Education
Construction Students Give Back
Construction Management students taking carpentry at Surry Community College received more than a lesson on furniture design and assembly during a rec...
Elkin January Students of the Month named
Elkin Elementary School January Students of the Month (Courage) are: Sarah Beshears, Sahara Longmire, Nathan Ramos, Cameron Dewitt, Beth Brooks, Payto...
HPU announces dean’s list recipients
HIGH POINT — High Point University announces the students who qualified for the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester by maintaining a 3....
Elkin City Schools recognized
School public relations professionals across the state were honored today for the products of their craft during the North Carolina School Public Rela...
SCC machining technology receives $3,000 grant
DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Computer-Integrated Machining program recently received a $3,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation.Ge...
Surry announces honors lists for fall 2017
DOBSON — Surry Community College announces the fall semester 2017 president’s list and dean’s list.Students qualifying for the presi...
Dobson holds blood drive
The Dobson Elementary School Student Council sponsored a blood drive through the American Red Cross on Jan. 25. Student council sponsor, Christal Free...
Fishback named to dean’s list at Kennesaw
KENNESAW, Ga. — Rachel Fishback of Elkin was named to Kennesaw State University’s dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester.Students na...
Walker named to The Citadel’s fall 2017 dean’s list
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Camille Walker of Elkin was named to The Citadel’s dean’s list for their academic achievements during the 2017 fa...
Fourteen graduate from Surry Basic Law Enforcement
DOBSON — Fourteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program.The program graduation...
Appalachian State University announces fall 2017 honors and degrees awarded
BOONE — Appalachian State University has released the dean’s and chancellor’s lists for the fall 2017 semester as well as the list o...
Explore N.C. geology in new Surry CC course
DOBSON — Surry Community College will offer a new, two-part personal enrichment course focused on the geology of North Carolina starting in Febr...
SCC truck driver training orientation to be held Feb. 28
DOBSON — Surry Community College will soon be starting a new session of classes for people wanting to start a career in truck driving. Orientati...
Surry Community achieves 96 percent NCLEX pass rate
DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program recently achieved an outstanding three-year average National Cou...
Search for missing antler continues
Where is the Elk antler? This is a question that has been on the mind of many students at Elkin High School lately.The antler from the Elk statue at t...
EHS needs more drama
Although high school life often has too much social drama, several Elkin High School students would like to see more theater drama such as a school pl...
Christmas spirit needed year-round at local charities
During Christmas time, people tend to get into the spirit of giving. Something about the holiday season tends to get people in a more generous spirit....
Students honored by DAR
The Jonathan Hunt Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a tea at Parkwood Assisted Living in Elkin recently to honor the good citiz...
Rockford announces honor roll
DOBSON — Rockford Elementary School has announced its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2017-18 school year.Third Grade A — Carter ...
Elkin Elementary honor roll announced
Elkin Elementary School has announced its honor roll for the first semester of the 2017-18 school year.Third Grade A — Molly Adams, Ethan Baugue...
Gardner-Webb University announces honor roll recipient
BOILING SPRINGS — Alyson Sprinkle Snow of Elkin was named to the Gardner-Webb University honor roll for the 2017 fall semester. Snow is a junior...
Local students named to fall 2017 dean’s list at Mars Hill University
MARS HILL — Mars Hill University recognized 361 students named on the honor roll of the academic dean at the end of the fall 2017 semester. To q...
Rockford students shoot for the win
Rockford Elementary School announced its Hoop Shoot winners for the Elk Hoop Shoot at Reeves Community Center recently. They are, from left, Brayden S...
Durham graduates from Mars Hill University
MARS HILL — Madison LeeAnn Durham of Elkin graduated Dec. 15, 2017, from Mars Hill University. She received a BSW in social work.Graduation is a...
Mountain Park Students of Month named
Mountain Park Elementary School December Students of the Month, with the character trait of kindness, are, back row, from left, Lesly SotoRamirez, Eas...
Elkin JROTC has busy fall
EHS 2017 drill meetOn Oct. 7, Elkin High School JROTC hosted its first drill meet of the semester. The meet drew the attendance of more than six schoo...
