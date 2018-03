First Community Bancshares, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year 2017 results and quarterly dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va. — First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) reported its unaudited results of operations and o...

February 12th, 2018 |

Free SBC seminars announced for February

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in February at various locations in S...

February 7th, 2018 |

Stevensons receive awards

Hilda Stevenson, certified site manager, and Karl Stevenson, maintenance caretaker, of Collinswood Apartments and Woodrun Apartments in Elkin were rec...

January 26th, 2018 |

Prism hosts local food drive for Foothills Pantry

For the week of Nov. 13 to 17, Prism is hosting a food drive at their corporate offices in downtown Elkin. Prism will be accepting donations from the ...

November 14th, 2017 |

Yadkin Valley Winter Wine Passport program adds breweries

For the eighth straight winter, wine passports allow folks to sample their way through the Yadkin Valley at Surry County wineries. And for the first t...

November 12th, 2017 |

Edward Jones reaches $1 trillion in assets under care

Financial advisor Barry Revis announced that Edward Jones has reached $1 trillion in assets under care (AUC). The milestone cements Edward Jones’...

November 12th, 2017 |

Prism, WellCare team up to give back

Prism’s Managed Care Services department visited Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 25-26 to make a donation to Helping Mamas, a non-profit organization ...

November 11th, 2017 |

LifeStore Financial Group reports earnings increase for year

WEST JEFFERSON — LifeStore Financial Group (LSFG), the holding company for LifeStore Bank and LifeStore Insurance Services, Inc., recently repor...

November 4th, 2017 |

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital receives eighth consecutive “A” for patient safety in fall 2017 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care ratings organization, released earlier this week the most recent Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades....

November 3rd, 2017 |

Prism hosts Ebenezer Children’s Home for Halloween parade

On Oct. 19, Prism hosted Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home for an afternoon at their corporate offices. Prism’s MPCT Corporate Connection...

October 30th, 2017 updated: October 30th, 2017. |

Surrey Bancorp reports third quarter net income

MOUNT AIRY — Surrey Bancorp, (Pink Sheets: SRYB), the holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust, reported earnings for the third quarter of 20...

October 24th, 2017 |

Carolina West Wireless offers mobile health solution to its customers

WILKESBORO — Carolina West Wireless, a wireless carrier in western North Carolina, has announced that it has launched offer a Mobile Health Solu...

October 21st, 2017 |

Free SBC seminars announced for October

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in October at various locations in Su...

October 9th, 2017 |

Bledsoe joins Kennedy Land & Homes

Retired Elkin City Schools superintendent, Dr. Randy Bledsoe, is embarking on a new career path, recently earning his North Carolina Real Estate licen...

September 12th, 2017 |

Local attorney honored for client satisfaction

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of North Carolina’s Family Law Attorney James D. Gille...

August 21st, 2017 |

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital’s Powe named to 100 ‘CIOs to Know’ list

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Chief Information Officer Lee Powe has been named one of the top 100 Community Hospital Chief Information Officers to k...

August 20th, 2017 |

Free SBC seminars announced for August

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in August at various locations in Sur...

August 14th, 2017 |

Surry Small Business Center offering new online series

DOBSON — The Small Business Center (SBC) at Surry Community College is now offering a new online, on demand series for entrepreneurs and aspirin...

August 12th, 2017 |

Surrey Bancorp reports second quarter net income of $962,480

MOUNT AIRY — Surrey Bancorp (the “Company”), (Pink Sheets: SRYB), the holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust, recently reported...

July 30th, 2017 |

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital named 2017 Most Wired

For the third consecutive year, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has earned Most Wired status as one of the nation’s health leaders in information...

July 21st, 2017 |

Elk Outdoors open for business

Years of family fun have turned into a business for Matthew Kennedy, owner of Elk Outdoors, which recently opened in Elkin.Located at 198 Brookfall Da...

July 19th, 2017 |

WorkForce Unlimited named first for Best Places to Work

MOUNT AIRY — WorkForce Unlimited, a locally owned full-service employment firm, won first Place Best Places to Work in the 50-149 Employee Categ...

July 18th, 2017 |

North Wilkesboro, Wake Forest Baptist announce completion of agreement to lease Wilkes Regional Medical Center

NORTH WILKESBORO — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center welcomed Wilkes Medical Center into its family of hospitals Saturday, as the Board of Comm...

July 3rd, 2017 |

Retired trooper, Dan Kiger, teaches driver’s education to save teen’s lives

After decades spent having to inform parents of the deaths of their children to car crashes, State Road resident Dan Kiger has dedicated himself to te...

June 9th, 2017 |

Local business owner meets with legislators

Rid-A-Bug VP/GM Marty Roberts of Hamptonville recently met with Pest Professionals from all across the state to discuss issues affecting the industry....

