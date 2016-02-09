‘Maybe Baby It’s You’ staged

An excited audience awaits “Maybe Baby It’s You” presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptist Church in Elkin.“Mayb...

Foothills Arts Council to present exhibition of 12 regional female artists

ELKIN — From March 15 through April 28, the Foothills Arts Council will present an extensive group exhibition featuring artists Orna Bentor, Ton...

Surry CC offering classes for music fans in January

DOBSON — Whether a person is more interested in making music or simply dancing to it, Surry Community College is offering several classes involv...

Wilkes theater students present Christmas drama

NORTH WILKESBORO — The Wilkes County High School Theatre Department will be presenting “A Christmas Cinderella,” Friday and Saturday...

Arts council seeking applications for Duke Energy Regional Artist Project Grants

WINSTON-SALEM — The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is seeking applications for Duke Energy Regional Artist Project Grants whic...

The Walker Center presents ‘Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage’

WILKESBORO — “Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage” brings an unprecedented live experience, exploding with heart-pounding musi...

Dance, photography highlight clean water

The Yadkin River has been a source of life for the people in its valley for hundreds of years, and celebrating that life force comes in many forms. Wh...

Outdoor drama features moonshine, Junior Johnson

WILKESBORO — Bleu Moon Productions will present “Moonshine & Thunder – The Junior Johnson Story,” beginning Sept. 14 for t...

Tickets on sale for Walker Center 2017-2018 season shows

WILKESBORO — The Walker Center ticket sales began on Monday for its individual season shows on the 2017-2018 lineup:• John Michael Montgom...

Blue Ridge Craft Trails project plans listening sessions

People committed to Western North Carolina’s rich craft heritage can help create a new craft trail across the mountains. The Blue Ridge National...

Alleghany Fiddlers Convention this weekend

SPARTA — Fiddlers and fans will gather Friday and Saturday in Sparta for the 23rd annual Alleghany County Fiddlers Convention.The event features...

Registration open for Kidshop Theatre

Explore. Engage. Express. Enjoy! This summer Kidshop Theatre will take a whacky journey with Alice in the play “Through the Looking Glass.”...

Coming to MerleFest 2017: The Transatlantic Sessions Tour with Jerry Douglas & Aly Bain, feat. James Taylor and more

WILKESBORO — MerleFest, presented by Window World, is going international for its 30th celebration by hosting the The Transatlantic Sessions Tou...

Barter Theater performing for schools, public

Elkin City Schools students and local theater buffs are delighted The Barter Theater will be back in town on Friday and Saturday. After performing for...

Barter Theater returning to Elkin, public performance is March 18

The Barter Theater is returning to Elkin on Friday and will perform “The Ugly Duckling” for grades prekindergarten through fifth in Elkin ...

MerleFest 2017 adds two bluegrass legends to the lineup: Béla Fleck and The Earls of Leicester featuring Jerry Douglas

WILKESBORO — MerleFest, presented by Window World and scheduled for April 27-30, is bringing two bluegrass legends to the 30th celebration ̵...

‘Snow White’ on stage this weekend

WILKESBORO — The Wilkes County High School Theatre Department will be presenting “Snow White & the 7 Dwarves,” Friday and Saturd...

‘Dearly Beloved’ opens Thursday

Foothills Theatre’s presents “Dearly Beloved” at Elkin First Baptist Church fellowship hall Feb. 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 26 at ...

Public invited to Japanese Anime Comic Con at WCC this Friday

WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College invites the public to participate in the Japanese Anime Comic Con on Friday from noon to 4 p.m. The event ...

MerleFest adds six more artists to lineup

WILKESBORO — MerleFest, presented by Window World and slated for April 27-30, announced six more additions to the 2017 lineup: The Avett Brother...

Dorothy heads to Oz this weekend

WILKESBORO — The Wilkes County High School Theatre Department will be presenting “A Christmas Wizard of OZ,” Friday and Saturday at ...

Initial lineup announced for MerleFest 2017

WILKESBORO — MerleFest, presented by Window World and slated for April 27-30, 2017, has announced its initial lineup of artists. 2017 will be a ...

New art exhibit showcases Dia de Los Muertos

A gallery reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday evening for the latest exhibit at Foothills Arts Council, entitled “Momento Mori....

Foothills Arts Council receives grant

The Foothills Arts Council, 129 Church St., Elkin, has received a grant from the Winston-Salem Foundation for its Intermezzo Music Series for the 2016...

