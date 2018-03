Advanced 3-D mammography available at Northern Hospital

MOUNT AIRY — Northern Hospital of Surry County now offers breakthrough breast-cancer screening technology — called the Genius 3D Mammograp...

February 22nd, 2018 |

Healthy financial habits make less stress, healthier bodies

Unhealthy finances can lead to the kind of anxiety that makes one ill. Working toward financial security can help alleviate some of that stress.“...

January 24th, 2018 |

Emotional state of being as important as exercise, eating well

Mental health is so closely connected to physical health that it can be difficult to know if a headache is caused by stress or by the weather, which i...

January 24th, 2018 |

Healthy living is just a step away

One of the main New Year’s resolutions made each year is becoming a healthier person. From dieting to exercise, the way people lose weight and s...

January 24th, 2018 |

Now is time to make changes for complete health

When I was a kid, “healthy” was the ideal physical state of being, “secure” was a superior financial state of being, and ̶...

January 24th, 2018 |

Open enrollment for 2018 federal health insurance began Nov. 1

RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey reminds residents that Open Enrollment for the 2018 Federal Health Insurance Exchang...

November 2nd, 2017 |

Extraordinary nurse recognized at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital

A nurse at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital is being honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation...

October 9th, 2017 |

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital named 2017 Most Wired

For the third consecutive year, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has earned Most Wired status as one of the nation’s health leaders in information...

July 21st, 2017 |

North Wilkesboro, Wake Forest Baptist announce completion of agreement to lease Wilkes Regional Medical Center

NORTH WILKESBORO — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center welcomed Wilkes Medical Center into its family of hospitals Saturday, as the Board of Comm...

July 3rd, 2017 |

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital receives Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plu...

May 26th, 2017 |

Agency gets new home, new fleet

Yadkin Valley Home Health’s staff recently relocated to a newly refurbished office beside Hugh Chatham Urgent Care-Jonesville. On May 10, the st...

May 17th, 2017 |

Certified physician assistant joins Jonesville Family Medical Center

JONESVILLE — Cornerstone Health Care has announced Certified Physician Assistant Mary Keller has joined the Jonesville Family Medical Center wit...

December 22nd, 2016 updated: December 22nd, 2016. |

Hugh Chatham provides concussion assessments to high school athletes

Football season is in full swing at local high schools. Americans enjoy watching or playing football, but the harsh reality is that athletes do get in...

October 16th, 2016 |

Wake Forest Baptist offers a back-to-school health checklist

WINSTON-SALEM — A new backpack, clothes and school supplies are on every parent’s back-to-school checklist, but that is not all your child...

August 18th, 2016 |

Baptist Medical Center headed toward lease agreement of Wilkes Regional Medical Center

NORTH WILKESBORO — Last week, the North Wilkesboro Board of Commissioners, the Board of WRMC Hospital Operating Corporation and Wake Forest Bapt...

August 11th, 2016 |

Clingman board makes donation

The board of directors of Clingman Medical Center in Ronda recently presented a $1,000 check to the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Foundation annual f...

August 2nd, 2016 |

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital named to 2016 Most Wired

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has again earned Most Wired status as one of the nation’s health leaders in information technology. The accomplis...

July 13th, 2016 |

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital named Region’s Best Hospital by Women’s Choice Award

ELKIN — Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has been recognized with a Women’s Choice Award as the 2016 Region’s Best Hospital for Surry,...

July 5th, 2016 updated: July 5th, 2016. |

Surry Nurse Aide students celebrate completion of classes

Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class instructed by Randa Combs, RN at The Yadkin Center in Yadkinville concluded June 15. Students are, ...

June 29th, 2016 |

4D Fitness promotes healthy lifestyles

It’s Back to the Basics. The new fitness program 4D Fitness held its “Back to the Basics” free fitness event Saturday afternoon. Int...

June 29th, 2016 |

Surry offering new nurse aide refresher class in July

DOBSON — Registration is open for all students for Surry’s first Nurse Aide I Refresher course.The Nurse Aide I Refresher course is design...

June 23rd, 2016 |

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital receives elite recognition for stroke patient care

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plu...

