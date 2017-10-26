Community
YVEDDI Head Start children receive Christmas gifts
BOONVILLE — Richard Lasky, YVEDDI board member, recently arranged for the Toys for Tots campaign to team up with YVEDDI Head Start to provide to...
Governor announces new appointments to state boards and commissions
RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper announced 48 new appointments to state boards and commissions.“This dedicated, diverse group of individuals ...
Library program inaccessible during changeover
The NC Cardinal Consortium, of which the Northwestern Regional Library is a member, will be migrating to a new hosting provider starting Feb, 26 until...
Surry Community offering free workshops to assist unemployed and underemployed
DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering the following free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers in February. No advanced...
Learn winter gardening tips in Surry workshop Feb. 26
DOBSON — Surry Community College is offering a winter gardening workshop on Feb. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot...
Elkin board to honor Boy Scouts
The Elkin Board of Commissioners will proclaim February as “Boy Scout Month” at its meeting on Monday.Mayor Sam Bishop, an Eagle Scout him...
United fund banquet announced
The 2018 Yadkin Valley United Fund appreciation donor banquet is set for April 7 at Cedarbrook Country Club. The gala event is to honor and recognize ...
Libraries kick off 2018 photo contest
The Northwestern Regional Library has announced its upcoming annual traveling photography contest to be held on April 10 at the Charles H. Stone Memor...
Statewide child literacy campaign launches, benefits Kids Count
RALEIGH — The Institute for Emerging Issues (IEI) at NC State University, in partnership with Reach Out and Read Carolinas, is launching one of ...
State Highway Patrol launches intern program reaching high school students statewide
RALEIGH — In an effort to increase positive relationships among youth across North Carolina, the State Highway Patrol is announcing a new high s...
Grants available for nonprofit organizations serving the Elkin area
Nonprofit organizations serving the tri-counties area are eligible for funding from the Elkin Funds of The Winston-Salem Foundation.Now in its 32nd ye...
Hayes graduates basic training
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paul D. Hayes Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland...
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) has free assistance available at branches of the Northwestern Regional Libraries to help indivi...
Jonesville native selected as Navy Training’s 2017 Instructor of the Year finalist
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A 1996 Starmount High School, Boonville, North Carolina, graduate and Jonesville, North Carolina, native was selected as a 201...
Surry Community offering wellness classes in January
DOBSON — In the spirit of the new year, Surry Community College is offering several classes in January with a focus on wellness to help students...
Class of 1967 marks 50th reunion
Two dreams for the Surry Central High School Class of ‘67 were fulfilled on Saturday, Nov. 18 as their 50th class reunion was held with great at...
Annual campaign continues
Yadkin Valley United Fund Board of Directors President Elect Don Clark posts the 90-percent bar on the large thermometer showing the annual campaign p...
Elkin High School agriculture program receives grant
STATESVILLE — The Elkin High School Agriculture Program was recently awarded a grant through Carolina Farm Credit’s Corporate Mission Fund...
Tax assistance available
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) has assistance available at branches of the Northwestern Regional Libraries to help individual ...
Grandfather Mountain selects elk names and contest winner
Elk have arrived at Grandfather Mountain, just in time for the mountain’s habitat keepers to select the winning names in the 2017 Elk Naming Con...
Outdoor Christmas drama Friday night
Arlington First Baptist Church will host its annual outdoor drama, “The Promised Lamb,” on Friday from 6:30 to 9 p.m., which is a new date...
Roaring River girl donates hair to Locks of Love
Hope Leigh Sebastian, 8, recently donated her hair to Locks of Love. Locks of Love is a nonprofit charity based in the United States that accepts dona...
Wildlife commission seeks nominations for Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking nominations for the Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award, which recognizes indivi...
Choose to Share the Love with vulnerable seniors
For the 10th year running, the Meals on Wheels network is participating in the Subaru Share the Love Event. In the past nine years, Subaru of America ...
Mountain Valley Hospice to distribute free Christmas trees
Mountain Valley Hospice recently received a shipment of artificial Christmas trees, courtesy of Walmart of Elkin. Now, Mountain Valley Hospice wants t...
