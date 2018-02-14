Change your clock, change your battery

RALEIGH — As daylight saving time approaches, N.C. Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey wants to remind all North Carolinia...

March 9th, 2018 |

Combined contracts creating six new spans

NORTH WILKESBORO — The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded two contracts to replace a total of six bridges in eastern mountain countie...

March 9th, 2018 |

Construction Students Give Back

Construction Management students taking carpentry at Surry Community College received more than a lesson on furniture design and assembly during a rec...

March 9th, 2018 |

Community and Church Calendar

Send events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.Now - March 23• Elkin Elementary School is hosting...

March 7th, 2018 |

Elkin High School students get a close look at advanced manufacturing

Career and technical education students at Elkin High School didn’t know exactly what they were getting into when they loaded on a big white act...

March 7th, 2018 |

Successes recognized in Elkin schools

Dozens of students and several teachers were recognized for their success during the recent February meeting of the Elkin City Schools Board of Educat...

March 7th, 2018 |

Strategic plan to guide Elkin’s future

While many new activities like food truck days and live music events have come out of the Explore Elkin initiative, one key item that has sprung from ...

March 6th, 2018 |

Democratic 5th Congressional District candidates share opinions on the issues facing voters, the community

One candidate for the Fifth Congressional District said she wants to see the minimum wage increased to $15 an hour, while the other Democratic candida...

March 6th, 2018 |

Elkin City Schools teachers, administrators can now vet digital resources

How do teachers know that programs they are using to educate students are successful? How do they track data to ensure they are employing and funding ...

March 6th, 2018 updated: March 6th, 2018. |

Area students meet the robots at SCC

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing Day on Friday brought in 350 students from area schools to get information about...

March 6th, 2018 |

County discusses school safety, officers

DOBSON — School safety has been a hot topic over the past month and came up during county officials’ recent retreat.Commissioner Larry Phi...

March 5th, 2018 |

No injuries in rollover Sunday at Walmart

No injuries were reported in a wreck on CC Camp Road in front of the eastern entrance to Walmart Sunday afternoon, despite one vehicle rolling over.Th...

March 5th, 2018 |

Community and Church Calendar

Send events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.March 1-31• Registration for the Yadkin Valley Sen...

February 28th, 2018 |

Elkin continues to beef up safety at schools

Staff and administrators with Elkin City Schools continue to increase safety measures at the system’s three schools, with an update on that prog...

February 27th, 2018 |

Students raise funds after fire

After a Wilkes County family lost its home in a devastating fire, children from East Wilkes Middle School decided to actively express their concern fo...

February 27th, 2018 |

Strangers to Neighbors — recognizing ways for Elkin to be more welcoming

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series on the new Strangers to Neighbors movement in Elkin and its first gathering, which was he...

February 27th, 2018 |

Jonesville Town Council meeting early

JONESVILLE — The March meeting of the Jonesville Town Council will be held one week early.According to Finance Director Wendy Thompson, the meet...

February 27th, 2018 |

VIDEO: Return of ordinances fill Ronda meeting with animosity

RONDA — Foul language and fouler moods caused an unexpected break to be called during the February meeting of the Ronda Board of Commissioners.M...

February 26th, 2018 |

VIDEO: Friends of the Mountains-To-Sea Trail conference to return to Elkin in March

The Gathering of the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail will return to Elkin on March 23-25. Expected to bring about 300 people to the area, the fr...

February 26th, 2018 |

HCMH Foundation scholarship approaches first applicant deadline

Students interested in pursuing education in the medical field are reminded to submit applications for the Hugh Chatham Memorial Foundation Scholarshi...

February 26th, 2018 |

2018 Filing period closed — Filing closes, candidates lined up

Filing closed at noon Wednesday for many political races in the 2018 election cycle, and a number of incumbents and newcomers have opted to run for of...

February 26th, 2018 updated: February 28th, 2018. |

Family-friendly pro wrestling returns to Yadkinville for live TV taping

The Elkin Athletic Association is bringing AML Wrestling back to Yadkinville Elementary School for the third consecutive year. This event is a family-...

February 22nd, 2018 |

Girl Scouts serve on smaller scale

Although the Boy Scouts often receive attention for large and very visible projects, the Girl Scouts often serve in quieter but just as important ways...

February 22nd, 2018 |

Foothills Theatre presents ‘Maybe Baby It’s You’ this weekend

ELKIN — Foothills Theatre will host its annual dessert theater production Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.This year’s pr...

February 21st, 2018 updated: February 23rd, 2018. |

Vera’s Community Garden in Elkin has several open raised-bed gardens available for the spring growing season

The weather may be cool and damp, and even frosty between now and spring, when people typically think about fresh plants and produce breaking through ...

February 21st, 2018 |

Community and Church Calendar

Submission guidelines for calendar events: One-time events may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the ...