June 5th, 2017 |

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital receives Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plu...

May 26th, 2017 |

Agency gets new home, new fleet

Yadkin Valley Home Health’s staff recently relocated to a newly refurbished office beside Hugh Chatham Urgent Care-Jonesville. On May 10, the st...

May 17th, 2017 |

Carolina West Wireless announces successful results in FCC low band spectrum auction

WILKESBORO — Carolina West Wireless, the premier wireless carrier in western North Carolina, successfully participated in the recent Federal Com...

May 16th, 2017 |

Farm Bureau Insurance Companies honor local agent

Johnny W. Groce, Yadkin County agent for North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, was named 14th among the Top 75 Agents for 2016, by Stev...

May 7th, 2017 |

Surrey Bancorp reports first quarter net income of $947,725

MOUNT AIRY — Surrey Bancorp (the “Company”) (Pink Sheets: SRYB), the holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust (the “Bank...

May 3rd, 2017 |

Farm Bureau Insurance Companies honor local agent

MOUNT AIRY — Tim Hamlin, Surry County agent for North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, was named among the Top 75 Agents for 2016,...

May 2nd, 2017 |

Free SBC seminars announced for May

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in May at various locations in Surry ...

May 1st, 2017 |

Savor NC wine, craft beer, barbecue at Budbreak Festival in Mount Airy, May 6

MOUNT AIRY — A selection of North Carolina’s premier wineries and breweries will line Mount Airy’s Main Street on Saturday for the e...

May 1st, 2017 |

Local business community welcomes RE/MAX Impact Realty

NORTH WILKESBORO — Business owner James Foster has opened a new real estate brokerage in the Wilkes County area. RE/MAX Impact Realty is the onl...

April 20th, 2017 |

The power of investing

A small grant from the Winston Salem Foundation to Kids Count Pediatrics in Elkin helped the office transform its clinic and the way it implements Rea...

April 16th, 2017 |

Free SBC seminars announced for April

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in April at various locations in Surr...

April 4th, 2017 |

Country Creamery ice cream scheduled to open for season

Country Creamery on North Bridge Street will open for the season on Saturday. The hours will be Friday and Saturday noon to 9 p.m. and 1 to 9 p.m. on ...

March 30th, 2017 |

Commissioner appointed to credit union’s Northern Mountain Advisory Council

RALEIGH — Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU) announced the addition of Surry County Commissioner Larry Phillips to its Northern Mount...

March 28th, 2017 |

Greystone joins forces with LifeStore Insurance

Greystone Insurance has joined forces with LifeStore Insurance, which is part of LifeStore Financial Group.“We are very excited to add Greystone...

March 28th, 2017 |

Surrey Bank CEO represents the American Bankers Association at House Subcommittee Hearing on SBA

MOUNT AIRY — Ted Ashby, president and CEO of Surrey Bank & Trust in Mount Airy, was selected by the American Bankers Association to represen...

March 22nd, 2017 |

Hannah Davis becomes new executive director at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation

On Thursday, Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation and the community of Elkin welcomed Hannah Davis as the new executive director.Originally from Laurinb...

March 21st, 2017 |

FCA US announces Empire Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram as Customer First Award for Excellence Winner

NORTH WILKESBORO — FCA US LLC announced that Empire Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is one of 387 Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and FIAT dealerships have e...

March 20th, 2017 |

Kenan Fellows Program partners with USDA and local Farm Bureaus to lead innovation in agricultural education

RALEIGH — The Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership at N.C. State University is partnering with the USDA, N.C. State’s College of A...

March 13th, 2017 |

Surry Farm Bureau awarded

Surry County Farm Bureau was presented the President’s Award for sales recognition. David Haynes, president of Surry County Farm Bureau, accepte...

March 9th, 2017 |

Surrey Bancorp reports 2016 Earnings of $3,596,628

MOUNT AIRY — Surrey Bancorp (the “Company”, Pink Sheets: SRYB), the holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust, reported earnings f...

March 7th, 2017 |

Wilkes County named ACT Certified Work Ready Community

Wilkes County was recently certified as the 21st county in N.C. to be named an ACT Certified Work Ready Community (CWRC). The Wilkes Economic Developm...

February 26th, 2017 |

Elkin store manager honored by company

SALISBURY — Food Lion has named five store managers as divisional award winners, making them eligible for its prestigious Ralph W. Ketner Store ...

February 16th, 2017 |

Surrey Bancorp announces stock repurchase program

MOUNT AIRY — Surrey Bancorp (Pink Sheets: SRYB) (the “Company”) announced that the company’s Board of Directors has authorized...

February 13th, 2017 |

Free SBC seminars announced for February

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in February at various locations in S...

February 3rd, 2017 |