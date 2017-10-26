YVEDDI Head Start children receive Christmas gifts

BOONVILLE — Richard Lasky, YVEDDI board member, recently arranged for the Toys for Tots campaign to team up with YVEDDI Head Start to provide to...

February 18th, 2018 |

Governor announces new appointments to state boards and commissions

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper announced 48 new appointments to state boards and commissions.“This dedicated, diverse group of individuals ...

February 17th, 2018 |

Library program inaccessible during changeover

The NC Cardinal Consortium, of which the Northwestern Regional Library is a member, will be migrating to a new hosting provider starting Feb, 26 until...

February 16th, 2018 |

Surry Community offering free workshops to assist unemployed and underemployed

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering the following free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers in February. No advanced...

February 12th, 2018 |

Learn winter gardening tips in Surry workshop Feb. 26

DOBSON — Surry Community College is offering a winter gardening workshop on Feb. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot...

February 11th, 2018 |

Elkin board to honor Boy Scouts

The Elkin Board of Commissioners will proclaim February as “Boy Scout Month” at its meeting on Monday.Mayor Sam Bishop, an Eagle Scout him...

February 6th, 2018 |

United fund banquet announced

The 2018 Yadkin Valley United Fund appreciation donor banquet is set for April 7 at Cedarbrook Country Club. The gala event is to honor and recognize ...

February 6th, 2018 |

Libraries kick off 2018 photo contest

The Northwestern Regional Library has announced its upcoming annual traveling photography contest to be held on April 10 at the Charles H. Stone Memor...

January 30th, 2018 |

Statewide child literacy campaign launches, benefits Kids Count

RALEIGH — The Institute for Emerging Issues (IEI) at NC State University, in partnership with Reach Out and Read Carolinas, is launching one of ...

January 29th, 2018 |

State Highway Patrol launches intern program reaching high school students statewide

RALEIGH — In an effort to increase positive relationships among youth across North Carolina, the State Highway Patrol is announcing a new high s...

January 28th, 2018 |

Grants available for nonprofit organizations serving the Elkin area

Nonprofit organizations serving the tri-counties area are eligible for funding from the Elkin Funds of The Winston-Salem Foundation.Now in its 32nd ye...

January 27th, 2018 |

Hayes graduates basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paul D. Hayes Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland...

January 16th, 2018 |

The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) has free assistance available at branches of the Northwestern Regional Libraries to help indivi...

January 15th, 2018 |

Jonesville native selected as Navy Training’s 2017 Instructor of the Year finalist

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A 1996 Starmount High School, Boonville, North Carolina, graduate and Jonesville, North Carolina, native was selected as a 201...

December 26th, 2017 |

Surry Community offering wellness classes in January

DOBSON — In the spirit of the new year, Surry Community College is offering several classes in January with a focus on wellness to help students...

December 24th, 2017 |

Class of 1967 marks 50th reunion

Two dreams for the Surry Central High School Class of ‘67 were fulfilled on Saturday, Nov. 18 as their 50th class reunion was held with great at...

December 20th, 2017 |

Annual campaign continues

Yadkin Valley United Fund Board of Directors President Elect Don Clark posts the 90-percent bar on the large thermometer showing the annual campaign p...

December 19th, 2017 |

Elkin High School agriculture program receives grant

STATESVILLE — The Elkin High School Agriculture Program was recently awarded a grant through Carolina Farm Credit’s Corporate Mission Fund...

December 19th, 2017 |

Surry Community offering free workshops to assist unemployed and underemployed

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering the following free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers in January. No advanced ...

December 18th, 2017 |

Tax assistance available

The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) has assistance available at branches of the Northwestern Regional Libraries to help individual ...

December 16th, 2017 |

Grandfather Mountain selects elk names and contest winner

Elk have arrived at Grandfather Mountain, just in time for the mountain’s habitat keepers to select the winning names in the 2017 Elk Naming Con...

December 16th, 2017 |

Outdoor Christmas drama Friday night

Arlington First Baptist Church will host its annual outdoor drama, “The Promised Lamb,” on Friday from 6:30 to 9 p.m., which is a new date...

December 14th, 2017 |

Roaring River girl donates hair to Locks of Love

Hope Leigh Sebastian, 8, recently donated her hair to Locks of Love. Locks of Love is a nonprofit charity based in the United States that accepts dona...

December 10th, 2017 |

Wildlife commission seeks nominations for Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking nominations for the Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award, which recognizes indivi...

December 7th, 2017 |

Choose to Share the Love with vulnerable seniors

For the 10th year running, the Meals on Wheels network is participating in the Subaru Share the Love Event. In the past nine years, Subaru of America ...

December 7th, 2017 |

Mountain Valley Hospice to distribute free Christmas trees

Mountain Valley Hospice recently received a shipment of artificial Christmas trees, courtesy of Walmart of Elkin. Now, Mountain Valley Hospice wants t...

