans hold convention

The Surry County Republican Party held its annual convention on March 25, and elected a new slate of officers.Mark Jones is chairman, Gayle Norman is ...

April 15th, 2017 |

Democrats elect officers, honor retiring sheriff

DOBSON — Surry County Democrats came together at their Annual Convention on April 1. They elected officers for the 2017-18 term, honored Sheriff...

April 9th, 2017 |

Yadkin Valley Action, District 5 constituents present an open letter to Burr, Tillis, Foxx

On March 21, members of the Yadkin Valley Action citizens group along with other citizens and constituents from the Yadkin Valley of Congressional Dis...

March 28th, 2017 |

Adams to host campaign kickoff event on Saturday

WINSTON-SALEM — Denise D. Adams will officially launch her candidacy for the Fifth Congressional District seat now held by Virginia Foxx at a ki...

March 28th, 2017 |

Councilwoman Denise D. Adams to run for Fifth Congressional District seat in 2018

WINSTON-SALEM — Denise D. Adams, who represents the North Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, will run for the Fifth Congressional District ...

February 9th, 2017 |

Jonesville seeks to fill vacancy

JONESVILLE — Due to the recent passing of Council Member Judy Wolfe, the Jonesville Town Council is seeking an individual to fill the vacant sea...

October 21st, 2016 |

Children are ‘passion’ for Sullivan

After serving the community as a member of the Elkin Board of Education for four years, Haley Sullivan has decided to run for the east district seat o...

October 14th, 2016 |

Walker wants to be sure Elkin stays a city system

Citing a desire to make sure students’ needs are met, not just academically, but in other ways, too, Judy Walker is running as one of two candid...

October 14th, 2016 |

Brinegar wants to protect tradition of Elkin City Schools

While the chairman of the Elkin Board of Education missed his opportunity to attend Elkin City Schools due to his father’s job and his family...

October 12th, 2016 |

Elkin High graduate running for school board

Years of civic-minded volunteering and working with youth in the community led Jason “Levi” Shore to run as one of three candidates for th...

October 12th, 2016 updated: October 13th, 2016. |

Gaddis running for school board seat

Three candidates are vying for the one city district seat for the Elkin Board of Education on this year’s November ballot, and Joseph Taylor Gad...

October 12th, 2016 |

Candidate forum in Elkin planned; Questions sought from community members

The Tribune, in conjunction with the town of Elkin, is planning a candidate forum and meet-and-greet for Oct. 13, giving members of the community a ch...

October 5th, 2016 updated: October 5th, 2016. |

GOP opens Elkin campaign office

The Surry County GOP opened a new office in Elkin for the first time in many years. It is located in the Elkin Antiques and Collectibles Mall at 131 S...

September 16th, 2016 |

Trump galvanizes party faithful at convention

It was the culmination of four days of fantastic spectacle and charged rhetoric. In front of a frenzied crowd of delegates and alternates from every U...

July 22nd, 2016 |

Filing open for June Primary

RALEIGH — Filing is open for candidates seeking nomination to the U.S. House of Representatives under new district lines still awaiting approval...

March 22nd, 2016 |

Council members elected in Jonesville

JONESVILLE — Two incumbents and a newcomer have been elected to serve on the Jonesville Town Council following Tuesday’s Election Day, wit...

November 4th, 2015 updated: November 6th, 2015. |

Ballots cast in Jonesville race

Jonesville’s Chief Judge Lou Finney assists David Billings with casting his ballot Tuesday during the Jonesville elections held at the Yadkin Va...

November 3rd, 2015 |

Jonesville candidates respond to questions

Staff ReportJONESVILLE — Tuesday voters in the four municipalities in Yadkin County will visit their polling places to select who the decision m...

October 30th, 2015 |