Construction Students Give Back

Construction Management students taking carpentry at Surry Community College received more than a lesson on furniture design and assembly during a rec...

March 9th, 2018 |

Elkin January Students of the Month named

Elkin Elementary School January Students of the Month (Courage) are: Sarah Beshears, Sahara Longmire, Nathan Ramos, Cameron Dewitt, Beth Brooks, Payto...

February 20th, 2018 |

HPU announces dean’s list recipients

HIGH POINT — High Point University announces the students who qualified for the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester by maintaining a 3....

February 20th, 2018 |

Elkin City Schools recognized

School public relations professionals across the state were honored today for the products of their craft during the North Carolina School Public Rela...

February 20th, 2018 |

SCC machining technology receives $3,000 grant

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Computer-Integrated Machining program recently received a $3,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation.Ge...

February 19th, 2018 |

Surry announces honors lists for fall 2017

DOBSON — Surry Community College announces the fall semester 2017 president’s list and dean’s list.Students qualifying for the presi...

February 19th, 2018 |

Dobson holds blood drive

The Dobson Elementary School Student Council sponsored a blood drive through the American Red Cross on Jan. 25. Student council sponsor, Christal Free...

February 18th, 2018 |

Fishback named to dean’s list at Kennesaw

KENNESAW, Ga. — Rachel Fishback of Elkin was named to Kennesaw State University’s dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester.Students na...

February 16th, 2018 |

Walker named to The Citadel’s fall 2017 dean’s list

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Camille Walker of Elkin was named to The Citadel’s dean’s list for their academic achievements during the 2017 fa...

February 15th, 2018 |

Fourteen graduate from Surry Basic Law Enforcement

DOBSON — Fourteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program.The program graduation...

February 15th, 2018 |

Appalachian State University announces fall 2017 honors and degrees awarded

BOONE — Appalachian State University has released the dean’s and chancellor’s lists for the fall 2017 semester as well as the list o...

February 13th, 2018 |

Explore N.C. geology in new Surry CC course

DOBSON — Surry Community College will offer a new, two-part personal enrichment course focused on the geology of North Carolina starting in Febr...

February 10th, 2018 |

SCC truck driver training orientation to be held Feb. 28

DOBSON — Surry Community College will soon be starting a new session of classes for people wanting to start a career in truck driving. Orientati...

February 9th, 2018 |

Surry Community achieves 96 percent NCLEX pass rate

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program recently achieved an outstanding three-year average National Cou...

February 7th, 2018 |

Search for missing antler continues

Where is the Elk antler? This is a question that has been on the mind of many students at Elkin High School lately.The antler from the Elk statue at t...

February 7th, 2018 |

EHS needs more drama

Although high school life often has too much social drama, several Elkin High School students would like to see more theater drama such as a school pl...

February 7th, 2018 |

Christmas spirit needed year-round at local charities

During Christmas time, people tend to get into the spirit of giving. Something about the holiday season tends to get people in a more generous spirit....

February 7th, 2018 |

Students honored by DAR

The Jonathan Hunt Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a tea at Parkwood Assisted Living in Elkin recently to honor the good citiz...

February 2nd, 2018 |

Rockford announces honor roll

DOBSON — Rockford Elementary School has announced its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2017-18 school year.Third Grade A — Carter ...

February 1st, 2018 |

Elkin Elementary honor roll announced

Elkin Elementary School has announced its honor roll for the first semester of the 2017-18 school year.Third Grade A — Molly Adams, Ethan Baugue...

January 29th, 2018 |

Gardner-Webb University announces honor roll recipient

BOILING SPRINGS — Alyson Sprinkle Snow of Elkin was named to the Gardner-Webb University honor roll for the 2017 fall semester. Snow is a junior...

January 27th, 2018 |

Local students named to fall 2017 dean’s list at Mars Hill University

MARS HILL — Mars Hill University recognized 361 students named on the honor roll of the academic dean at the end of the fall 2017 semester. To q...

January 19th, 2018 |

Rockford students shoot for the win

Rockford Elementary School announced its Hoop Shoot winners for the Elk Hoop Shoot at Reeves Community Center recently. They are, from left, Brayden S...

January 18th, 2018 |

Durham graduates from Mars Hill University

MARS HILL — Madison LeeAnn Durham of Elkin graduated Dec. 15, 2017, from Mars Hill University. She received a BSW in social work.Graduation is a...

January 17th, 2018 |

Mountain Park Students of Month named

Mountain Park Elementary School December Students of the Month, with the character trait of kindness, are, back row, from left, Lesly SotoRamirez, Eas...

January 17th, 2018 |

Elkin JROTC has busy fall

EHS 2017 drill meetOn Oct. 7, Elkin High School JROTC hosted its first drill meet of the semester. The meet drew the attendance of more than six schoo...