February 21st, 2018 |

Elkin and Jonesville leaders hope tourism conflict over trademark leads to togetherness

Trademarked phrase, “Heart of the Yadkin Valley,” which is on the town of Jonesville’s seal and has previously been owned by the tow...

February 21st, 2018 |

From strangers to neighbors: Elkin group brings American, immigrant communities together

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series on the new Strangers to Neighbors movement in Elkin and its first gathering, which was hel...

February 20th, 2018 |

Elkin January Students of the Month named

Elkin Elementary School January Students of the Month (Courage) are: Sarah Beshears, Sahara Longmire, Nathan Ramos, Cameron Dewitt, Beth Brooks, Payto...

February 20th, 2018 |

New program raising funds for cardiac, pulmonary rehab

Each year, nationally attention is brought to the issue of heart health through a Wear Red Day campaign. Locally, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital staff...

February 20th, 2018 |

Food Lion generosity enhances Tri-C Ministries move

Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministries Director Heather Macy bared her gratitude for the assistance given by Food Lion as the nonprofit prepares to mo...

February 20th, 2018 |

HPU announces dean’s list recipients

HIGH POINT — High Point University announces the students who qualified for the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester by maintaining a 3....

February 20th, 2018 |

Elkin City Schools recognized

School public relations professionals across the state were honored today for the products of their craft during the North Carolina School Public Rela...

February 20th, 2018 |

Surry County Commissioner Buck Golding retires

DOBSON — Three seats are up for grabs this fall for the Surry County Board of Commissioners, but the first change started Monday night when a lo...

February 20th, 2018 |

Victims of Monday night wreck on CC Camp Road identified

Two men, one from Elkin and one from North Wilkesboro, died after their vehicle wrecked with a tractor-trailer on CC Camp Road at its interchange with...

February 19th, 2018 updated: February 21st, 2018. |

SCC machining technology receives $3,000 grant

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Computer-Integrated Machining program recently received a $3,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation.Ge...

February 19th, 2018 |

Surry announces honors lists for fall 2017

DOBSON — Surry Community College announces the fall semester 2017 president’s list and dean’s list.Students qualifying for the presi...

February 19th, 2018 |

Tractor-trailer fire backs up traffic on I-77 South near Jonesville

JONESVILLE — A tractor-trailer fire in the southbound lane of I-77 near the 79-mile marker just south of the Center Road overpass is causing tra...

February 19th, 2018 updated: February 19th, 2018. |

Jonesville police officers promoted during commissioners meeting

JONESVILLE — While members of the Arlington Fire Department were covering a call, members of the Jonesville Police Department were receiving har...

February 18th, 2018 |

Dobson holds blood drive

The Dobson Elementary School Student Council sponsored a blood drive through the American Red Cross on Jan. 25. Student council sponsor, Christal Free...

February 18th, 2018 |

Kirkman sworn in as district court judge

DOBSON — On Jan. 12, Governor Roy Cooper formally announced two new judicial appointments for the North Carolina Court system.He appointed Judge...

February 16th, 2018 |

Fishback named to dean’s list at Kennesaw

KENNESAW, Ga. — Rachel Fishback of Elkin was named to Kennesaw State University’s dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester.Students na...

February 16th, 2018 |

Family-friendly pro wrestling returns to Yadkinville for live TV taping

The Elkin Athletic Association is bringing AML Wrestling back to Yadkinville Elementary School for the third consecutive year. This event is a family-...

February 16th, 2018 |

Walker named to The Citadel’s fall 2017 dean’s list

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Camille Walker of Elkin was named to The Citadel’s dean’s list for their academic achievements during the 2017 fa...

February 15th, 2018 |

Fourteen graduate from Surry Basic Law Enforcement

DOBSON — Fourteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program.The program graduation...

February 15th, 2018 |

Sewer authority working on $2.4 million improvement project

The Yadkin Valley Sewer Authority, which provides sewer services for the towns of Elkin, Jonesville and Ronda, is in the midst of a $2.4 million Waste...

February 14th, 2018 |

Retreat series for women planned at Soul Compass Center

A three-part retreat series for women, entitled Embrace, will be hosted beginning this month at Soul Compass Center, by Jennifer Bracey and daughter C...

February 14th, 2018 |

Community and Church Calendar

Submission guidelines for calendar events: One-time events may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the ...

February 14th, 2018 |

Mom’s Clothes Closet to hold pintos and cornbread dinner

STATE ROAD — Supporting locals in crisis is a mission from God, according to Mom’s Clothes Closet founder Tammy Spicer. An upcoming fundra...

February 14th, 2018 |

Jonesville police officers promoted during commissioners meeting

JONESVILLE — While members of the Arlington Fire Department were covering a call, members of the Jonesville Police Department were receiving har...

February 14th, 2018 |