Weather postpones Outdoor Christmas drama
Arlington First Baptist Church has decided to postpone its annual outdoor drama, “The Promised Lamb,” which was to be presented Friday and...
Elkin native working in Navy
Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Carlos Trejochavez, right, from Elkin, performs periodic maintenance on an aircraft tractor in the hangar...
Walker Center Christmas tree dazzles with 10,000 lights
WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College ushered in the holiday season on Nov. 21 by trimming its majestic 16-foot Lakey Ballroom Christmas tree at...
Elkin Class of ‘57 commemorates 60 years
The Elkin High School Class of 1957 celebrated its 60th anniversary on Sept. 9 at Fairfield Inn in Elkin. Of the 67 people who attended, two were teac...
Photos on display in Jonesville
The 2017 “Transformation” Northwestern Regional Library Traveling Photography Exhibit will be on display at the Jonesville Public Library ...
Surry Community College screening classic film ‘Songcatcher’
DOBSON — Surry Community College is hosting a free screening of the classic film, “Songcatcher,” open to the public on Thursday at 6...
Barnes awarded for ‘Dooley’ book
NORTH WILKESBORO — The North Carolina Society of Historians held its 76th annual awards banquet at the Stone Center on Nov. 11 where they presen...
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program provides comfort, companionship and cheer
MOUNT AIRY — While many seniors enjoy being able to live independently, the holidays can be a difficult time for those who are unable to spend t...
Elk are coming to Grandfather Mountain, naming contest ends Dec. 4
LINVILLE — This December, Grandfather Mountain will welcome some new residents to its environmental wildlife habitats.The nonprofit nature prese...
Local author book signing event set for Diana’s Books & More
Diana’s Books & More in Elkin will be hosting local authors, D.W. Beam, A.M. Beam, and Jaylin Beam, for a book signing event on Saturday at ...
Local sheriff offers tips for safe shopping during the holiday season
WILKESBORO — “The holiday season is right around the corner and shoppers are crowding malls and discount stores to buy the latest gadgets ...
Northwestern Regional Library’s NWRL Cares/Amnesty Week at NWRL branch libraries
The Northwestern Regional Library is giving back to its local communities this week, Nov. 13-18. Just in time for the holidays, bring in canned or non...
Tickets now on sale for Horne Creek Farm’s Christmas programs
PINNACLE — Are you looking for a holiday program to take your children to which leaves the commercialization of today behind and instead highlig...
Screening of ‘If You Build It’ at Elkin Library
The Yadkin Valley Community School (YVCS) is hosting a screening of the award-winning documentary “If You Build It.” The film will be show...
Main Street programs continue to be successful
RALEIGH — The NC Main Street and Rural Planning Center reported recently that its programs supported 2,000 new jobs, 319 new businesses and more...
Costumes support YVUF
Employees at True Textiles held a costume contest on Halloween to raise funds for the Yadkin Valley United Fund. Contestants include, from left, Mary ...
Free SBC seminars announced for November
DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in November at various locations in S...
Surry Community College’s Spooktacular a hit
DOBSON — The campus of Surry Community College was flooded with everything from monsters to princesses on the evening of Oct. 24 as the college&...
Starmount Class of 1972 reunites
The Starmount High School Class of 1972 recently held its 45th reunion at the Yadkin Moose Lodge.A graduating class of 162, the class has 16 members d...
Surry Community offering free workshops to assist unemployed and underemployed
DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering the following free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers in November. No advanced...
O’Toole to serve as battalion commander
Elkin native Christoper O’Toole recently received a promotion to lieutenant colonel and battalion commander of the U.S. Army 2nd Battalion, 311t...
Pumpkins shared with younger students
The Elkin High School Environmental Club recently delivered pumpkins to kindergarteners and prek classes at Elkin Elementary School. The high-schooler...
Seven receive Detention Officer Certification at SCC
DOBSON — Seven members of local sheriff’s offices received their Detention Officer Certifications through Surry Community College in Octob...