January 17th, 2018 |

Graduation projects offer opportunities for growth

The North Carolina Graduation Project, or senior project, has been part of school systems since it was first developed in 1986. It has gone through va...

January 17th, 2018 |

EHS students see favoritism differently

Favoritism is often a problem in schools. Students can feel mistreated or downgraded when they are treated differently or see other students treated d...

January 17th, 2018 |

Student athletes challenged by homework demands

Transitioning to high school can be tough, but attempting to remain active in sports as well as taking strong academic courses can be particularly cha...

January 17th, 2018 |

Student spread cheer through cards

Christmas is the perfect time to spread cheer, and Elkin High School freshman Victoria Jolly decided it was the perfect time to spread some holiday ch...

January 17th, 2018 |

EHS swim team coaches make the difference

The Elkin High School swim team is coached by Oz Prim and Lakan Dobson. Prim has been coaching the swim team for more than 40 years. Dobson is new to ...

January 17th, 2018 |

EHS students raise funds for Stone’s Throw Ministries

Melva Edmisten’s students were recently part of a service project to raise funds for Stone’s Throw Ministries. Stone’s Throw Ministr...

January 17th, 2018 |

Fundraisers make music at EHS

Arts programs across the nation are facing tough economic times, even though the recession is supposed to be behind the country. The Elkin High School...

January 17th, 2018 |

EHS students collect food for needy

Charitable giving is important year-round, and like many others, students at Elkin High School thought the Christmas season would be a great time to h...

January 17th, 2018 |

Fall 2017 president’s list and dean’s list recipients announced

BANNER ELK — Of the 921 students enrolled in the fall 2017 semester at Lees-McRae College, 475 students — over half of enrolled students a...

January 16th, 2018 |

Elkin names Students of the Month

Elkin Elementary School December Students of the Month (Fairness) are: Faith Huff, Abby Parker, Lily Medina, Mariela Zuniga, Chloe Witherspoon, Marla ...

January 15th, 2018 |

The heart and soul of Yadkin basketball

Everyone knows that when our community thinks of Starmount vs. Forbush, we always refer to the Unifi Bowl, yet what happens after that adrenaline-pump...

December 27th, 2017 |

SHS Senior Night 2017 held

At Starmount High School, senior night is used as a way for the graduating class to recollect their memories and enjoy their last football game as a s...

December 27th, 2017 |

The Starmount angels

It’s December, meaning it’s that most wonderful time of year again, Christmas time. People are rummaging around to find the perfect gift w...

December 27th, 2017 |

What Christmas Means to me

Elkin Elementary SchoolSecond GradeKristy Simmons’ classSeydi A.Christmas means happiness. People come and eat dinner with me. We open presents....

December 26th, 2017 |

Jonesville resident named to Berea College dean’s list

BEREA, Ky. — Daisy Sullivan resident of Jonesville has been named to fall 2017 dean’s list at Berea College. A student is named to the dea...

December 26th, 2017 |

What Christmas means to me

C.B. Eller Elementary School Second Grade Krystal Myers’ class What Christmas means to me is spending time with my family and celebrating Jesus&...

December 22nd, 2017 |

What Christmas means to me

Elkin Elementary SchoolFirst GradeVanessa Baker’s classWesley OakesChristmas is about Jesus’ birthday. It is also about family. Christmas ...

December 22nd, 2017 |

Ronda-Clingman Elementary SchoolThird gradeTracie Walker’s classI like Christmas because it is about when Jesus was born. Me and my family go to...

December 22nd, 2017 |

Computer, technology classes starting in January in Surry, Yadkin counties

DOBSON — Several computer and technology classes will be starting soon at various Surry Community College locations throughout Surry and Yadkin ...

December 22nd, 2017 |

Jonesville Elementary SchoolFirst GradeLeigh Freed’s classTo me Christmas means opening presents with my family. Santa and mama put presents und...

December 22nd, 2017 |

SCC’s technology services division donates toys, canned goods

DOBSON — The holiday season is often synonymous with a time for giving, and at Surry Community College, the spirit of generosity is thriving.Stu...

December 21st, 2017 |

SCC Machining Club buys five children Christmas gifts

DOBSON — The Surry Community College Machining Club is making Christmas a little brighter for five area children.The club is composed of student...

December 21st, 2017 |

SCC nurse aide students celebrate completion of classes

DOBSON — Surry Community College Nurse Aide students have completed recent classes in December.SCC offers Nurse Aide Level I and II certificatio...

December 20th, 2017 |

SCC medical assisting grads recognized by WFBMC

DOBSON — Two graduates of Surry Community College’s Medical Assisting program were recently recognized by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Cent...

December 20th, 2017 |