Color-filled sound waves coming: UNCSA Symphony Orchestra to perform free Sunday in Elkin

Colors and emotion will fill the air as sound waves move among those in the Dixon Auditorium Sunday afternoon when the student musicians with the Univ...

Starmount student awarded Morrison scholarship

A senior from Starmount High School was the latest recipient of the Morrison Scholarship prize at this year’s 27th annual Clifford Morrison Memo...

UNCSA Orchestra coming to Elkin

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) Symphony will hold a free concert at Dixon Auditorium on Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. Christopher Ja...

Elkin Creek’s Family Arts Fest slated for Sept. 17

The fourth annual Family Arts Festival at Elkin Creek Vineyard includes a family-friendly concert and a variety of art activities on Saturday.Special ...

Carolina in the Fall Music and Food Festival received International Bluegrass Music Association nomination

WILKESBORO — Carolina In The Fall Music and Food Festival presented by Wilkes Communications, Inc. received one of five nominations from the Int...

Annual quilt show set for Sept. 24

At the Community Quilt Show during the 2016 Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival set for Sept. 24, the Foothills Quilt Guild is celebrating its 10th year in...

The Walker Center presents Kellie Pickler on Sept. 16

WILKESBORO — Kellie Pickler kicks off the 2016-2017 Walker Center Season on Sept. 16, singing her hits, including “Red High Heels,” ...

Arts council seeking applications for Duke Energy Regional Artist Project Grants

WINSTON-SALEM — The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is seeking applications for Duke Energy Regional Artist Project Grants whic...

Foothills Arts Council News

Foothills Arts Council announces the following upcoming events.Bandshell Dedication - Aug. 20There’s a new concert venue in town and it is locat...

Carolina in the Fall to host North Carolina Banjo Championship

WILKESBORO — Carolina in the Fall Music and Food Festival presented by Wilkes Communications, Inc. announced it will be hosting the 2016 North C...

Local actors shine in production of ‘On Golden Pond’

MOUNT AIRY — Six area theater veterans take the stage this month for a live production of Ernest Thompson’s 1979 comedy-drama “On Go...

Foothills Arts Council news and upcoming events

ELKIN — The Annual Meeting of the Foothills Arts Council will be at 7 p.m. on June 20. All members and the community is invited to attend. New b...

‘Robin Hood’ taking stage in Wilkes this weekend

WILKESBORO — The Wilkes County High School Theatre Department is presenting “Robin Hood,” Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday a...

The Walker Center presents Dailey & Vincent with Jimmy Fortune on May 14

WILKESBORO — The Walker Center, on the campus of Wilkes Community College, will present Dailey & Vincent with Jimmy Fortune on Saturday at 8...

‘Cat’ moves inside for final performance

Due to the threat of rain, Foothills Art in the Garden performance of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” has been moved inside to Coley Hall at The L...

Wayne Henderson guitar contest opens

MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. — Registration is open in April for guitarists who wish to compete at the 22nd annual Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival and...

Foothills to stage production of ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’

Foothills Arts Council Art in the Garden will present Tennessee Williams’ classic “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” April 22, 23, 30 and May 1...

Dance classes at The Pilot Center in April

DOBSON — Put on dancing shoes. Surry Community College has dance classes starting soon for adults at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mo...

Foothills Arts Council News

The Foothills Arts Council’s after-school art program is taking sign-ups now for Art Quest with Jan Gillam.There are two sessions left this scho...

MerleFest adds John Oates to lineup, Donna the Buffalo to host Midnight Jam

WILKESBORO — MerleFest, presented by Window World and slated for April 28-May 1, announced that John Oates, a legend of American music, will be ...

Elkin Roots Music Fest set for May 14

Plan to join other traditional music fans at the Elkin Roots Music Fest on May 14 at the Elkin Municipal Park. This is the fourth annual free event pl...

‘Princess and Pea’ perfomance this weekend

NORTH WILKESBORO — The Wilkes County High School Theatre Department presents “The Princess and the Pea,” an original play written by...

Barter Players to perform for Elkin students

On March 18, the Barter Theatre Players from the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will perform two plays for students at Elkin Elementary School,...

Britt to present glaze workshop at Surry

DOBSON — John Britt, a potter from Penland and author of two books on glazes, will be at Surry Community College on Feb. 24 and 25 conducting a ...

‘Washed up’ art exhibit opens Friday

A special exhibit will be on display beginning Friday at Foothills Arts Council, 129 Church St., featuring items and photographs taken of things washe...

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County issues call for new ArtPop program

WINSTON-SALEM — The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is issuing a call for art for its new art in unexpected places project, Art...