December 7th, 2017 |

Weather postpones Outdoor Christmas drama

Arlington First Baptist Church has decided to postpone its annual outdoor drama, “The Promised Lamb,” which was to be presented Friday and...

December 5th, 2017 updated: December 8th, 2017. |

Elkin native working in Navy

Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Carlos Trejochavez, right, from Elkin, performs periodic maintenance on an aircraft tractor in the hangar...

December 4th, 2017 updated: December 5th, 2017. |

Walker Center Christmas tree dazzles with 10,000 lights

WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College ushered in the holiday season on Nov. 21 by trimming its majestic 16-foot Lakey Ballroom Christmas tree at...

December 2nd, 2017 |

Elkin Class of ‘57 commemorates 60 years

The Elkin High School Class of 1957 celebrated its 60th anniversary on Sept. 9 at Fairfield Inn in Elkin. Of the 67 people who attended, two were teac...

December 1st, 2017 |

Photos on display in Jonesville

The 2017 “Transformation” Northwestern Regional Library Traveling Photography Exhibit will be on display at the Jonesville Public Library ...

November 30th, 2017 |

Surry Community College screening classic film ‘Songcatcher’

DOBSON — Surry Community College is hosting a free screening of the classic film, “Songcatcher,” open to the public on Thursday at 6...

November 25th, 2017 |

Barnes awarded for ‘Dooley’ book

NORTH WILKESBORO — The North Carolina Society of Historians held its 76th annual awards banquet at the Stone Center on Nov. 11 where they presen...

November 25th, 2017 |

‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program provides comfort, companionship and cheer

MOUNT AIRY — While many seniors enjoy being able to live independently, the holidays can be a difficult time for those who are unable to spend t...

November 24th, 2017 |

Elk are coming to Grandfather Mountain, naming contest ends Dec. 4

LINVILLE — This December, Grandfather Mountain will welcome some new residents to its environmental wildlife habitats.The nonprofit nature prese...

November 23rd, 2017 |

Local author book signing event set for Diana’s Books & More

Diana’s Books & More in Elkin will be hosting local authors, D.W. Beam, A.M. Beam, and Jaylin Beam, for a book signing event on Saturday at ...

November 23rd, 2017 |

Local sheriff offers tips for safe shopping during the holiday season

WILKESBORO — “The holiday season is right around the corner and shoppers are crowding malls and discount stores to buy the latest gadgets ...

November 22nd, 2017 |

Northwestern Regional Library’s NWRL Cares/Amnesty Week at NWRL branch libraries

The Northwestern Regional Library is giving back to its local communities this week, Nov. 13-18. Just in time for the holidays, bring in canned or non...

November 14th, 2017 |

Tickets now on sale for Horne Creek Farm’s Christmas programs

PINNACLE — Are you looking for a holiday program to take your children to which leaves the commercialization of today behind and instead highlig...

November 13th, 2017 |

Screening of ‘If You Build It’ at Elkin Library

The Yadkin Valley Community School (YVCS) is hosting a screening of the award-winning documentary “If You Build It.” The film will be show...

November 5th, 2017 |

Main Street programs continue to be successful

RALEIGH — The NC Main Street and Rural Planning Center reported recently that its programs supported 2,000 new jobs, 319 new businesses and more...

November 4th, 2017 |

Costumes support YVUF

Employees at True Textiles held a costume contest on Halloween to raise funds for the Yadkin Valley United Fund. Contestants include, from left, Mary ...

November 3rd, 2017 |

Free SBC seminars announced for November

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in November at various locations in S...

October 31st, 2017 |

Surry Community College’s Spooktacular a hit

DOBSON — The campus of Surry Community College was flooded with everything from monsters to princesses on the evening of Oct. 24 as the college&...

October 31st, 2017 |

Starmount Class of 1972 reunites

The Starmount High School Class of 1972 recently held its 45th reunion at the Yadkin Moose Lodge.A graduating class of 162, the class has 16 members d...

October 30th, 2017 |

Starmount Class of 1972 reunites

The Starmount High School Class of 1972 recently held its 45th reunion at the Yadkin Moose Lodge.A graduating class of 162, the class has 16 members d...

October 30th, 2017 |

Surry Community offering free workshops to assist unemployed and underemployed

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering the following free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers in November. No advanced...

October 29th, 2017 |

O’Toole to serve as battalion commander

Elkin native Christoper O’Toole recently received a promotion to lieutenant colonel and battalion commander of the U.S. Army 2nd Battalion, 311t...

October 27th, 2017 |

Pumpkins shared with younger students

The Elkin High School Environmental Club recently delivered pumpkins to kindergarteners and prek classes at Elkin Elementary School. The high-schooler...

October 26th, 2017 |

Seven receive Detention Officer Certification at SCC

DOBSON — Seven members of local sheriff’s offices received their Detention Officer Certifications through Surry Community College in Octob...

October 26th, 2017 |