June 7th, 2016 |

HCMH earns ‘A’ grade for patient safety

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has again received an “A” grade for its commitment to protecting patients from accidents, errors, injuries ...

May 24th, 2016 |

BAYADA hosting pediatric home care nursing career open house today

In honor of Nurses Week, May 6-12, the BAYADA Pediatrics office serving Alleghany, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties will join with more than 50 BAYAD...

May 12th, 2016 |

Hugh Chatham launches mobile app

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has launched a mobile app available to download for free in an Android version in the Google Play Store and in an iPhon...

May 10th, 2016 |

Surry medical director named N.C. Doctor of the Year

WINSTON-SALEM — Jason Stopyra, M.D., assistant professor of emergency medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, has been named 2016 North ...

March 31st, 2016 |

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital named to 2016 100 SafeCare Hospitals Under 100 Beds

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has been named to the 2016 list of 100 SafeCare Hospitals under 100 Beds, ranking in the top two percent of small hospi...

March 8th, 2016 |

Cold weather safety emphasized

Temperatures dropped into the teens this week, and with several weeks of winter ahead, local emergency officials are sharing tips on how to stay warm ...

January 20th, 2016 |

New treatment available in Elkin

Total Woman Care has brought a new treatment, called MonaLisa Touch, to Elkin. Used to treat post-menopausal symptoms, the treatment is a safer option...

January 18th, 2016 |

Perseverance, hard work pay off in Elkin resident Sherry Norman’s goal to be healthier

Editor’s Note: This is the last story in a series about setting fitness and diet goals for the new year and how to be successful. This article w...

January 13th, 2016 |

Fitness, diet key to healthier lifestyle

Editor’s Note: This is the second story in a series about setting fitness and diet goals for the new year and how to be successful. This article...

January 11th, 2016 |

Tips from exercise physiologist on kicking off resolutions with the right mindset

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series about setting fitness and diet goals for the new year and how to be successful. The second...

January 8th, 2016 |

Brenner FIT adds Wilkes County site to telemedicine network

WINSTON-SALEM — Brenner FIT, the Brenner Children’s Hospital program that takes a family-centered approach to treating children with obesi...

December 15th, 2015 |

Resolution bootcamp slated

The Hugh Chatham Rehabilitation, Aquatic and Wellness Center has announced its Resolution Bootcamp, an eight-week course to begin Jan. 12.The bootcamp...

December 7th, 2015 |

Surry hosting healthcare open enrollment event Tuesday

DOBSON — The Affordable Care Act is giving people more options than ever to find inexpensive, comprehensive health insurance. To help navigate t...

November 12th, 2015 |

Marion named in great 100 nurses

RALEIGH — On Oct 17, Paula Marion was awarded as one of the Great 100 Nurses in North Carolina. This award is given each year to the top 100 nur...

November 5th, 2015 |

Pink Day honored at HCMH

In recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, staff at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital decked out in pink on Friday. .neFileBlock { marg...

October 31st, 2015 |

Dobson HCMH Express Care opens

Hugh Chatham Express Care of Dobson, 911 E. Atkins St., held its official ribbon cutting and open house on Oct. 15. Dr. Joe Zastrow, medical director ...

October 30th, 2015 |

Hospital honors employees

By Wendy Byerly Woodwbyerly-wood@civitasmedia.comEmployees at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital were treated to a free lunch of soup and sandwiches durin...

October 30th, 2015 |

Fighting breast cancer three days at a time

JONESVILLE — A Jonesville woman recently participated in her seventh Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure event and already has signed up again for...

October 14th, 2015 |

I am a cancer survivor

Even after eight cancer or cancer-related surgeries, I sometimes forget how hard I have fought for my life.So far, I have won my battles with the crue...

October 14th, 2015 |

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital recognized as a Community Value Five-Star hospital

ELKIN — Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has been recognized as a top-ranked hospital in the nation and in North Carolina in terms of the value th...

October 8th, 2015 |

Local nurse earns stroke certified registered nursing credential

.neFileBlock { margin-bottom: 20px; } .neFileBlock p { margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px; } .neFileBlock .neFile { border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa; padding-...

June 26th, 2015 |