Graduation projects offer opportunities for growth
The North Carolina Graduation Project, or senior project, has been part of school systems since it was first developed in 1986. It has gone through va...
EHS students see favoritism differently
Favoritism is often a problem in schools. Students can feel mistreated or downgraded when they are treated differently or see other students treated d...
Student athletes challenged by homework demands
Transitioning to high school can be tough, but attempting to remain active in sports as well as taking strong academic courses can be particularly cha...
Student spread cheer through cards
Christmas is the perfect time to spread cheer, and Elkin High School freshman Victoria Jolly decided it was the perfect time to spread some holiday ch...
EHS swim team coaches make the difference
The Elkin High School swim team is coached by Oz Prim and Lakan Dobson. Prim has been coaching the swim team for more than 40 years. Dobson is new to ...
EHS students raise funds for Stone’s Throw Ministries
Melva Edmisten’s students were recently part of a service project to raise funds for Stone’s Throw Ministries. Stone’s Throw Ministr...
Fundraisers make music at EHS
Arts programs across the nation are facing tough economic times, even though the recession is supposed to be behind the country. The Elkin High School...
EHS students collect food for needy
Charitable giving is important year-round, and like many others, students at Elkin High School thought the Christmas season would be a great time to h...
Fall 2017 president’s list and dean’s list recipients announced
BANNER ELK — Of the 921 students enrolled in the fall 2017 semester at Lees-McRae College, 475 students — over half of enrolled students a...
Elkin names Students of the Month
Elkin Elementary School December Students of the Month (Fairness) are: Faith Huff, Abby Parker, Lily Medina, Mariela Zuniga, Chloe Witherspoon, Marla ...
The heart and soul of Yadkin basketball
Everyone knows that when our community thinks of Starmount vs. Forbush, we always refer to the Unifi Bowl, yet what happens after that adrenaline-pump...
SHS Senior Night 2017 held
At Starmount High School, senior night is used as a way for the graduating class to recollect their memories and enjoy their last football game as a s...
The Starmount angels
It’s December, meaning it’s that most wonderful time of year again, Christmas time. People are rummaging around to find the perfect gift w...
What Christmas Means to me
Elkin Elementary SchoolSecond GradeKristy Simmons’ classSeydi A.Christmas means happiness. People come and eat dinner with me. We open presents....
Jonesville resident named to Berea College dean’s list
BEREA, Ky. — Daisy Sullivan resident of Jonesville has been named to fall 2017 dean’s list at Berea College. A student is named to the dea...
What Christmas means to me
C.B. Eller Elementary School Second Grade Krystal Myers’ class What Christmas means to me is spending time with my family and celebrating Jesus&...
What Christmas means to me
Elkin Elementary SchoolFirst GradeVanessa Baker’s classWesley OakesChristmas is about Jesus’ birthday. It is also about family. Christmas ...
Ronda-Clingman Elementary SchoolThird gradeTracie Walker’s classI like Christmas because it is about when Jesus was born. Me and my family go to...
Computer, technology classes starting in January in Surry, Yadkin counties
DOBSON — Several computer and technology classes will be starting soon at various Surry Community College locations throughout Surry and Yadkin ...
Jonesville Elementary SchoolFirst GradeLeigh Freed’s classTo me Christmas means opening presents with my family. Santa and mama put presents und...
SCC’s technology services division donates toys, canned goods
DOBSON — The holiday season is often synonymous with a time for giving, and at Surry Community College, the spirit of generosity is thriving.Stu...
SCC Machining Club buys five children Christmas gifts
DOBSON — The Surry Community College Machining Club is making Christmas a little brighter for five area children.The club is composed of student...
SCC nurse aide students celebrate completion of classes
DOBSON — Surry Community College Nurse Aide students have completed recent classes in December.SCC offers Nurse Aide Level I and II certificatio...
SCC medical assisting grads recognized by WFBMC
DOBSON — Two graduates of Surry Community College’s Medical Assisting program were recently recognized by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Cent...